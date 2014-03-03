Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Mar 3, 2014 | 5:20am GMT

Oscars: Behind the scenes

<p>Jamie Foxx is shown backstage before presenting the Oscar for achievement in music. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jamie Foxx is shown backstage before presenting the Oscar for achievement in music. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, March 03, 2014

Jamie Foxx is shown backstage before presenting the Oscar for achievement in music. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
1 / 20
<p>Lupita Nyong'o shakes hands with fellow supporting actress nominee Julia Roberts as Brad Pitt looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Lupita Nyong'o shakes hands with fellow supporting actress nominee Julia Roberts as Brad Pitt looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, March 03, 2014

Lupita Nyong'o shakes hands with fellow supporting actress nominee Julia Roberts as Brad Pitt looks on. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
2 / 20
<p>Jared Leto shakes hands as best actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jared Leto shakes hands as best actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, March 03, 2014

Jared Leto shakes hands as best actor nominee Leonardo DiCaprio. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
3 / 20
<p>Jennifer Lawrence peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Jennifer Lawrence peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, March 03, 2014

Jennifer Lawrence peeks around an Oscar statue on the red carpet. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
4 / 20
<p>Benedict Cumberbatch jumps behind U2. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Benedict Cumberbatch jumps behind U2. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, March 03, 2014

Benedict Cumberbatch jumps behind U2. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
5 / 20
<p>Liza Minnelli, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt chat. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Liza Minnelli, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt chat. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, March 03, 2014

Liza Minnelli, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt chat. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
6 / 20
<p>Olivia Wilde, wearing Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings, winks next to Jason Sudeikis. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Olivia Wilde, wearing Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings, winks next to Jason Sudeikis. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, March 03, 2014

Olivia Wilde, wearing Lorraine Schwartz drop earrings, winks next to Jason Sudeikis. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
7 / 20
<p>Jonah Hill after arriving. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Jonah Hill after arriving. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, March 03, 2014

Jonah Hill after arriving. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
8 / 20
<p>Leonardo DiCaprio arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Leonardo DiCaprio arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, March 03, 2014

Leonardo DiCaprio arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
9 / 20
<p>Jennifer Lawrence greets Channing Tatum on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Jennifer Lawrence greets Channing Tatum on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, March 03, 2014

Jennifer Lawrence greets Channing Tatum on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
10 / 20
<p>Julia Roberts speaks with CEO of DreamWorks Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn Katzenberg. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Julia Roberts speaks with CEO of DreamWorks Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn Katzenberg. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, March 03, 2014

Julia Roberts speaks with CEO of DreamWorks Jeffrey Katzenberg and his wife Marilyn Katzenberg. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
11 / 20
<p>Bradley Cooper and actor John Travolta greet each other. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Bradley Cooper and actor John Travolta greet each other. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, March 03, 2014

Bradley Cooper and actor John Travolta greet each other. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
12 / 20
<p>Meryl Streep on the red carpet . REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Meryl Streep on the red carpet . REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, March 03, 2014

Meryl Streep on the red carpet . REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
13 / 20
<p>Leonardo DiCaprio, wearing an Armani tuxedo, on the red carpet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Leonardo DiCaprio, wearing an Armani tuxedo, on the red carpet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Monday, March 03, 2014

Leonardo DiCaprio, wearing an Armani tuxedo, on the red carpet. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 20
<p>Matthew McConaughey jokes with Samuel L. Jackson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Matthew McConaughey jokes with Samuel L. Jackson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, March 03, 2014

Matthew McConaughey jokes with Samuel L. Jackson. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
15 / 20
<p>Cate Blanchett hugs Jennifer Lawrence as they arrive. REUTERS/Adrees Latif</p>

Cate Blanchett hugs Jennifer Lawrence as they arrive. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Monday, March 03, 2014

Cate Blanchett hugs Jennifer Lawrence as they arrive. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
16 / 20
<p>Charlize Theron speaks with Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Charlize Theron speaks with Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, March 03, 2014

Charlize Theron speaks with Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
17 / 20
<p>Bill Murray on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Bill Murray on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, March 03, 2014

Bill Murray on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
18 / 20
<p>Christian Bale talks with Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Christian Bale talks with Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, March 03, 2014

Christian Bale talks with Jeremy Renner. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
19 / 20
<p>Ed Begley, Jr. and his daughter Hayden Begley on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Ed Begley, Jr. and his daughter Hayden Begley on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, March 03, 2014

Ed Begley, Jr. and his daughter Hayden Begley on the red carpet. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Memorable Oscar moments

Memorable Oscar moments

Next Slideshows

Memorable Oscar moments

Memorable Oscar moments

Good, bad and infamous moments from past Academy Awards.

28 Feb 2014
Hollywood goes to Washington

Hollywood goes to Washington

When celebrities take their causes to DC.

27 Feb 2014
Memorable Oscar fashion

Memorable Oscar fashion

A selection of some unforgettable styles worn at the Academy Awards throughout the years. Best or worst - it’s your call.

27 Feb 2014
Memorable Oscar quotes

Memorable Oscar quotes

Notable speeches from past Oscar winners.

26 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket

Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures