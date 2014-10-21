Edition:
Tue Oct 21, 2014

Oscar Pistorius sentenced

South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is seen in a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is seen in a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
South African Olympic and Paralympic sprinter Oscar Pistorius is seen in a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Oscar Pistorius holds the hands of family members after being sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

Oscar Pistorius holds the hands of family members after being sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar Pistorius holds the hands of family members after being sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool
Oscar Pistorius enters a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Oscar Pistorius enters a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar Pistorius enters a police van after his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Bystanders watch as a police van takes Oscar Pistorius to prison after his sentencing in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Bystanders watch as a police van takes Oscar Pistorius to prison after his sentencing in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Bystanders watch as a police van takes Oscar Pistorius to prison after his sentencing in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Barry Steenkamp, father of Reeva Steenkamp, leaves the court after the sentencing of Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Barry Steenkamp, father of Reeva Steenkamp, leaves the court after the sentencing of Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Barry Steenkamp, father of Reeva Steenkamp, leaves the court after the sentencing of Oscar Pistorius in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Oscar Pistorius is led to holding cells after he was sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Oscar Pistorius is led to holding cells after he was sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar Pistorius is led to holding cells after he was sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool
Aimee Pistorius watches as her brother, Oscar Pistorius, attends his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Aimee Pistorius watches as her brother, Oscar Pistorius, attends his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Aimee Pistorius watches as her brother, Oscar Pistorius, attends his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool
Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock as his sentence is delivered at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014.REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock as his sentence is delivered at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014.REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar Pistorius stands in the dock as his sentence is delivered at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014.REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool
Family members Arnold (L) and Lois Pistorius (C) react to the sentencing of South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

Family members Arnold (L) and Lois Pistorius (C) react to the sentencing of South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Family members Arnold (L) and Lois Pistorius (C) react to the sentencing of South African Olympic and Paralympic track star Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool
Oscar Pistorius embraces his coach Ampie Louw ahead of his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Oscar Pistorius embraces his coach Ampie Louw ahead of his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar Pistorius embraces his coach Ampie Louw ahead of his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool
Oscar Pistorius attends his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Oscar Pistorius attends his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar Pistorius attends his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool
Judge Thokozile Masipa speaks during the sentencing hearing of Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Judge Thokozile Masipa speaks during the sentencing hearing of Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Judge Thokozile Masipa speaks during the sentencing hearing of Oscar Pistorius at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Themba Hadebe/Pool
Oscar Pistorius attends his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

Oscar Pistorius attends his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar Pistorius attends his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool
Oscar Pistorius arrives for his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Oscar Pistorius arrives for his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar Pistorius arrives for his sentencing at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Oscar Pistorius holds the hands of family members after being sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

Oscar Pistorius holds the hands of family members after being sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar Pistorius holds the hands of family members after being sentenced at the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Herman Verwey/Pool
