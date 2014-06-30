Edition:
Out and proud

Revelers hold a giant rainbow flag during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. Toronto is hosting WorldPride, a week-long international event that celebrates the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, June 30, 2014
Lauren McNamara rides in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival as a representative of Chelsea Manning, a transgender woman who formerly went by the name Bradley Manning, June 29, 2014. Manning was selected as honorary grand marshal of the parade, but was unable to attend due to her incarceration. Last year, Manning was sentenced to 35 years in prison for providing more than 700,000 documents, videos, diplomatic cables and battlefield accounts to WikiLeaks in the biggest breach of classified materials in U.S. history. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Monday, June 30, 2014
A police officer gets sprayed by water guns during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, June 30, 2014
Revelers from SF Balloon Magic march in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Monday, June 30, 2014
A man dressed to mock Toronto Mayor Rob Ford takes part in the WorldPride parade in Toronto June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, June 30, 2014
Sidney Plummer cheers during the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014.REUTERS/Noah Berger

Monday, June 30, 2014
Revelers celebrate during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, June 30, 2014
Motorcyclists from the lesbian motorcycle club "Dykes on Bikes" kick off the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Monday, June 30, 2014
Nicki Lee sports rainbow lashes during the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Monday, June 30, 2014
Actor Lea DeLaria, who plays Big Boo in the Netflix series "Orange is the New Black," rides in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Monday, June 30, 2014
Boy Scout Casey Chambers carries a rainbow flag during the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Monday, June 30, 2014
Revelers in costume take part in the annual Pride March on Christopher Street in New York June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 30, 2014
U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi rides in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Monday, June 30, 2014
Apple employees carry rainbow flags as they march in the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. Thousands of Apple employees donned specially designed T-shirts at the festival and marched in unison. This year's turnout was largest in the company's history, several Apple employees told Reuters. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Monday, June 30, 2014
Revelers jump on a rainbow painted crosswalk in Church Street, Toronto's LGBT neighborhood, before the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, June 30, 2014
Participants hold hands as they take part in the annual Pride March on Christopher Street in New York June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 30, 2014
John Lucas stands in front of a rainbow flag at the San Francisco Gay Pride Festival in California June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

Monday, June 30, 2014
People pose for photos in front of the Stonewall Inn before the start of Pride Week activities in New York June 27, 2014. The Stonewall Inn is a gay bar that was the site of a police raid June 1969 that led to widespread riots. The riots are considered to be one of the most important events of the gay rights movement. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 30, 2014
A topless woman gets sprayed by water guns during the WorldPride parade in Toronto June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, June 30, 2014
People watch from windows during the WorldPride parade in Toronto June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, June 30, 2014
A spectator watches the annual Pride March on Christopher Street in New York June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Monday, June 30, 2014
Participants take part in the annual gay pride parade in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, June 30, 2014
A reveler poses during the pride parade in Lima, Peru June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Monday, June 30, 2014
Two men dressed as Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) officers kiss during the WorldPride parade in Toronto, June 29, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, June 30, 2014
Participants, wearing wedding gowns and waving rainbow flags, march during the EuroPride gay parade in downtown Oslo June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/NTB Scanpix

Monday, June 30, 2014
People help a reveler fix his costumed wings during a pride parade in Mexico City June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, June 30, 2014
A reveler poses during the pride parade in Lima, Peru June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Monday, June 30, 2014
People hold a rainbow flag and signs during the EuroPride gay parade in downtown Oslo June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Terje Bendiksby/NTB Scanpix

Monday, June 30, 2014
Participants pose during the annual gay pride parade in London June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, June 30, 2014
Revelers rest on the pavement during a gay pride parade in Mexico City June 28, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Monday, June 30, 2014
