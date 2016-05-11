Opposition protests in Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) holds a Venezuelan national flag as he stands next to (centre R) Henry Ramos Allup, President of the National Assembly and Jesus Torrealba, secretary of Venezuela's...more

Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) holds a Venezuelan national flag as he stands next to (centre R) Henry Ramos Allup, President of the National Assembly and Jesus Torrealba, secretary of Venezuela's coalition of opposition parties (MUD), during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Close