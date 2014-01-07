Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jan 7, 2014 | 6:10pm GMT

Orthodox Christmas

<p>People in traditional costumes sing Christmas carols as they celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Independence square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

People in traditional costumes sing Christmas carols as they celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Independence square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

People in traditional costumes sing Christmas carols as they celebrate Orthodox Christmas in Independence square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
1 / 25
<p>People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
2 / 25
<p>People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

People gather to receive a piece of traditional Christmas bread, marking the Orthodox Christmas Day festivities, at Terazije Square in Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
3 / 25
<p>A priest prays during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Independence Square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A priest prays during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Independence Square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A priest prays during Orthodox Christmas celebrations in Independence Square, where pro-European integration supporters are holding a rally, in central Kiev January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
4 / 25
<p>Serbian Patriarch Irinej conducts the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas in Saborna church Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Serbian Patriarch Irinej conducts the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas in Saborna church Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Serbian Patriarch Irinej conducts the liturgy on Orthodox Christmas in Saborna church Belgrade January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
5 / 25
<p>Participants march on the street during "Alilo", a religious procession, to celebrate the Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili</p>

Participants march on the street during "Alilo", a religious procession, to celebrate the Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Participants march on the street during "Alilo", a religious procession, to celebrate the Orthodox Christmas in Tbilisi, January 7, 2014. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili

Close
6 / 25
<p>Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
7 / 25
<p>Coptic Christians attend a Coptic Christmas eve mass led by Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Coptic Christians attend a Coptic Christmas eve mass led by Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Coptic Christians attend a Coptic Christmas eve mass led by Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
8 / 25
<p>A pro-European integration supporter holds a candle as she celebrates Orthodox Christmas in Independence Square in Kiev January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich</p>

A pro-European integration supporter holds a candle as she celebrates Orthodox Christmas in Independence Square in Kiev January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A pro-European integration supporter holds a candle as she celebrates Orthodox Christmas in Independence Square in Kiev January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Close
9 / 25
<p>People attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

People attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

People attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
10 / 25
<p>Egyptian Coptic Christians watch Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, during the Coptic Christmas Eve Mass in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Egyptian Coptic Christians watch Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, during the Coptic Christmas Eve Mass in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany more

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Egyptian Coptic Christians watch Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, during the Coptic Christmas Eve Mass in Cairo January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
11 / 25
<p>A festive decoration is pictured outside the Church of the Nativity during the Orthodox Christmas service in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A festive decoration is pictured outside the Church of the Nativity during the Orthodox Christmas service in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A festive decoration is pictured outside the Church of the Nativity during the Orthodox Christmas service in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
12 / 25
<p>A local Kosovo Serb with his son celebrates Orthodox Christmas eve in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

A local Kosovo Serb with his son celebrates Orthodox Christmas eve in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A local Kosovo Serb with his son celebrates Orthodox Christmas eve in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
13 / 25
<p>Local Kosovo Serbs celebrate on Orthodox Christmas eve by burning oak branches and leaves in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka</p>

Local Kosovo Serbs celebrate on Orthodox Christmas eve by burning oak branches and leaves in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Local Kosovo Serbs celebrate on Orthodox Christmas eve by burning oak branches and leaves in the courtyard of the Monastary of Gracanica, some 6 km (4 miles) southeast of Kosovo's capital Pristina, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Hazir Reka

Close
14 / 25
<p>Worshippers, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi early January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Worshippers, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi early January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Worshippers, including Russia's President Vladimir Putin, attend the Orthodox Christmas service at the Holy Face of Christ the Savior Church in the Russian southern city of Sochi early January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
15 / 25
<p>Metropolitan Jovan Pavlovic leads the mass during the eve of Orthodox Christmas in Zagreb, Croatia, January 6, 2014. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian churches that abide by the Gregorian calendar. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic</p>

Metropolitan Jovan Pavlovic leads the mass during the eve of Orthodox Christmas in Zagreb, Croatia, January 6, 2014. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian...more

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Metropolitan Jovan Pavlovic leads the mass during the eve of Orthodox Christmas in Zagreb, Croatia, January 6, 2014. Most Orthodox Christians celebrate Christmas according to the Julian calendar on January 7, two weeks after most western Christian churches that abide by the Gregorian calendar. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Close
16 / 25
<p>Bosnian Serbian women are reflected on a picture of the Virgin Mary as they pray on the eve of Orthodox Christmas, in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Bosnian Serbian women are reflected on a picture of the Virgin Mary as they pray on the eve of Orthodox Christmas, in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Bosnian Serbian women are reflected on a picture of the Virgin Mary as they pray on the eve of Orthodox Christmas, in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
17 / 25
<p>Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolize the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolize the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Believers burn dried oak branches, which symbolize the Yule log, on Orthodox Christmas Eve in front of the St. Sava temple in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
18 / 25
<p>Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, leads the Coptic Christmas eve mass in Cairo, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany</p>

Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, leads the Coptic Christmas eve mass in Cairo, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Pope Tawadros II, the 118th Pope of the Coptic Orthodox Church of Alexandria and Patriarch of the See of St. Mark Cathedral, leads the Coptic Christmas eve mass in Cairo, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Close
19 / 25
<p>A member of the Greek Orthodox clergy waits for the arrival of Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside</p>

A member of the Greek Orthodox clergy waits for the arrival of Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6,...more

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A member of the Greek Orthodox clergy waits for the arrival of Greek Patriarch of Jerusalem Metropolitan Theophilos before the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Close
20 / 25
<p>A child wearing a Santa Claus costume lights a candle inside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A child wearing a Santa Claus costume lights a candle inside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A child wearing a Santa Claus costume lights a candle inside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
21 / 25
<p>Serbian Orthodox Priest Bojan Glisic prays on the eve of Orthodox Christmas in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic</p>

Serbian Orthodox Priest Bojan Glisic prays on the eve of Orthodox Christmas in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Serbian Orthodox Priest Bojan Glisic prays on the eve of Orthodox Christmas in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Close
22 / 25
<p>Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy are reflected in an ornament in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy are reflected in an ornament in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

Members of the Greek Orthodox clergy are reflected in an ornament in the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
23 / 25
<p>A Palestinian marching band takes part in the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A Palestinian marching band takes part in the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A Palestinian marching band takes part in the Eastern Orthodox Christmas procession outside the Church of the Nativity in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
24 / 25
<p>A monument of St. Sava is pictured in front of his temple on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A monument of St. Sava is pictured in front of his temple on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Tuesday, January 07, 2014

A monument of St. Sava is pictured in front of his temple on Orthodox Christmas Eve in Belgrade, Serbia, January 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Next Slideshows

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

05 Jan 2014
Women in the Marines

Women in the Marines

A look at female Marines, in light of news that more than half of last year's female recruits were unable to do at least three pull-ups.

04 Jan 2014
Funeral for Ronnie Biggs

Funeral for Ronnie Biggs

Ronnie Biggs, who became a celebrity during a life on the run after his role in the Great Train Robbery of 1963, was laid to rest in London.

03 Jan 2014
Military fires on garment workers

Military fires on garment workers

Cambodian military police opened fire with assault rifles to quell a protest by stone-throwing garment factory workers demanding higher pay.

03 Jan 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast