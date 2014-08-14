Edition:
Operation Lone Star

A teenager receives a tetanus vaccination at the Remote Area Medical and Operation Lone Star joint health clinic at Palmview High School in Mission, Texas August 5, 2014. Operation Lone Star started 16 years ago to help the guard prepare for emergencies such as hurricanes or pandemics in south Texas. Since then it has expanded its medical care component, treating thousands in a region that hugs the Mexican border, including some who come because no identification papers are required. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A tooth is seen extracted on a tray at the joint Operation Lone Star and Remote Area Medical clinic at Manzano Middle School in Brownsville, Texas August 4, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man has a vision test done by Remote Area Medical volunteers at the joint clinic with Operation Lone Star at Palmview High School in Mission, Texas August 6, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A boy peeks through the door to the room for vision exams by Remote Area Medical at the joint health clinic with Operation Lone Star at Palmview High School in Mission, Texas August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Prescription eye glasses provided for free by Remote Area Medical are seen at the joint health clinic with Operation Lone Star at Palmview High School in Mission, Texas August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Catholic rosaries are seen at the joint Remote Area Medical and Operation Lone Star health clinic at Palmview High School in Mission, Texas August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Dental equipment provided by Remote Area Medical and used by volunteers are seen at the joint clinic with Operation Lone Star clinic at Palmview High School in Mission, Texas August 5, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

