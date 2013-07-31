Outback border control
A river and its estuaries are seen surrounded by mangroves in Arnhem Land in Australia's Northern Territory July 15, 2013. Australia's North West Mobile Force, known as NORFORCE, is a surveillance unit that employs ancient Aboriginal skills to help in the seemingly impossible task of patrolling the country's vast northwest coast. NORFORCE's area of operations is about 1.8 million square km (700,000 square miles), covering the Northern Territory and the north of Western Australia. Aboriginal reservists make up a large proportion of the 600-strong unit, and bring to bear their knowledge of the land and the food it can provide. Fish, shellfish, turtle eggs and even insects supplement rations during the patrol, which is on the lookout for illegal foreign fishing vessels and drug smugglers, as well as people smugglers from neighboring Indonesia. REUTERS/David Gray
Soldiers from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit rest aboard a transport vessel after leaving Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, 650 km (404 miles) east of Darwin, in the Northern Territory, Australia July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Patrol Commander, Andrew 'Dusty' Miller (L) of Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit watches as his soldiers prepare inflatable boats aboard a transport vessel after leaving Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, 650 km (404 miles) east of Darwin, in the Northern Territory, Australia July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Soldiers from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit push an inflatable boat down the ramp of a transport vessel after leaving Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, 650 km (404 miles) east of Darwin, in the Northern Territory, Australia July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Soldiers from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit are lit by moonlight as they sit aboard an inflatable boat searching for a suitable landing point off Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory, Australia July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Lance-corporal Vinnie Rami (L) and Private Jonah Thingle, soldiers from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, sit around a fire next to their F88 Austeyr rifles on Wigram Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory, Australia July 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Private Drew Perry, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, looks at a suspicious vessel sailing past Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory, Australia July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Private Drew Perry, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, walks along a rocky headland searching for suspicious items that may have been washed ashore on Cotton Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Patrol Commander Andrew 'Dusty' Miller, of Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, inspects rubbish that has washed up onto rocks on Wigram Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory, Australia July 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Indigenous soldiers from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit carry their F88 Austeyr rifles as they walk along a beach on Wigram Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory, Australia July 19, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Soldiers from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit walk in formation during a surveillance and reconnaissance patrol around Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Indigenous soldiers from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, walk in formation during a surveillance and reconnaissance patrol around Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Lance-corporal Vinnie Rami, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, holds his F88 Austeyr rifle as he walks through thick bushland during a surveillance and reconnaissance patrol around Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Indigenous soldiers from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, walk through thick bushland during a surveillance and reconnaissance patrol around Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Indigenous soldiers from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, walk through thick bushland during a surveillance and reconnaissance patrol around Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Lance-corporal Vinnie Rami, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, holds a 'spear tree' after finding it during a surveillance and reconnaissance patrol around Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Lance-corporal Vinnie Rami, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, holds a branch of a 'spear tree' after chopping it down during a surveillance and reconnaissance patrol around Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Lance-corporal Danny Daniels, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, uses fire to remove bark from a 'spear tree' during a surveillance and reconnaissance patrol around Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Private Jonah Thingle, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, carries his spears as he walks towards the unit's inflatable boats off Cotton Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Indigenous soldiers from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit leave footprints in the sand as they prepare their inflatable boats off Cotton Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Soldiers from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit load equipment onto their inflatable boats on a beach on Wigram Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 19, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Soldiers from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit patrol in inflatable boats, along the coastline of Cotton Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
An indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit prepares to land his inflatable boat onto Wigram Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory, Australia July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Lance-corporal Vinnie Rami, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, searches for mud clams in mangroves on Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Patrol Commander Andrew 'Dusty' Miller of Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, digs for water amongst spinifex grass on Wigram Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Lance-corporal Vinnie Rami, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, digs for turtle eggs after landing on Wigram Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Lance-corporal Vinnie Rami, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, removes turtle eggs from a nest on Wigram Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Lance-corporal Vinnie Rami, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, cooks turtle eggs on Wigram Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Private Jonah Thingle, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, prepares a mud clam after cooking it on a fire on Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Private Jonah Thingle, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, cooks mud clams on a fire on Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Lance-corporal Vinnie Rami, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, eats a raw turtle egg on Wigram Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Lance-corporal Danny Daniels (L) and Private Jonah Thingle, indigenous soldiers from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, clean their F88 Austeyr rifles after a surveillance and reconnaissance patrol around Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Lance-corporal Danny Daniels (R) prepares to throw a spear as he hunts with Lance-corporal Vinnie Rami, both indigenous soldiers from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, on Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Lance-corporal Vinnie Rami, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, prepares to throw a spear as he hunts on Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Lance-corporal Vinnie Rami, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, carries a shovelnose guitarfish impaled on a spear after hunting on Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Lance-corporal Danny Daniels, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, hunts for fish using a spear as he walks along the beach on Cotton Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Lance-corporal Vinnie Rami, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, hunts for fish with a spear as the sun sets on Wigram Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 18, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Private Jonah Thingle, an indigenous soldier from Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, prepares food after landing on Astell Island, part of the English Company Islands, located inside Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory July 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Private Jonah Thingle of Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, prepares to board a transport vessel in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, 650 km (404 miles) east of Darwin in the Northern Territory July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
Soldiers of Australia's North West Mobile Force (NORFORCE) unit, board a transport vessel in Gove, also known as Nhulunbuy, 650 km (404 miles) east of Darwin in the Northern Territory July 16, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray
