Outrage over missing students
A police vehicle set on fire by CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members is seen burning during a protest outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo.
A masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member loots a vending machine during a protest at the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo.
A demonstrator throws a firebomb at the windows of an ATM facility during a protest in Mexico City.
A CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member walks with a replica rifle during a protest in Chilpancingo.
Demonstrators run from riot police amidst the smoke from a fire extinguisher during a protest in Mexico City.
A demonstrator with the number 43, in reference to the 43 missing trainee teachers, painted on her face, participates in a protest in Mexico City.
Demonstrators hold a sign during a protest in Monterrey.
Demonstrators participate in a protest in Mexico City.
A CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) member breaks a window of a police vehicle during a protest outside the General Attorney building in Chilpancingo.
Demonstrators holds a sign reading "From Ayotzinapa to Ferguson, the same pain" during a protest in Mexico City.
Members of the NGO Independent Space Marabunta (Espacio Libre Independiente Marabunta) (C, with red caps) separate demonstrators from riot police during a protest in Mexico City.
Empty school desks are lined up along a street during a protest in Ciudad Juarez.
Demonstrators cry while standing underneath the Angel of Independence during a protest in Mexico City.
A protester pushing his bicycle yells slogans while walking underneath a red cloth during a protest in Mexico City.
A demonstrator wearing a Guy Fawkes mask participates in a protest in Mexico City.
Demonstrators prepare a lantern next to a sign reading "Pena Nieto Out" during a protest in Mexico City.
A demonstrator holds up his hand with the number 43 written on it during a protest in Mexico City.
Masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members take over a police vehicle during a demonstration in Iguala.
Masked CETEG (State Coordinator of Teachers of Guerrero) members are seen atop a police vehicle during a demonstration in Chilpancingo.
A masked protester runs from a vandalized ATM facility during a protest in Mexico City.
