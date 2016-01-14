Edition:
Oscar nominations

Best Actor: Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant. It could be sixth time lucky for the actor who has so far failed to take home an Academy Award.

Monday, January 11, 2016
Best Actor: Bryan Cranston, Trumbo. Unlike the Oscars veterans he is up against, this is Bryan Cranston's first nomination.

Sunday, January 03, 2016
Best Actor: Matt Damon, The Martian. The outer-space survival story is also a contender for Best Picture.

Monday, January 11, 2016
Best Actor: Michael Fassbender, Steve Jobs. Fassbender is up to the gold statuette for a second time after missing out on taking anything home for "12 Years a Slave".

Sunday, October 18, 2015
Best Actor: Eddie Redmayne, The Danish Girl. A win would give Redmayne his second consecutive Oscar, this time for his controversial portrayal of an artist who undergoes one of the world's first sex changes.

Tuesday, December 08, 2015
Best Actress: Cate Blanchett, Carol. An Academy favorite returns to the race with Oscars under her belt and her first win, for The Aviator, now 11 years behind her.

Monday, January 11, 2016
Best Actress: Brie Larson, Room. The newcomer recently beat Cate Blanchett to win best drama actress at the Golden Globes for her role in the harrowing kidnap thriller.

Monday, January 11, 2016
Best Actress: Jennifer Lawrence, Joy. This is Lawrence's fourth Oscar nomination in as many years, for her role as the New York inventor of the Miracle Mop.

Monday, January 11, 2016
Best Actress: Charlotte Rampling, 45 Years. The veteran English actress is seen as one of the surprise nods � this is her first Oscar nomination in a decade-spanning career.

Saturday, February 14, 2015
Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan, Brooklyn. Ronan was among the youngest ever nominees when she was previously tipped for Best Supporting Actress for Atonement at 13 years old.

Monday, January 11, 2016
Best supporting actor: Christian Bale, The Big Short. Bale is back after missing out for an Academy Award for American Hustle, now tipped for his role as an eccentric money manager who realized the 2008 crisis was going to happen.

Sunday, February 08, 2015
Best supporting actor: Tom Hardy. The Revenant. Hardy is one of the 12 nominations racked up by the visceral survival drama that looks to take the awards by storm.

Thursday, December 17, 2015
Best supporting actor: Mark Ruffalo, Spotlight. Ruffalo gets Academy Award nomination number three as a Boston Globe reporter investigating sexual abuse committed by priests.

Sunday, January 10, 2016
Best supporting actor: Mark Rylance, Bridge of Spies. Rylance gets his first Oscar nomination for his role as an undercover KGB agent in the U.S., who is apprehended and tried for espionage.

Sunday, March 21, 2010
Best supporting actor: Sylvester Stallone. Almost 40 years after the first Rocky installment and when many thought Stallone had hung up his boxing gloves for good, the actor gets this third nomination.

Monday, January 11, 2016
Best supporting actress: Jennifer Jason Leigh, The Hateful Eight. The actress is nominated for her role as female outlaw Daisy Domergue in Quentin Tarantino's bounty hunter Western � though the film was missing from many other major categories.

Monday, January 11, 2016
Best supporting actress: Rooney Mara, Carol. Mara beat co-star Cate Blanchett for best actress at Cannes 2015, but the two are now in different categories.

Monday, January 11, 2016
Best supporting actress: Rachel McAdams, Spotlight. The Canadian actress picked up one of the six nominations for the real-life drama.

Monday, January 11, 2016
Best supporting actress: Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl. This is a first nomination for Vikander, who plays Gerda, a 1920s painter whose husband reveals his desire to live as a woman.

Monday, January 11, 2016
Best supporting actress: Kate Winslet, Steve Jobs. The star is an old Oscars favorite with six previous nominations to her name. The latest is for her portrayal of the marketing executive who steered Steve Job�s companies to success.

Monday, January 11, 2016
Best Picture: The Big Short.

Friday, November 13, 2015
Best Picture: Bridge of Spies.

Friday, November 13, 2015
Best Picture: Brooklyn.

Monday, September 14, 2015
Best Picture: Mad Max: Fury Road.

Saturday, May 16, 2015
Best Picture: The Martian.

Thursday, September 24, 2015
Best Picture: The Revenant.

Thursday, December 17, 2015
Best Picture: Room.

Wednesday, September 16, 2015
Best Picture: Spotlight.

Tuesday, September 15, 2015
