Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Apr 10, 2016 | 7:25am BST

Pacquiao vs. Bradley

Timothy Bradley throws a punch as Manny Pacquiao defends at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Timothy Bradley throws a punch as Manny Pacquiao defends at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Timothy Bradley throws a punch as Manny Pacquiao defends at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 15
Manny Pacquiao lands a punch to bring down Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Pacquiao lands a punch to bring down Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Manny Pacquiao lands a punch to bring down Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
2 / 15
Manny Pacquiao moves in with a punch against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Pacquiao moves in with a punch against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Manny Pacquiao moves in with a punch against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
3 / 15
Manny Pacquiao throws a punch as Timothy Bradley defends. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Pacquiao throws a punch as Timothy Bradley defends. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Manny Pacquiao throws a punch as Timothy Bradley defends. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
4 / 15
Timothy Bradley falls after he is hit by Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Timothy Bradley falls after he is hit by Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Timothy Bradley falls after he is hit by Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
5 / 15
Timothy Bradley falls after he is hit by Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Timothy Bradley falls after he is hit by Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Timothy Bradley falls after he is hit by Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
6 / 15
Manny Pacquiao throws a punch as Timothy Bradley defends. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Pacquiao throws a punch as Timothy Bradley defends. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Manny Pacquiao throws a punch as Timothy Bradley defends. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 15
Manny Pacquiao lands a punch against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Pacquiao lands a punch against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Manny Pacquiao lands a punch against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
8 / 15
Manny Pacquiao hits Timothy Bradley to bring him down. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Pacquiao hits Timothy Bradley to bring him down. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Manny Pacquiao hits Timothy Bradley to bring him down. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
9 / 15
Timothy Bradley throws a punch as Manny Pacquiao defends. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Timothy Bradley throws a punch as Manny Pacquiao defends. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Timothy Bradley throws a punch as Manny Pacquiao defends. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 15
Manny Pacquiao moves in with a punch against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Pacquiao moves in with a punch against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Manny Pacquiao moves in with a punch against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
11 / 15
Manny Pacquiao speaks with media following his victory against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Pacquiao speaks with media following his victory against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Manny Pacquiao speaks with media following his victory against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 15
Manny Pacquiao returns to his corner following his fight against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Pacquiao returns to his corner following his fight against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Manny Pacquiao returns to his corner following his fight against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 15
Timothy Bradley reacts following his fight against Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Timothy Bradley reacts following his fight against Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Timothy Bradley reacts following his fight against Manny Pacquiao. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 15
Manny Pacquiao celebrates his victory against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Manny Pacquiao celebrates his victory against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Manny Pacquiao celebrates his victory against Timothy Bradley. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Cheltenham festival

Cheltenham festival

Next Slideshows

Cheltenham festival

Cheltenham festival

The races and the fashion at Britain's annual Cheltenham horse racing festival.

17 Mar 2016
Pele's possessions

Pele's possessions

Triple World Cup soccer winner Pele is putting some 2,000 items up for auction, including his three World Cup medals and a one of a kind Jules Rimet trophy that...

11 Mar 2016
Peyton Manning retires

Peyton Manning retires

One of the most prolific passers ever in the NFL, Manning revolutionized the quarterback position during an 18-year career that included two Super Bowl titles,...

07 Mar 2016
Best of the Australian Open

Best of the Australian Open

Highs and lows from the Australian Open.

01 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures