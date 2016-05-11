Opposition protests in Venezuela
An opposition supporter falls as she clashes with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An injured protester lies on the street during an opposition supporters rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter reacts in front of Venezuelan National Guards in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) recovers from tear gas after clashes with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia...more
An opposition supporter catches a tear gas bomb during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter stands in front of Venezuelan National Guards in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Riot policemen shield themselves during clashes with opposition supporters in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters shout slogans to Venezuelan National Guards through a fence, during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporters holding a sign that reads "I recall" shouts during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter kneels in front of riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles (C) holds a Venezuelan national flag as he stands next to (centre R) Henry Ramos Allup, President of the National Assembly and Jesus Torrealba, secretary of Venezuela's...more
Venezuelan opposition leader and Governor of Miranda state Henrique Capriles raises his hands in front of riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters carry an injured man during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Riot policemen help an injured protester during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Opposition supporters clash with riot policemen during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
An opposition supporter covers his face from tear gas during clashes with riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Opposition supporters clash with Venezuelan National Guards during a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
An opposition supporter sits in front of riot policemen in a rally to demand a referendum to remove President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas, Venezuela, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Next Slideshows
India's worst drought in decades
About 330 million people, almost a quarter of the country's population, are hit by India's worst drought in four decades.
The final three
While Donald Trump is the lone Republican candidate standing, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders continue their battle on the campaign trail.
The shooting of Walter Scott
White former police officer Michael Slager shot Walter Scott without legal justification in April 2015, a federal grand jury found, depriving the motorist of...
Distant planets
Far-away planets in our galaxy and beyond.
MORE IN PICTURES
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Unrest on the streets of Venezuela
Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
Macron vs Le Pen
France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.
Crossing the Tigris in Mosul
Residents of Mosul cross the Tigris River on small wooden boats after flooding made all the bridges in the Iraqi city impassable.
Prince Philip to step down from royal duties
Prince Philip, the 95-year-old husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, will retire from carrying out royal engagements later this year, Buckingham Palace announced.