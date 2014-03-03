Oscars: Behind the scenes
Jamie Foxx is shown backstage before presenting the Oscar for achievement in music. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Lupita Nyong'o shakes hands with fellow supporting actress nominee Julia Roberts as Brad Pitt looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jared Leto shakes hands as best actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Lawrence peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Benedict Cumberbatch jumps behind U2. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Liza Minnelli, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt chat. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Olivia Wilde, wearing Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings, winks next to Jason Sudeikis. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Jonah Hill after arriving. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Leonardo DiCaprio arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Lawrence greets Channing Tatum on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Julia Roberts speaks with CEO of DreamWorks Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn Katzenberg. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bradley Cooper and actor John Travolta greet each other. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Meryl Streep on the red carpet . REUTERS/Mike Blake
Leonardo DiCaprio, wearing an Armani tuxedo, on the red carpet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Matthew McConaughey jokes with Samuel L. Jackson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cate Blanchett hugs Jennifer Lawrence as they arrive. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Charlize Theron speaks with Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Bill Murray on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Christian Bale talks with Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Ed Begley, Jr. and his daughter Hayden Begley on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake
