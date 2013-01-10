Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jan 10, 2013 | 4:36pm GMT

Oscar nominations: Best Picture

<p>Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Picture nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. The Oscars will be presented Sunday February 24. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Picture nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Director of the movie Steven Spielberg (R) and cast member Daniel Day-Lewis pose at the premiere of "Lincoln" during the AFI Fest 2012 at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Director of the movie Steven Spielberg (R) and cast member Daniel Day-Lewis pose at the premiere of "Lincoln" during the AFI Fest 2012 at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Cast member Tommy Lee Jones poses at the premiere of "Lincoln" during the AFI Fest 2012 at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Tommy Lee Jones poses at the premiere of "Lincoln" during the AFI Fest 2012 at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Cast member Sally Field poses at the premiere of "Lincoln" during the AFI Fest 2012 at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member Sally Field poses at the premiere of "Lincoln" during the AFI Fest 2012 at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Cast member James Spader poses at the premiere of "Lincoln" during the AFI Fest 2012 at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast member James Spader poses at the premiere of "Lincoln" during the AFI Fest 2012 at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California November 8, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Actor nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Actor nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Director Ang Lee (L) and actor Suraj Sharma (R) attend a special screening of the film "The Life of Pi" in Los Angeles November 16, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Director Ang Lee (L) and actor Suraj Sharma (R) attend a special screening of the film "The Life of Pi" in Los Angeles November 16, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actor Benjamin Walker attends the opening night gala presentation of film "Life Of Pi" at the 50th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Actor Benjamin Walker attends the opening night gala presentation of film "Life Of Pi" at the 50th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York September 28, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Cast member Suraj Sharma (L) and Director Ang Lee attend the opening night gala presentation of film "Life Of Pi" at the 50th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Cast member Suraj Sharma (L) and Director Ang Lee attend the opening night gala presentation of film "Life Of Pi" at the 50th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York September 28, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Author Yann Martel attends the the opening night gala presentation of film "Life Of Pi" at the 50th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York September 28, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Author Yann Martel attends the the opening night gala presentation of film "Life Of Pi" at the 50th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall in New York September 28, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Actress nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Actress nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Cast members Amanda Michelle Seyfried, Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway (L-R) pose at a promotional event for the movie "Les Miserables" in Tokyo November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano</p>

Cast members Amanda Michelle Seyfried, Hugh Jackman and Anne Hathaway (L-R) pose at a promotional event for the movie "Les Miserables" in Tokyo November 28, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Amanda Seyfried arrives for the premiere of Les Miserables in New York, December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actress Amanda Seyfried arrives for the premiere of Les Miserables in New York, December 10, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actor Anne Hathaway poses for photographers as she arrives for the world premiere of "Les Miserables" in London December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Actor Anne Hathaway poses for photographers as she arrives for the world premiere of "Les Miserables" in London December 5, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait while promoting his movie Les Miserables in New York, November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Actor Hugh Jackman poses for a portrait while promoting his movie Les Miserables in New York, November 30, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Director nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Director nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Director of the movie and cast member Ben Affleck poses at the premiere of "Argo" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni </p>

Director of the movie and cast member Ben Affleck poses at the premiere of "Argo" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California October 4, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Cast members of "Argo", Alan Arkin (L), Ben Affleck (2nd L) and Bryan Cranston (R) pose with the presenter of the award, former CIA agent Tony Mendez after receiving the Ensemble Performance Award at the 24th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala in Palm Springs, California January 5, 2013.

Cast members of "Argo", Alan Arkin (L), Ben Affleck (2nd L) and Bryan Cranston (R) pose with the presenter of the award, former CIA agent Tony Mendez after receiving the Ensemble Performance Award at the 24th Annual Palm Springs International Film...more

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Jennifer Garner poses at the premiere of "Argo" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California October 4, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Jennifer Garner poses at the premiere of "Argo" at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, California October 4, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actor and director Ben Affleck (L) and actor Alan Arkin attend a news conference to promote the film ' Argo' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Actor and director Ben Affleck (L) and actor Alan Arkin attend a news conference to promote the film ' Argo' during the 37th Toronto International Film Festival, September 8, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Host Seth MacFarlane speaks at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Host Seth MacFarlane speaks at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Director Michael Haneke reacts after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

Director Michael Haneke reacts after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Director Michael Haneke (C), actress Emmanuelle Riva (2ndL) and actor Jean-Louis Trintignant (2ndR) react next to actors Audrey Tautou and Adrian Brody after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012.

Director Michael Haneke (C), actress Emmanuelle Riva (2ndL) and actor Jean-Louis Trintignant (2ndR) react next to actors Audrey Tautou and Adrian Brody after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) during the awards ceremony of the...more

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Director Michael Haneke poses with actors Emmanuelle Riva (L) and Jean-Louis Trintignant (R) during a photocall after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012.

Director Michael Haneke poses with actors Emmanuelle Riva (L) and Jean-Louis Trintignant (R) during a photocall after receiving the Palme d'Or award for the film "Amour" (Love) at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 27, 2012. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler more

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Director Michael Haneke receives the European director award for the film 'Amour' (Love) during the 25th European Film Awards ceremony at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta December 1, 2012. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi</p>

Director Michael Haneke receives the European director award for the film 'Amour' (Love) during the 25th European Film Awards ceremony at the Mediterranean Conference Centre in Valletta December 1, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Supporting Actor nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Supporting Actor nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow speaks on a mobile phone during a shoot at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh March 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow speaks on a mobile phone during a shoot at the film location of the movie "Zero Dark Thirty" in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh March 17, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Screenwriter Mark Boal and Director Kathryn Bigelow pose for photos for their new film 'Zero Dark Thirty' in New York December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Screenwriter Mark Boal and Director Kathryn Bigelow pose for photos for their new film 'Zero Dark Thirty' in New York December 4, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Cast members Jessica Chastain and Edgar Ramirez greet each other at the premiere of "Zero Dark Thirty"at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Cast members Jessica Chastain and Edgar Ramirez greet each other at the premiere of "Zero Dark Thirty"at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 10, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Director and producer of the movie Kathryn Bigelow waves at the premiere of "Zero Dark Thirty"at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 10, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Director and producer of the movie Kathryn Bigelow waves at the premiere of "Zero Dark Thirty"at the Dolby theatre in Hollywood, California December 10, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Supporting Actress nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Supporting Actress nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actor Bradley Cooper arrives at a special screening of his new movie "Silver Linings Playbook" in Beverly Hills, California, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Actor Bradley Cooper arrives at a special screening of his new movie "Silver Linings Playbook" in Beverly Hills, California, November 19, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actress Jennifer Lawrence (L) and director David O. Russell arrive at a special screening of their new movie "Silver Linings Playbook" in Beverly Hills, California, November 19, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas</p>

Actress Jennifer Lawrence (L) and director David O. Russell arrive at a special screening of their new movie "Silver Linings Playbook" in Beverly Hills, California, November 19, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Jennifer Lawrence is announced as a nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Silver Linings Playbook" as actors Taye Diggs (L) and Busy Philipps announce the nominations for the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in West Hollywood, California December 12, 2012.

Jennifer Lawrence is announced as a nominee for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role for "Silver Linings Playbook" as actors Taye Diggs (L) and Busy Philipps announce the nominations for the 19th Annual Screen Actors Guild...more

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

David O. Russell (C) director of the film "Silver Linings Playbook" poses with cast members Bradley Cooper and Australian actress Jacki Weaver as they arrive at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 4th annual Governors Awards in Hollywood December 1, 2012.

David O. Russell (C) director of the film "Silver Linings Playbook" poses with cast members Bradley Cooper and Australian actress Jacki Weaver as they arrive at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences 4th annual Governors Awards in Hollywood...more

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Foreign Language Film nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten</p>

Hosts Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane read the Best Foreign Language Film nominees at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Cast members Kerry Washington (L) and Jamie Foxx pose on the red carpet for the German premiere of "Django Unchained" in Berlin January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Cast members Kerry Washington (L) and Jamie Foxx pose on the red carpet for the German premiere of "Django Unchained" in Berlin January 8, 2013.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Director Quentin Tarantino poses for a portrait while promoting his movie "Django Unchained" in New York December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Director Quentin Tarantino poses for a portrait while promoting his movie "Django Unchained" in New York December 16, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actor Samuel L. Jackson gestures as he attends the 'Django Unchained' premiere in New York December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Actor Samuel L. Jackson gestures as he attends the 'Django Unchained' premiere in New York December 11, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Actor Leonardo DiCaprio speaks to media as he attends the 'Django Unchained' premiere in New York December 11, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio speaks to media as he attends the 'Django Unchained' premiere in New York December 11, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane speak at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Phil McCarten </p>

Emma Stone (L) and Seth MacFarlane speak at the 85th Academy Awards nominee announcements in Beverly Hills, California January 10, 2013.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Cast members Dwight Henry (L) and Quvenzhane Wallis attend a photo call for the film "Beasts of the southern wild", by director Benh Zeitlin, at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Cast members Dwight Henry (L) and Quvenzhane Wallis attend a photo call for the film "Beasts of the southern wild", by director Benh Zeitlin, at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

<p>Director Benh Zeitlin (R) and cast members Dwight Henry and Quvenzhane Wallis attend a photo call for the film "Beasts of the southern wild" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Director Benh Zeitlin (R) and cast members Dwight Henry and Quvenzhane Wallis attend a photo call for the film "Beasts of the southern wild" at the 65th Cannes Film Festival, May 19, 2012.

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Director Benh Zeitlin and actress Quvenzhane Wallis react as they arrive at the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 8, 2013. Zeitlin won the Best Direct

Director Benh Zeitlin and actress Quvenzhane Wallis react as they arrive at the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 8, 2013. Zeitlin won the Best Directorial Debut Award whilst Wallis won the Breakthrough Performance Actress Award for...more

Thursday, January 10, 2013

Director Benh Zeitlin and actress Quvenzhane Wallis react as they arrive at the National Board of Review Awards in New York January 8, 2013. Zeitlin won the Best Directorial Debut Award whilst Wallis won the Breakthrough Performance Actress Award for their film "Beasts of the Southern Wild". REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

