Our home in space
Astronaut Chris Cassidy inside the Cupola aboard the International Space Station using a 400mm lens on a digital still camera to photograph a target of opportunity on Earth, some 250 miles below, on June 10, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Astronaut Mike Hopkins as he participates in the second of two spacewalks which took place on December 24, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
NASA astronaut Scott Kelly corrals the supply of fresh fruit that arrived on the Kounotori 5 H-II Transfer Vehicle (HTV-5), August 25, 2015. Visiting cargo ships often carry a small cache of fresh food for crew members aboard the International Space...more
A zinnia flower blooms in the vegetable plant growth system, January 16, 2016. REUTERS/NASA/Scott Kelly/Handout
Siberia's Lake Baikal is pictured in this photo taken by astronaut Chris Hadfield on February 26, 2013. REUTERS/Chris Hadfield/NASA
NASA astronaut Karen Nyberg demonstrates how she washes her hair in zero gravity on July 12, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
NASA astronauts Scott Kelly (L) and Terry Virts (R) work on a Carbon Dioxide Removal Assembly (CDRA) inside the Japanese Experiment Module, July 30, 2015. The CDRA system works to remove carbon dioxide from the cabin air, allowing for an...more
A view of Earth from the Cupola on the earth-facing side of the International Space Station on June 12, 2013. Visible in the top left foreground is a Russian Soyuz crew capsule. In the lower right corner, a solar array panel can be seen. REUTERS/NASA
A view of the food table located in the Russian Zvezda service module, April 8, 2015. Assorted food, drink and condiment packets are visible. REUTERS/NASA/Scott Kelly/Handout
Backdropped by a night time view of the Earth and the starry sky, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is seen docked to the International Space Station on May 28, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in the third session of extravehicular activity outside the International Space Station on September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA
Backdropped by Earth's horizon and the blackness of space, a portion of the International Space Station is featured in this image photographed by a crew member aboard the station in this photo released by NASA and taken February 15, 2010....more
Astronaut Karen Nyberg looks through a window in the newly installed Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station on June 11, 2008. REUTERS/NASA
The space shuttle Discovery after it undocked from the International Space Station, in a photo taken more than 200 miles above Earth and released on March 9, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station on November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
The space shuttle Endeavour silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station on February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Koichi Wakata begins a workout on the Advanced Resistive Exercise Device in the Unity node on March 21, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
An unprecedented view of the space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights on its way home, as photographed from a window on the International Space Station on July 21, 2011. Airglow over Earth can be seen in the...more
Next Slideshows
Made in 3D
The output of the 3D printing revolution including shoes, ice cream and a violin.
Art on a pencil tip
Miniature sculptures intricately carved on the tip of a pencil.
Doing the foxtrot
Patsy Gibbons nursed two foxes back to health after they were found abandoned as injured cubs.
Life in virtual reality
Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.