Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed May 11, 2016 | 10:55pm BST

Opposition protests in Venezuela

An opposition supporter falls as she clashes with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter falls as she clashes with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
An opposition supporter falls as she clashes with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
1 / 20
An injured protester lies on the street during an opposition supporters rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An injured protester lies on the street during an opposition supporters rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
An injured protester lies on the street during an opposition supporters rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
2 / 20
An opposition supporter reacts in front of Venezuelan National Guards in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter reacts in front of Venezuelan National Guards in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
An opposition supporter reacts in front of Venezuelan National Guards in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
3 / 20
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) recovers from tear gas after clashes with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) recovers from tear gas after clashes with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) recovers from tear gas after clashes with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
4 / 20
An opposition supporter catches a tear gas bomb during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter catches a tear gas bomb during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
An opposition supporter catches a tear gas bomb during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
5 / 20
An opposition supporter stands in front of Venezuelan National Guards in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter stands in front of Venezuelan National Guards in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
An opposition supporter stands in front of Venezuelan National Guards in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
6 / 20
Riot policemen shield themselves during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot policemen shield themselves during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Riot policemen shield themselves during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
7 / 20
Opposition supporters shout slogans to Venezuelan National Guards through a fence, during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters shout slogans to Venezuelan National Guards through a fence, during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Opposition supporters shout slogans to Venezuelan National Guards through a fence, during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
8 / 20
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
9 / 20
An opposition supporters holding a sign that reads "I recall" shouts during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporters holding a sign that reads "I recall" shouts during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
An opposition supporters holding a sign that reads "I recall" shouts during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
10 / 20
An opposition supporter kneels in front of riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

An opposition supporter kneels in front of riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
An opposition supporter kneels in front of riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
11 / 20
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
12 / 20
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) holds a Venezuelan national flag as he stands next to (centre R) Henry Ramos Allup, President of the National Assembly and Jesus Torrealba, secretary of Venezuela's coalition of opposition parties (MUD), during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) holds a Venezuelan national flag as he stands next to (centre R) Henry Ramos Allup, President of the National Assembly and Jesus Torrealba, secretary of Venezuela's...more

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) holds a Venezuelan national flag as he stands next to (centre R) Henry Ramos Allup, President of the National Assembly and Jesus Torrealba, secretary of Venezuela's coalition of opposition parties (MUD), during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
13 / 20
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles raises his hands in front of riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles raises his hands in front of riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles raises his hands in front of riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
14 / 20
Opposition supporters carry an injured man during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters carry an injured man during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Opposition supporters carry an injured man during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
15 / 20
Riot policemen help an injured protester during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Riot policemen help an injured protester during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Riot policemen help an injured protester during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
16 / 20
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Close
17 / 20
An opposition supporter covers his face from tear gas during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter covers his face from tear gas during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
An opposition supporter covers his face from tear gas during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
18 / 20
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
19 / 20
An opposition supporter sits in front of riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

An opposition supporter sits in front of riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / Wednesday, May 11, 2016
An opposition supporter sits in front of riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
India's worst drought in decades

India's worst drought in decades

Next Slideshows

India's worst drought in decades

India's worst drought in decades

About 330 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, are hit by India's worst drought in four decades.

11 May 2016
The final three

The final three

While Donald Trump is the lone Republican candidate standing, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders continue their battle on the campaign trail.

11 May 2016
The shooting of Walter Scott

The shooting of Walter Scott

White former police officer Michael Slager shot Walter Scott without legal justification in April 2015, a federal grand jury found, depriving the motorist of...

11 May 2016
Distant planets

Distant planets

Far-away planets in our galaxy and beyond.

11 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Antarctica's fragile ice

Antarctica's fragile ice

Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.

Oddly around the world

Oddly around the world

Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Celebrating Star Wars Day

Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Crossing the Tigris in Mosul

Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip to step down from royal duties

Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures