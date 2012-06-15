Edition:
Our perilous oceans

Friday, June 15, 2012

A girl watches waves in the ocean on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, August 11, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Friday, June 15, 2012

Oil floats on the surface of the Gulf of Mexico at the site of the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, June 2, 2010. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Friday, June 15, 2012

Sicilian fishermen take part in the traditional bluefin tuna mattanza in the village of Bonagia on the western coast of Sicily, June 07, 2003. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, June 15, 2012

A dead whale shark is lifted by a crane at a port in Taizhou, Zhejiang province August 26, 2010. The whale shark suffocated to death after it accidentally got caught in a fish net, China Daily reported. REUTERS/China Daily

Friday, June 15, 2012

An aerial shot shows disoriented dolphins drifting toward a beach in Bataan province, north of Manila, February 10, 2009. REUTERS/Philippine Coastguard/Handout

Friday, June 15, 2012

Spanish soldiers clean oil washed ashore from a sunken oil tanker near Carnota, on Spain's North-West Atlantic coast, January 9, 2003. REUTERS/Miguel Vidal

Friday, June 15, 2012

Bystanders watch as a stranded bulk coal carrier burns off Cape Town's Blouberg beach, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Mark Wessels

Friday, June 15, 2012

Brazilian firemen try in vain to save a humpback whale that became stranded on Jurujuba beach, in the Rio de Janeiro suburb of Niteroi, August 10, 2004. REUTERS/Bruno Domingos

Friday, June 15, 2012

A diver photographs a whale shark at Ningaloo Marine Park, off the coast of Western Australia, in an image released in November 2007. REUTERS/Rolex/Kurt Amsler/Handout

Friday, June 15, 2012

Freshly-harvested Bluefin tunas are uploaded from a "tuna farm", off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, June 15, 2012

A small boat with fishermen aboard arrives to a fishing boat in Matosinhos, near Porto, February 8, 2010. REUTERS/ Nacho Doce

Friday, June 15, 2012

At least 55 stranded false killer whales on a beach at sunrise, at Kommetjie near Cape Town, May 30, 2009. REUTERS/Chad Chapman

Friday, June 15, 2012

A man carries a shark through the streets of Mogadishu, September 23, 2010. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Friday, June 15, 2012

Fish transport ships lie close to a tuna cage off the Calabrian coast in southern Italy, November 20, 2009. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Friday, June 15, 2012

A fisherman pulls a net to bring sardines onto a fishing boat using the purse seine fishing method at high seas in Matosinhos, near Porto in the northern Portugal, February 8 2010. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Friday, June 15, 2012

The carcass of a Fin whale is tied to a whaling ship as it anchors near a processing plant in Hvalfjordur, Iceland, June 19, 2009. REUTERS/Ingolfur Juliusson

Friday, June 15, 2012

An aircraft releases oil dispersant over an oil discharge at the Deepwater Horizon, off the shore of Louisiana, May 5, 2010 photograph. REUTERS/Stephen Lehmann/U.S. Coast Guard/handout

Friday, June 15, 2012

More than 120 slaughtered pilot whales are seen in the harbor of Torshavn, in the Faroe Islands, July 23, 2010. REUTERS/Andrija Ilic

Friday, June 15, 2012

A lone fisherman stands atop a rock outcrop below Sydney's North head at dawn, February 6, 2007. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Friday, June 15, 2012

Oil surrounds the bulk coal carrier Shen Neng I, east of Great Keppel Island, near Australia's Great Barrier Reef, April 4, 2010. REUTERS/Maritime Safety Queensland/Handout

