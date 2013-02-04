Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Feb 4, 2013 | 5:25pm GMT

Outwitting Syrian snipers

<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base to attract and locate a sniper during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base to attract and locate a sniper during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, February 04, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds the head of a mannequin up to a hole in a wall of a Syrian Army base to attract and locate a sniper during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
1 / 12
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a head of a doll to locate a sniper on a wall of a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a head of a doll to locate a sniper on a wall of a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, February 04, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds a head of a doll to locate a sniper on a wall of a Syrian Army base during heavy fighting in the Arabeen neighborhood of Damascus February 3, 2013. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
2 / 12
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters dress a mannequin to looks like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters dress a mannequin to looks like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, February 04, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters dress a mannequin to looks like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
3 / 12
<p>Mannequins are erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Khan al-Wazeer district December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani</p>

Mannequins are erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Khan al-Wazeer district December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani

Monday, February 04, 2013

Mannequins are erected to distract snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Aleppo's Khan al-Wazeer district December 16, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani

Close
4 / 12
<p>Mannequins are set up to confuse snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani</p>

Mannequins are set up to confuse snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani

Monday, February 04, 2013

Mannequins are set up to confuse snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani

Close
5 / 12
<p>A mannequin placed by Free Syrian Army fighters is seen at the frontline to look like a fighter in the Salah El Dine neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)</p>

A mannequin placed by Free Syrian Army fighters is seen at the frontline to look like a fighter in the Salah El Dine neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST) more

Monday, February 04, 2013

A mannequin placed by Free Syrian Army fighters is seen at the frontline to look like a fighter in the Salah El Dine neighbourhood of Syria's northwest city of Aleppo August 26, 2012. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal (SYRIA - Tags: POLITICS CIVIL UNREST)

Close
6 / 12
<p>Mannequins are set up to confuse snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani</p>

Mannequins are set up to confuse snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani

Monday, February 04, 2013

Mannequins are set up to confuse snipers loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the old city of Aleppo December 23, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Heretani

Close
7 / 12
<p>A mannequin used by the Free Syrian Army as a decoy is seen in an area where clashes continue with pro-government forces in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih</p>

A mannequin used by the Free Syrian Army as a decoy is seen in an area where clashes continue with pro-government forces in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Monday, February 04, 2013

A mannequin used by the Free Syrian Army as a decoy is seen in an area where clashes continue with pro-government forces in the Old Town of Aleppo, November 2, 2012. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Close
8 / 12
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter holds an AK-47 rifle as another kicks a burning tyre past a mannequin made to look like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds an AK-47 rifle as another kicks a burning tyre past a mannequin made to look like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, February 04, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter holds an AK-47 rifle as another kicks a burning tyre past a mannequin made to look like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
9 / 12
<p>A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his AK-47 rifle as others run for cover past a mannequin made to look like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his AK-47 rifle as others run for cover past a mannequin made to look like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, February 04, 2013

A Free Syrian Army fighter fires his AK-47 rifle as others run for cover past a mannequin made to look like a fighter during clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
10 / 12
<p>Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic</p>

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Monday, February 04, 2013

Free Syrian Army fighters take a break from the clashes in the Salaheddine neighborhood of central Aleppo, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
11 / 12
<p>Mannequins are seen at a destroyed shop in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Hretani</p>

Mannequins are seen at a destroyed shop in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Monday, February 04, 2013

Mannequins are seen at a destroyed shop in the Aleppo district of Salaheddine December 5, 2012. REUTERS/Aref Hretani

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
The snipers of Syria

The snipers of Syria

Next Slideshows

The snipers of Syria

The snipers of Syria

The frontlines of the sniper wars on the streets of Syria.

18 Oct 2013
Farewell to Barney

Farewell to Barney

Former President George W. Bush announced that his family dog Barney has died at the age of 12.

02 Feb 2013
Grand Central century

Grand Central century

Grand Central Station, New York's second-most-popular tourist attraction, turns 100 years old.

01 Feb 2013
Secretary Clinton

Secretary Clinton

Moments from Hillary Clinton's time as Secretary of State.

01 Feb 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Volunteers feed Venezuela's poor

Citizens assemble and distribute meals to the poor in Venezuela, in the fourth year of a crushing recession that has forced many to skip meals and jostle for scarce subsidized food.

Shooting outside UK parliament

Shooting outside UK parliament

Five people were killed and about 40 injured in London after a car ploughed into pedestrians and an attacker stabbed a policeman close to the British parliament.

World Water Day

World Water Day

A look at the world's relationship with water on World Water Day on March 22.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures