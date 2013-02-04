Outwitting Syrian snipers
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base to attract and locate a sniper during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a head of a doll to locate a sniper on a wall of a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters dress a mannequin to looks like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Mannequins are erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Khan al-Wazeer district December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani
Mannequins are set up to confuse snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani
A mannequin placed by Free Syrian Army fighters is seen at the frontline to look like a fighter in the Salah El Dine neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST) more
Mannequins are set up to confuse snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani
A mannequin used by the Free Syrian Army as a decoy is seen in an area where clashes continue with pro-government forces in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds an AK-47 rifle as another kicks a burning tyre past a mannequin made to look like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his AK-47 rifle as others run for cover past a mannequin made to look like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Mannequins are seen at a destroyed shop in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Hretani
