Oscars red carpet
Jessica Biel. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Emma Stone. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Scarlett Johansson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Halle Barry. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Janelle Monae. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Nicole Kidman in Armani Prive. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Michelle Williams. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Taraji P. Henson. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Dakota Johnson wears Gucci REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Ruth Negga. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Hailee Steinfeld. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and his mother Luz Towns-Miranda. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Lin-Manuel Miranda and Luz Towns-Miranda. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Model Karlie Kloss wearing a white cape gown by Stella McCartney. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Swedish actress Alicia Vikander wearing Louis Vuitton. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Salma Hayek. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Emma Roberts wears vintage Armani. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Felicity Jones. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kirsten Dunst wears Dior. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Olivia Culpo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Blanca Blanco. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Auli'i Cravalho. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Isabelle Huppert. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Sofia Boutella wearing a Chanel dress. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Darby Stanchfield. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Hailee Steinfeld poses for photographers. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Cynthia Erivo. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Kelly Ripa. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
David Oyelowo and his wife Jessica. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Judd Apatow watches his wife Leslie Mann wearing Zac Posen. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Jackie Chan. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Television host Ryan Seacrest. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Celebrity chef Wolfgang Puck shows off his creations. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Syrian refugee Hala Kamil. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdes. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor Andrew Garfield. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress and singer Sofia Carson. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Allison Shroeder. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Vince Vaughn and his wife Kyla Weber. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Director Ava DuVernay. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Terrence Howard and guest. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Ginnifer Goodwin wearing Zuhair Murad. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Singer Mica Levi, stage name Micachu. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actor John Cho and Kerri Higuchi. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Bernard Gariepy Strobl and a guest. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Directors Martin Butler (L) and Bentley Dean (R) pose with cast members from Australia�s Best Foreign Language Film nominee Tanna. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actor Lucas Hedges. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Dakota Johnson and Taraji P. Henson arrive. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Next Slideshows
Best of the BRIT Awards
Highlights from the BRIT Awards in London.
Street style at London Fashion week
Stylish spectators at London Fashion Week.
Highlights from London Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from London.
Highlights from New York Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from NYFW.
MORE IN PICTURES
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.