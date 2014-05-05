Oscar Pistorius on trial
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, South Africa May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/Pool
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius greets his brother Carl in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/Pool
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria May 5, 2014. REUTERS/Ihsaan Haffejee/Pool
Defense expert witness Roger Dixon holds a magazine rack as Prosecutor Gerrie Nel looks on during the murder trial of South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 17, 2014....more
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius arrives ahead of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
South African Olympic and Paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius reacts during his murder trial in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Gianluigi Guercia/Pool
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius chats with a supporter as he leaves the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria April 16, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius is hugged by a supporter as he arrives ahead of his trial for the murder of his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
The door through which Reeva Steenkamp was shot is displayed during Oscar Pistorius' murder trial in Pretoria April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Antoine de Ras/Pool
A member of the entourage of Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius holds her head while he testifies during his trial at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool
State prosecutor Gerrie Nel gestures as he cross examines South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius during his ongoing murder trial in Pretoria, April 10, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool
A bucket is seen on the floor in the dock where South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius will sit during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool
South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius (C) leaves after his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Aimee Pistorius, sister of South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius cries as he gives evidence during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 8, 2014. REUTERS/Masi Losi/Pool
Oscar Pistorius speaks to a family member during his trial at the high court in Pretoria, April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Deaan Vivier/Pool
Oscar Pistorius becomes emotional during his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool
Members of the media wait for the arrival of Oscar Pistorius ahead of his trial at the high court in Pretoria April 7, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Friends of the late Reeva Steenkamp leave after the trial, March 24, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Oscar Pistorius stands beside his sister Aimee, March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Leon Sadiki/Pool
Oscar Pistorius is hugged by his aunt Lois, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Werner Beukes/Pool
Oscar Pistorius sits in the dock during proceedings, March 14, 2014. REUTERS/Phill Magakoe/Pool
A policeman demonstrates the effect of hitting a bathroom door with a cricket bat, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Joe/Pool
Aimee Pistorius, sister of Oscar Pistorius, speaks to family members of Reeva Steenkamp, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool
A member of the defense legal team reaches out to Oscar Pistorius as he holds his head while a witness testifies, March 6, 2014. REUTERS/Marco Longari/Pool
Oscar Pistorius speaks to members of his legal team, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Alon Skuy/Pool
Aimee Pistorius, sister of Oscar Pistorius, holds his hand ahead of his trial, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A member of the African National Congress Women's League wears a picture of Reeva Steenkamp during the trial, March 5, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Members of the media work in the courtroom, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Ludbrook/Pool
