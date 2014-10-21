Edition:
Oscar de la Renta: 1932 - 2014

Oscar De La Renta smiles after presenting his Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta and Donna Karan greet each other during the final day of the Clinton Global Initiative 2012 in New York, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Anna Wintour and designer Oscar de la Renta arrive for the Diane von Furstenberg show during the Fall/Winter 2012 collection shows during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta waves at the end of his Spring 2008 fashion show during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2007. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Diane Von Furstenberg and Oscar de la Renta greet each other as they attend a ceremony to open the Anna Wintour Costume Center at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta talks to reporters prior to the showing of his Spring 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2008. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta smiles to the crowd after his Spring 2010 show during New York Fashion Week, September 16, 2009. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Barry Diller, Barbara Walters and designer Oscar de la Renta attend the Diane von Furstenberg Fall/Winter 2012 collection show at New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Jennifer Lopez hugs Oscar De La Renta after a showing of his Spring 2009 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 10, 2008. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta arrives with Oprah Winfrey at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of "American Woman: Fashioning a National Identity" in New York, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Penelope Cruz and Oscar de la Renta pose on arrival at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty, in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
First lady Laura Bush and Oscar de la Renta pose for photographers after a press conference at New York Fashion Week, February 9, 2004. REUTERS/Jeff Christensen

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta watches a model as she walks the runway during a show of his Spring/Summer 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta is interviewed backstage before his show at Fashion Week in New York, February 6, 2006. REUTERS/File

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Marc Jacobs and Oscar de la Renta greet each other as they attend a ceremony to open the Anna Wintour Costume Center at the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Former first lady Nancy Reagan is accompanied by Oscar de la Renta at The Colleagues 22nd Annual Spring Luncheon in Beverly Hills, April 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta poses for the photographers at The Accessories Council's 9th Annual ACE Awards in New York, November 8, 2005. REUTERS/Albert Ferreira

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta smiles during a news coference in Cali, Colombia, October 15, 2009. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta and Anna Wintour watch the U.S. Open tennis tournament in Flushing Meadows, September 7, 2005. PP05090105 REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta is welcomed to Panama City by Mayor Juan Carlos Navarro, in Panama City, April 12, 2005. REUTERS/Alberto Lowe

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
