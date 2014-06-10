Edition:
Pictures | Tue Jun 10, 2014 | 9:34pm BST

Oregon school shooting

Parents wait to be reunited with students after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. A gunman walked into the school and fatally shot a student before authorities found him dead a short time later, a day before students were due to finish classes and break for summer vacation. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Tuesday, June 10, 2014
Parents wait behind police tape for students from Reynolds High School to arrive by bus in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Students leave buses to be reunited with their parents after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Parents wait behind police tape for students from Reynolds High School to arrive by bus in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

Parents and students are reunited after a shooting at Reynolds High School in Troutdale, Oregon June 10, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Dipaola

