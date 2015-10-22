Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Oct 22, 2015 | 3:35am BST

Oscar hosts

Chris Rock has been tapped to host next year's Academy Awards ceremony, say the organizers of Hollywood's biggest night. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Chris Rock has been tapped to host next year's Academy Awards ceremony, say the organizers of Hollywood's biggest night. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Reuters / Saturday, March 29, 2014
Chris Rock has been tapped to host next year's Academy Awards ceremony, say the organizers of Hollywood's biggest night. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Close
1 / 22
Neil Patrick Harris hosted in 2015. Best Picture winner: Birdman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Neil Patrick Harris hosted in 2015. Best Picture winner: Birdman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2015
Neil Patrick Harris hosted in 2015. Best Picture winner: Birdman. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 22
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2014. Best Picture winner: 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2014. Best Picture winner: 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Monday, March 03, 2014
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2014. Best Picture winner: 12 Years a Slave. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
3 / 22
Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best Picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best Picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2013
Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane hosted in 2013. Best Picture winner: Argo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Close
4 / 22
Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best Picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best Picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2012
Billy Crystal hosted in 2012. Best Picture winner: The Artist. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
5 / 22
James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, February 28, 2011
James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted in 2011. Best Picture winner: The King's Speech. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
6 / 22
Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, March 08, 2010
Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin hosted in 2010. Best Picture winner: The Hurt Locker. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 22
Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, February 23, 2009
Host Hugh Jackman hosted in 2009. Best Picture winner: Slumdog Millionaire. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
8 / 22
Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, February 25, 2008
Jon Stewart hosted in 2008. Best Picture winner: No Country for Old Men. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
9 / 22
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, February 26, 2007
Ellen DeGeneres hosted in 2007. Best Picture winner: The Departed. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
10 / 22
Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Friday, March 17, 2006
Jon Stewart hosted in 2006. Best Picture winner: Crash. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
11 / 22
Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Wednesday, February 08, 2006
Chris Rock hosted in 2005. Best Picture winner: Million Dollar Baby. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
12 / 22
Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Billy Crystal hosted in 2004. Best Picture winner: The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
13 / 22
Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Steve Martin hosted in 2003. Best Picture winner: Chicago. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
14 / 22
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 2002. Best Picture winner: A Beautiful Mind. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
15 / 22
Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Steve Martin hosted in 2001. Best Picture winner: Gladiator. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
16 / 22
Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
Billy Crystal hosted in 2000. Best Picture winner: American Beauty. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
17 / 22
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1999. Best Picture winner: Shakespeare in Love. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
18 / 22
Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Monday, May 18, 2009
Billy Crystal hosted in 1998. Best Picture winner: Titanic. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
19 / 22
Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, May 16, 2009
Billy Crystal hosted in 1997. Best Picture winner: The English Patient. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
20 / 22
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1996. Best Picture winner: Braveheart. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1996. Best Picture winner: Braveheart. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Saturday, February 04, 2006
Whoopi Goldberg hosted in 1996. Best Picture winner: Braveheart. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
21 / 22
David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2006
David Letterman hosted in 1995. Best Picture winner: Forrest Gump. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Close
22 / 22
View Again
View Next
The future is now

The future is now

Next Slideshows

The future is now

The future is now

"Back to the Future" fans celebrate October 21, 2015, the day Marty McFly travels to in the 1989 movie.

22 Oct 2015
Life of Lamar

Life of Lamar

The former NBA player and reality television star is reported to be fighting for his life in a Las Vegas hospital after being found unresponsive at a brothel.

14 Oct 2015
Hollywood's gender pay gap

Hollywood's gender pay gap

A look at the top-earning actors and actresses according to Forbes, after Jennifer Lawrence's scathing essay on sexism and pay equality in the movie business.

14 Oct 2015
New York Comic Con

New York Comic Con

Costumed characters at the fan convention in Manhattan.

10 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Venezuela opposition on the streets

Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Twin church bombings in Egypt

Islamic State claimed responsibility for two attacks on churches in Alexandria and Tanta on Palm Sunday, marking one of the bloodiest days in recent memory for Egypt's Christian minority.

Preparing for Passover

Preparing for Passover

Jews commemorate their flight from ancient Egypt as described in Exodus as they prepare for Passover.

University of Mosul in ruins

University of Mosul in ruins

Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq's University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Retaking Raqqa military airport from Islamic State

Syrian Democratic Forces take control of Tabqa military airport from Islamic State fighters, west of Raqqa.

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

Funeral for police officer killed in London attack

The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures