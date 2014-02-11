Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Feb 11, 2014 | 3:20am GMT

Oscar nominees luncheon

<p>Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
1 / 21
<p>Actor Bradley Cooper arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Bradley Cooper arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Actor Bradley Cooper arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
2 / 21
<p>Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Actress Lupita Nyong'o arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
3 / 21
<p>Actress Amy Adams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Amy Adams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Actress Amy Adams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
4 / 21
<p>Actor Ethan Hawke arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Ethan Hawke arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Actor Ethan Hawke arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
5 / 21
<p>Actor Steve Coogan arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actor Steve Coogan arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Actor Steve Coogan arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
6 / 21
<p>Actress Julie Delpy arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Actress Julie Delpy arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Actress Julie Delpy arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
7 / 21
<p>Best actress in a leading role Sandra Bullock arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Best actress in a leading role Sandra Bullock arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Best actress in a leading role Sandra Bullock arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
8 / 21
<p>Best actress in a leading role Cate Blanchett arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Best actress in a leading role Cate Blanchett arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Best actress in a leading role Cate Blanchett arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
9 / 21
<p>Best actor in a leading role nominee Matthew McConaughey arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Best actor in a leading role nominee Matthew McConaughey arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Best actor in a leading role nominee Matthew McConaughey arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
10 / 21
<p>Musician Bono arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Musician Bono arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Musician Bono arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
11 / 21
<p>Best actor in a supporting role nominee Jared Leto arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Best actor in a supporting role nominee Jared Leto arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Best actor in a supporting role nominee Jared Leto arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
12 / 21
<p>Best actress in a leading role nominee Meryl Streep arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Best actress in a leading role nominee Meryl Streep arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Best actress in a leading role nominee Meryl Streep arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
13 / 21
<p>Best actor in a leading role nominee Bruce Dern arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Best actor in a leading role nominee Bruce Dern arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Best actor in a leading role nominee Bruce Dern arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
14 / 21
<p>Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Rapper Pharrell Williams arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
15 / 21
<p>Best actor in a leading role nominee Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Best actor in a leading role nominee Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Best actor in a leading role nominee Leonardo DiCaprio arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
16 / 21
<p>Best director nominee Alfonso Cuaron arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Best director nominee Alfonso Cuaron arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Best director nominee Alfonso Cuaron arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
17 / 21
<p>Best actor in a leading role nominee Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic arrive at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Best actor in a leading role nominee Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic arrive at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Best actor in a leading role nominee Christian Bale and his wife Sibi Blazic arrive at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
18 / 21
<p>Best director nominee Martin Scorsese arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Best director nominee Martin Scorsese arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Best director nominee Martin Scorsese arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
19 / 21
<p>Best actor in a supporting role nominee Jonah Hill arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Best actor in a supporting role nominee Jonah Hill arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Best actor in a supporting role nominee Jonah Hill arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
20 / 21
<p>Best director nominee Steve McQueen arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Best director nominee Steve McQueen arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Tuesday, February 11, 2014

Best director nominee Steve McQueen arrives at the 86th Academy Awards nominees luncheon in Beverly Hills, California February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
New York Fashion Week street style

New York Fashion Week street style

Next Slideshows

New York Fashion Week street style

New York Fashion Week street style

Stylish looks off the runway at New York Fashion Week.

10 Feb 2014
Mourning Hoffman

Mourning Hoffman

Family and close friends bid their final farewells at a private funeral for actor Philip Seymour Hoffman.

07 Feb 2014
Vienna's vegetable orchestra

Vienna's vegetable orchestra

The Vegetable Orchestra plays music with instruments made out of vegetables - from carrot recorders to leek violins.

07 Feb 2014
Talking with Leno

Talking with Leno

Famous faces interviewed by Jay Leno.

07 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

Drought-hit Somalia faces famine

A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.

The sniper wars of Mosul

The sniper wars of Mosul

As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.

Cherry blossoms in bloom

Cherry blossoms in bloom

The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Running of the Brides

Running of the Brides

Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Russian police detain hundreds of protesters

Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Clashes break out at Trump rally

Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures