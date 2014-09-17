Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Sep 17, 2014 | 1:50pm BST

Our outpost in space

The sun is over Earth's horizon as seen from aboard the International Space Station above a point in southwestern Minnesota, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

The sun is over Earth's horizon as seen from aboard the International Space Station above a point in southwestern Minnesota, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
The sun is over Earth's horizon as seen from aboard the International Space Station above a point in southwestern Minnesota, May 21, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Close
1 / 24
Astronaut Mike Hopkins as he participates in the second of two spacewalks which took place on December 24, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Astronaut Mike Hopkins as he participates in the second of two spacewalks which took place on December 24, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Astronaut Mike Hopkins as he participates in the second of two spacewalks which took place on December 24, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Close
2 / 24
A view of Earth from the Cupola on the earth-facing side of the International Space Station, June 12, 2013. Visible in the top left foreground is a Russian Soyuz crew capsule. In the lower right corner, a solar array panel can be seen. REUTERS/NASA

A view of Earth from the Cupola on the earth-facing side of the International Space Station, June 12, 2013. Visible in the top left foreground is a Russian Soyuz crew capsule. In the lower right corner, a solar array panel can be seen. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A view of Earth from the Cupola on the earth-facing side of the International Space Station, June 12, 2013. Visible in the top left foreground is a Russian Soyuz crew capsule. In the lower right corner, a solar array panel can be seen. REUTERS/NASA
Close
3 / 24
The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean photographed by one of the Expedition 35 crew members aboard the International Space Station a few hundred miles east of Easter Island, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean photographed by one of the Expedition 35 crew members aboard the International Space Station a few hundred miles east of Easter Island, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
The sun about to come up over the South Pacific Ocean photographed by one of the Expedition 35 crew members aboard the International Space Station a few hundred miles east of Easter Island, May 9, 2013. REUTERS/NASA
Close
4 / 24
A Russian cosmonaut during a mission in open space outside the International Space Station, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Roscosmos

A Russian cosmonaut during a mission in open space outside the International Space Station, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Roscosmos

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A Russian cosmonaut during a mission in open space outside the International Space Station, August 24, 2012. REUTERS/Roscosmos
Close
5 / 24
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in the third session of extravehicular activity outside the International Space Station, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in the third session of extravehicular activity outside the International Space Station, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
NASA astronaut Sunita Williams takes part in the third session of extravehicular activity outside the International Space Station, September 5, 2012. REUTERS/NASA
Close
6 / 24
A photo taken by an Expedition 28 crew member aboard the International Space Station shows Hurricane Irene off the east coast of the United States on August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

A photo taken by an Expedition 28 crew member aboard the International Space Station shows Hurricane Irene off the east coast of the United States on August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A photo taken by an Expedition 28 crew member aboard the International Space Station shows Hurricane Irene off the east coast of the United States on August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
7 / 24
Backdropped by a night time view of the Earth and the starry sky, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is seen docked to the International Space Station on May 28, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Backdropped by a night time view of the Earth and the starry sky, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is seen docked to the International Space Station on May 28, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Backdropped by a night time view of the Earth and the starry sky, the Space Shuttle Endeavour is seen docked to the International Space Station on May 28, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
8 / 24
Space tourist Anousheh Ansari while enroute to the International Space Station on September 18, 2006. REUTERS/NASA

Space tourist Anousheh Ansari while enroute to the International Space Station on September 18, 2006. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Space tourist Anousheh Ansari while enroute to the International Space Station on September 18, 2006. REUTERS/NASA
Close
9 / 24
The moon appears near the earth's horizon in a photo of an orbital moonset taken from aboard the International Space Station on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan

The moon appears near the earth's horizon in a photo of an orbital moonset taken from aboard the International Space Station on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
The moon appears near the earth's horizon in a photo of an orbital moonset taken from aboard the International Space Station on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan
Close
10 / 24
Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station on November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station on November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Astronaut Robert L. Satcher Jr. works outside the International Space Station on November 19, 2009. REUTERS/NASA
Close
11 / 24
A photo of the aurora australis taken during a geomagnetic storm from the International Space Station on May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science & Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center

A photo of the aurora australis taken during a geomagnetic storm from the International Space Station on May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science & Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A photo of the aurora australis taken during a geomagnetic storm from the International Space Station on May 29, 2010. REUTERS/ISS Crew Earth Observations experiment and Image Science & Analysis Laboratory, Johnson Space Center
Close
12 / 24
Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
13 / 24
Space Shuttle Endeavour astronaut Mike Fincke plays with a water bubble in microgravity aboard the International Space Station on May 29, 2011. REUTERS/NASA TV

Space Shuttle Endeavour astronaut Mike Fincke plays with a water bubble in microgravity aboard the International Space Station on May 29, 2011. REUTERS/NASA TV

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Space Shuttle Endeavour astronaut Mike Fincke plays with a water bubble in microgravity aboard the International Space Station on May 29, 2011. REUTERS/NASA TV
Close
14 / 24
A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of the Earth's atmosphere as photographed from the International Space Station over Central Asia on September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of the Earth's atmosphere as photographed from the International Space Station over Central Asia on September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
A setting last quarter crescent moon and the thin line of the Earth's atmosphere as photographed from the International Space Station over Central Asia on September 4, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Close
15 / 24
Space shuttle Atlantis Pilot Doug Hurley moves around supplies and equipment in the Leonardo Permanent Multipurpose Module of the International Space Station on July 11, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Space shuttle Atlantis Pilot Doug Hurley moves around supplies and equipment in the Leonardo Permanent Multipurpose Module of the International Space Station on July 11, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Space shuttle Atlantis Pilot Doug Hurley moves around supplies and equipment in the Leonardo Permanent Multipurpose Module of the International Space Station on July 11, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
16 / 24
An unprecedented view of the space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights on its way home, as photographed from a window on the International Space Station on July 21, 2011. Airglow over Earth can be seen in the background. REUTERS/NASA

An unprecedented view of the space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights on its way home, as photographed from a window on the International Space Station on July 21, 2011. Airglow over Earth can be seen in the...more

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
An unprecedented view of the space shuttle Atlantis, appearing like a bean sprout against clouds and city lights on its way home, as photographed from a window on the International Space Station on July 21, 2011. Airglow over Earth can be seen in the background. REUTERS/NASA
Close
17 / 24
NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff uses a laptop computer on the aft flight deck of space shuttle Endeavour during rendezvous and docking operations with the International Space Station in this photograph provided by NASA and taken May 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff uses a laptop computer on the aft flight deck of space shuttle Endeavour during rendezvous and docking operations with the International Space Station in this photograph provided by NASA and taken May 18, 2011....more

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
NASA astronaut Greg Chamitoff uses a laptop computer on the aft flight deck of space shuttle Endeavour during rendezvous and docking operations with the International Space Station in this photograph provided by NASA and taken May 18, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
18 / 24
The space shuttle Endeavour silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Endeavour silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
The space shuttle Endeavour silhouetted against the backdrop of Earth's horizon prior to docking with the International Space Station, February 9, 2010. REUTERS/NASA
Close
19 / 24
Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm with the Earth as a backdrop as he transfers a failed pump module to the cargo bay of space shuttle Atlantis on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm with the Earth as a backdrop as he transfers a failed pump module to the cargo bay of space shuttle Atlantis on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Spacewalker Ron Garan rides on the International Space Station's robotic arm with the Earth as a backdrop as he transfers a failed pump module to the cargo bay of space shuttle Atlantis on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
20 / 24
Astronaut Karen Nyberg looks through a window in the newly installed Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station on June 11, 2008. REUTERS/NASA

Astronaut Karen Nyberg looks through a window in the newly installed Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station on June 11, 2008. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
Astronaut Karen Nyberg looks through a window in the newly installed Kibo laboratory of the International Space Station on June 11, 2008. REUTERS/NASA
Close
21 / 24
The space shuttle Discovery after it undocked from the International Space Station, in a photo taken more than 200 miles above Earth and released on March 9, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

The space shuttle Discovery after it undocked from the International Space Station, in a photo taken more than 200 miles above Earth and released on March 9, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
The space shuttle Discovery after it undocked from the International Space Station, in a photo taken more than 200 miles above Earth and released on March 9, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
22 / 24
NASA astronauts Greg Chamitoff (L), mission specialist, and space shuttle Endeavour Commander Mark Kelly, work on the orbiter's middeck on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

NASA astronauts Greg Chamitoff (L), mission specialist, and space shuttle Endeavour Commander Mark Kelly, work on the orbiter's middeck on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
NASA astronauts Greg Chamitoff (L), mission specialist, and space shuttle Endeavour Commander Mark Kelly, work on the orbiter's middeck on May 17, 2011. REUTERS/NASA
Close
23 / 24
The sun shines above the Earth's horizon with the International Space Station in the foreground in a photo taken by spacewalker Ron Garan on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan

The sun shines above the Earth's horizon with the International Space Station in the foreground in a photo taken by spacewalker Ron Garan on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan

Wednesday, September 17, 2014
The sun shines above the Earth's horizon with the International Space Station in the foreground in a photo taken by spacewalker Ron Garan on July 12, 2011. REUTERS/NASA/Ron Garan
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Back to school in Syria

Back to school in Syria

Next Slideshows

Back to school in Syria

Back to school in Syria

Syrian children return to school amid civil war.

16 Sep 2014
Slum fire in Manila

Slum fire in Manila

Around 100 families are left homeless after a fire caused by faulty wiring.

16 Sep 2014
Dangerous journey

Dangerous journey

Migrants risk their lives as they flee their countries to start anew.

16 Sep 2014
Hillary in Iowa

Hillary in Iowa

Hillary Clinton stokes speculation about a presidential bid as she visits Iowa to take part in the state's annual "steak fry."

15 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening cane fields and shutting down coal mines.

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

Scenes of death after suspected gas attack in Syria

A suspected Syrian government chemical attack killed dozens of people, including children, in the northwestern province of Idlib, a monitor, medics and rescue workers in the rebel-held area said.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Blast in St. Petersburg metro

Several people were killed when an explosion tore through a train carriage in the St. Petersburg metro system.

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Outrage over Venezuela court power grab

Venezuela's pro-government Supreme Court revoked its takeover of the opposition-led Congress after it drew international condemnation and protests against socialist President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Suiting up the Swiss Guard

Austrian blacksmiths produce ceremonial suits of armor for the Vatican's Swiss Guards as the craftsmanship needed to make them is disappearing.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast