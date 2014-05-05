Edition:
Oscar Pistorius on trial

<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/Pool</p>

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa May 5, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius greets his brother Carl in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/Pool</p>

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius greets his brother Carl in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria May 5, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/Pool</p>

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria May 5, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Defense expert witness Roger Dixon holds a magazine rack as Prosecutor Gerrie Nel looks on during the murder trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 17, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool</p>

Defense expert witness Roger Dixon holds a magazine rack as Prosecutor Gerrie Nel looks on during the murder trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 17, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives ahead of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives ahead of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 16, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius reacts during his murder trial in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gianluigi Guercia/Pool</p>

South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius reacts during his murder trial in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 16, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius chats with a supporter as he leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius chats with a supporter as he leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 16, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius is hugged by a supporter as he arrives ahead of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius is hugged by a supporter as he arrives ahead of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 14, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot is displayed during Oscar Pistorius' murder trial in Pretoria April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool</p>

The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot is displayed during Oscar Pistorius' murder trial in Pretoria April 14, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>A member of the entourage of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius holds her head while he testifies during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool</p>

A member of the entourage of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius holds her head while he testifies during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 10, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>State prosecutor Gerrie Nel gestures as he cross examines South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius during his ongoing murder trial in Pretoria, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool</p>

State prosecutor Gerrie Nel gestures as he cross examines South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius during his ongoing murder trial in Pretoria, April 10, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>A bucket is seen on the floor in the dock where South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius will sit during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool</p>

A bucket is seen on the floor in the dock where South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius will sit during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 8, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius (C) leaves after his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius (C) leaves after his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 8, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Aimee Pistorius, sister of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius cries as he gives evidence during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Masi Losi/Pool</p>

Aimee Pistorius, sister of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius cries as he gives evidence during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 8, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Oscar Pistorius speaks to a family member during his trial at the high court in Pretoria, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Deaan Vivier/Pool</p>

Oscar Pistorius speaks to a family member during his trial at the high court in Pretoria, April 7, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Oscar Pistorius becomes emotional during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool</p>

Oscar Pistorius becomes emotional during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 7, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Members of the media wait for the arrival of Oscar Pistorius ahead of his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Members of the media wait for the arrival of Oscar Pistorius ahead of his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 7, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Friends of the late Reeva Steenkamp leave after the trial, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Friends of the late Reeva Steenkamp leave after the trial, March 24, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Oscar Pistorius stands beside his sister Aimee, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Sadiki/Pool</p>

Oscar Pistorius stands beside his sister Aimee, March 19, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Oscar Pistorius is hugged by his aunt Lois, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Werner Beukes/Pool</p>

Oscar Pistorius is hugged by his aunt Lois, March 18, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock during proceedings, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool</p>

Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock during proceedings, March 14, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>A policeman demonstrates the effect of hitting a bathroom door with a cricket bat, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Joe/Pool</p>

A policeman demonstrates the effect of hitting a bathroom door with a cricket bat, March 12, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Aimee Pistorius, sister of Oscar Pistorius, speaks to family members of Reeva Steenkamp, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool</p>

Aimee Pistorius, sister of Oscar Pistorius, speaks to family members of Reeva Steenkamp, March 6, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>A member of the defense legal team reaches out to Oscar Pistorius as he holds his head while a witness testifies, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool</p>

A member of the defense legal team reaches out to Oscar Pistorius as he holds his head while a witness testifies, March 6, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Oscar Pistorius speaks to members of his legal team, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool</p>

Oscar Pistorius speaks to members of his legal team, March 5, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Aimee Pistorius, sister of Oscar Pistorius, holds his hand ahead of his trial, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

Aimee Pistorius, sister of Oscar Pistorius, holds his hand ahead of his trial, March 5, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>A member of the African National Congress Women's League wears a picture of Reeva Steenkamp during the trial, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko</p>

A member of the African National Congress Women's League wears a picture of Reeva Steenkamp during the trial, March 5, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

<p>Members of the media work in the courtroom, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool</p>

Members of the media work in the courtroom, March 4, 2014.

Monday, May 05, 2014

Monday, May 05, 2014

Pictures