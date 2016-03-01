Oscars red carpet
Presenter Charlize Theron wearing Dior arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kate Winslet, wearing Ralph Lauren and nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Steve Jobs," and Leonardo DiCaprio, nominated for Best Actor for his role in "The Revenant," arrive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Jennifer Lawrence, wearing Dior Haute Couture and nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Joy," arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Julianne Moore arrives wearing Chanel. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Saoirse Ronan, nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Brooklyn," arrives wearing a Calvin Klein Collection gown. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rooney Mara, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Carol," arrives wearing Givenchy Haute Couture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Jennifer Garner poses wearing Versace. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Cate Blanchett, nominated for Best Actress for her role in "Carol," arrives wearing Armani Prive. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Emily Blunt arrives wearing Prada. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Rachel McAdams, wearing August Getty Atelier and nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Spotlight," arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Reese Witherspoon arrives in Oscar de la Renta. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Daisy Ridley arrives wearing Chanel Haute Couture. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
ActressTina Fey arrives wearing Atelier Versace. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Sarah Silverman arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Lady Gaga wears Brandon Maxwell as she arrives with boyfriend Taylor Kinney. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Michael Keaton arrives. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Amy Poehler arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Sofia Vergara poses wearing Marchesa. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Television presenter Kelly Ripa wearing Dennis Basso arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Musician Dave Grohl and wife Jordyn Blum. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Mindy Kaling arrives wearing Elizabeth Kennedy. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Priyanka Chopra arrives wearing Zuhair Murad. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Christian Bale, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "The Big Short," arrives with wife Sibi Blazic. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Oliva Wilde arrives wearing Valentino. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Alicia Vikander, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in "Danish Girl," wears a yellow Louis Vuitton gown. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Eddie Redmayne, nominated for Best Actor for his role in "The Danish Girl," arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Whoopi Goldberg and daughter Alex Martin. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actor Jared Leto arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Kevin Hart arrives with wife Torrei Hart. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Chinese actress Jane Wu arrives. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Actress Sophie Turner poses as she arrives wearing Galvan. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Patricia Arquette arrives. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Matt Damon, nominated for Best Actor for his role in "The Martian," arrives with his wife Luciana Barroso. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Margot Robbie arrives wearing Diane von Furstenberg. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Sylvester Stallone, nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Creed," and wife Jennifer Flavin. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Presenter Kerry Washington arrives wearing Versace. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
