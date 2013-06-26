Outside the Supreme Court
Michael Knaapen (L) and his husband John Becker, both of Wisconsin, react to the 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act outside the Supreme Court, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Michael Knaapen (L) and his husband John Becker, both of Wisconsin, react to the 5-4 ruling striking down as unconstitutional the Defense of Marriage Act outside the Supreme Court, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Kristin Perry (L) and Sandra Stier arrive for an expected decision in their case challenging the constitutionality of California's Proposition 8 banning same-sex marriage outside the Supreme Court, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Kristin Perry (L) and Sandra Stier arrive for an expected decision in their case challenging the constitutionality of California's Proposition 8 banning same-sex marriage outside the Supreme Court, June 26, 2013. REUTERS/James Lawler Duggan
Chase Hardin (L) and Sam Knode (2nd L) join gay marriage supporters and court watchers outside the court building in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Chase Hardin (L) and Sam Knode (2nd L) join gay marriage supporters and court watchers outside the court building in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Onlookers applaud as a news assistant sprints out of the Supreme Court to deliver copies of the court's rulings to news crews, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Onlookers applaud as a news assistant sprints out of the Supreme Court to deliver copies of the court's rulings to news crews, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
News microphones wait to capture reactions from Supreme Court rulings outside the court in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
News microphones wait to capture reactions from Supreme Court rulings outside the court in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A news assistant sprints out of the U.S. Supreme Court to deliver copies of the court's rulings to news crews outside the court building in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW MEDIA)
A news assistant sprints out of the U.S. Supreme Court to deliver copies of the court's rulings to news crews outside the court building in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS CRIME LAW MEDIA)
Interns from the NAACP hold signs as civil rights experts speak to reporters after the Supreme Court struck down part of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Interns from the NAACP hold signs as civil rights experts speak to reporters after the Supreme Court struck down part of the 1965 Voting Rights Act, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A news assistant sprints out of the U.S. Supreme Court to deliver copies of the court's rulings to news crews outside the court building in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A news assistant sprints out of the U.S. Supreme Court to deliver copies of the court's rulings to news crews outside the court building in Washington, June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gay marriage supporter Vin Testa waves a rainbow flag outside the court building in Washington, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Gay marriage supporter Vin Testa waves a rainbow flag outside the court building in Washington, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Jeff Zarrillo (2nd L) and Paul Katami (C), plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, smile at reporters as they depart after the Supreme Court's rulings did not yet include their case in Washington, June 24, 2013....more
Jeff Zarrillo (2nd L) and Paul Katami (C), plaintiffs in the case against California's gay marriage ban known as Prop 8, smile at reporters as they depart after the Supreme Court's rulings did not yet include their case in Washington, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A television news producer sprints down the steps from the Supreme Court building with their printed rulings in cases heard earlier this year in Washington, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A television news producer sprints down the steps from the Supreme Court building with their printed rulings in cases heard earlier this year in Washington, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Court watchers and reporters wait outside the Supreme Court building for news of their rulings in cases heard earlier this year in Washington, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Court watchers and reporters wait outside the Supreme Court building for news of their rulings in cases heard earlier this year in Washington, June 24, 2013. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Next Slideshows
Global face of Guy Fawkes
During recent protests in Brazil and Turkey the mask of Guy Fawkes, a 17th-century British bomb plotter who has become a revolutionary symbol used by the Occupy...
Calgary cleans up
Calgary digs out following massive flooding.
Gaza's summer camps
The many varieties of summer camps in the Gaza Strip.
Tension in Lebanon
Lebanese soldiers fight Sunni Islamist gunmen in one of the deadliest outbreaks of violence fuelled by sectarian rifts over neighboring Syria.
MORE IN PICTURES
The colors of Holi
The Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, heralds the beginning of spring.
Chile's devastating wildfires
Forest fires are a regular feature of Chile's hot, arid summers, but a nearly decade-long drought combined with historically high temperatures have created tinder-like conditions in the nation's central regions.
Dressed for Purim
The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.
Kids Choice Awards
Highlights from the 2017 Kids Choice Awards.
Car bomb explodes in Mogadishu
A car bomb explodes near a hotel on a busy street in the Somali capital.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
President Trump's first 50 days
Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.