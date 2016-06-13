Orlando: Worst mass shooting in the U.S.

July 20, 2012: A masked gunman kills 12 people and wounds 70 when he opens fire on moviegoers at a midnight premiere of the Batman film "The Dark Knight Rises" in Aurora, a Denver suburb. James Eagan Holmes, a former graduate student, is sentenced to life in prison for the rampage, after being found guilty on all 165 counts of murder, attempted murder and explosives offensives. REUTERS/RJ Sangosti/Pool