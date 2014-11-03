Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Nov 3, 2014 | 7:31pm GMT

Oscar de la Renta memorial

Vogue editor Anna Wintour pauses as she departs the memorial of of late fashion designer Oscar de la Renta in Manhattan, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Widow Annette de la Renta (2nd L) departs St. Ignatius Loyola church following fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Actor Hugh Jackman and wife Deborra-Lee Furness arrives at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Former U.S. Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, departs a memorial service for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta in Manhattan, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
TV personality Barbara Walters arrives at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Photographer Annie Leibovitz arrives at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Fashion designer Valentino arrives at St. Ignatius Loyola church for Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Fashion designer Ralph Lauren departs after a memorial service for Oscar de la Renta in Manhattan, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger departs St. Ignatius Loyola church following fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Fashion designer Vera Wang departs St. Ignatius Loyola church following fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Fashion designer Donna Karan arrives at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Chelsea Clinton and husband Marc Mezvinsky arrives at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Fashion designer Diane von Furstenberg arrives at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
New York Police Commissioner Ray Kelly arrives at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Media personality Diane Sawyer and husband Mike Nichols arrive at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Rupert Murdoch and lawyer Joel Klein arrive at St. Ignatius Loyola church for fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
Actor Matthew Broderick departs with mourners after a memorial service for the designer in Manhattan, November 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
TV personality Charlie Rose departs St. Ignatius Loyola church following fashion designer Oscar de la Renta's memorial service in Manhattan November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
First Lady of the Dominican Republic (C) Candida Montilla arrives to attend a memorial service for Oscar de la Renta in Manhattan, November 3, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, November 03, 2014
