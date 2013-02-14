Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Feb 14, 2013 | 5:55pm GMT

Oscar Pistorius: Blade Runner

<p>Oscar Pistorius puts on his running blades during a training session for the international European Athletics Association athletics meeting in Lucerne, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer</p>

Oscar Pistorius puts on his running blades during a training session for the international European Athletics Association athletics meeting in Lucerne, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius puts on his running blades during a training session for the international European Athletics Association athletics meeting in Lucerne, July 15, 2008. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer

Close
1 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistorius during the men's 200m T44 medal ceremony at the National Stadium during the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games, September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

Oscar Pistorius during the men's 200m T44 medal ceremony at the National Stadium during the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games, September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius during the men's 200m T44 medal ceremony at the National Stadium during the Beijing 2008 Paralympic Games, September 13, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Close
2 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistorius of South Africa trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International Athletics Meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Oscar Pistorius of South Africa trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International Athletics Meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius of South Africa trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International Athletics Meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
3 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistorius poses for photographers with his scroll after receiving an Honorary Doctorate at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Oscar Pistorius poses for photographers with his scroll after receiving an Honorary Doctorate at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius poses for photographers with his scroll after receiving an Honorary Doctorate at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, Scotland, November 12, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

Close
4 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistorius of South Africa runs with the baton during his men's 4x400 metres relay heat at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray</p>

Oscar Pistorius of South Africa runs with the baton during his men's 4x400 metres relay heat at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius of South Africa runs with the baton during his men's 4x400 metres relay heat at the IAAF World Athletics Championships in Daegu, South Korea, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/David Gray

Close
5 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistorius celebrates after winning the men's 400m - T44 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Oscar Pistorius celebrates after winning the men's 400m - T44 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius celebrates after winning the men's 400m - T44 final in the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 8, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
6 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistorius trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International athletics meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Oscar Pistorius trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International athletics meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International athletics meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
7 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistorius starts his men's 400m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Oscar Pistorius starts his men's 400m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius starts his men's 400m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
8 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistorius during a news conference after the official opening ceremony of the Doha GOALS forum in Doha, December 11, 2012. &nbsp;REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad</p>

Oscar Pistorius during a news conference after the official opening ceremony of the Doha GOALS forum in Doha, December 11, 2012.  REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius during a news conference after the official opening ceremony of the Doha GOALS forum in Doha, December 11, 2012.  REUTERS/Fadi Al-Assaad

Close
9 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistorius prepares to start his men's 400m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Oscar Pistorius prepares to start his men's 400m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius prepares to start his men's 400m round 1 heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
10 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistorius trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International Athletics Meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo</p>

Oscar Pistorius trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International Athletics Meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius trains before the men's 400 meters event at the 23rd International Athletics Meeting in Lignano Sabbiadoro, Italy, July 17, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

Close
11 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistoriusleaves the track after winning his men's 200m T44 classification heat in a new world record time at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Oscar Pistoriusleaves the track after winning his men's 200m T44 classification heat in a new world record time at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistoriusleaves the track after winning his men's 200m T44 classification heat in a new world record time at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Close
12 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistorius speaks during a press conference in New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

Oscar Pistorius speaks during a press conference in New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius speaks during a press conference in New York, June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Close
13 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistorius crosses the finish line in second place during the men's 200m T44 classification at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris</p>

Oscar Pistorius crosses the finish line in second place during the men's 200m T44 classification at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius crosses the finish line in second place during the men's 200m T44 classification at the Olympic Stadium during the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 2, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Close
14 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistorius stretches during a training session ahead of the upcoming Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting, which is part of the IAAF Diamond League, at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule</p>

Oscar Pistorius stretches during a training session ahead of the upcoming Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting, which is part of the IAAF Diamond League, at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius stretches during a training session ahead of the upcoming Memorial Van Damme athletics meeting, which is part of the IAAF Diamond League, at the King Baudouin stadium in Brussels, September 13, 2011. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

Close
15 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistorius takes part in a conference during the Global Sports Forum in Barcelona, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea</p>

Oscar Pistorius takes part in a conference during the Global Sports Forum in Barcelona, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius takes part in a conference during the Global Sports Forum in Barcelona, March 9, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Close
16 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistorius pushes off from the starting blocks during his men's 200m T44 classification heat at the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett</p>

Oscar Pistorius pushes off from the starting blocks during his men's 200m T44 classification heat at the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius pushes off from the starting blocks during his men's 200m T44 classification heat at the Olympic Stadium at the London 2012 Paralympic Games, September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Close
17 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistorius gives the thumbs up sign after finishing his men's 400m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez</p>

Oscar Pistorius gives the thumbs up sign after finishing his men's 400m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius gives the thumbs up sign after finishing his men's 400m heats at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium, August 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Close
18 / 19
<p>Oscar Pistorius comes out of the starting blocks during his men's 400 metres heats at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi</p>

Oscar Pistorius comes out of the starting blocks during his men's 400 metres heats at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Thursday, February 14, 2013

Oscar Pistorius comes out of the starting blocks during his men's 400 metres heats at the IAAF World Championships in Daegu, August 28, 2011. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Uganda prison riot

Uganda prison riot

Next Slideshows

Uganda prison riot

Uganda prison riot

Uganda prison riot

14 Feb 2013
Manhunt in LA

Manhunt in LA

Fugitive and former cop Christopher Dorner is believed dead following a gunfight and a fire in a cabin he was thought to have been hiding in.

14 Feb 2013
Cruise ship woes

Cruise ship woes

From a fire aboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship to the Costa Concordia disaster, a look at recent problems plaguing the cruise ship industry.

28 May 2013
One man bank

One man bank

Inside the smallest bank in Germany.

13 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures