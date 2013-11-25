Pacquiao vs. Rios
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau, November 24,...more
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau, November 24, 2013.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines punches on Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines punches on Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Filipino fans gather at a park to watch a live stream of the fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines and Brandon Rios of the U.S. at a park in Marikina city, east of Manila November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Filipino fans gather at a park to watch a live stream of the fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines and Brandon Rios of the U.S. at a park in Marikina city, east of Manila November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines lands a punch on Brandon Rios (R) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone...more
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines lands a punch on Brandon Rios (R) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Brandon Rios of the U.S. gets up after falling during his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight against Philippines' Manny Pacquiao at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013....more
Brandon Rios of the U.S. gets up after falling during his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight against Philippines' Manny Pacquiao at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Filipino fans in Tacloban city celebrate Manny Pacquiao's victory in his boxing match against Brandon Rios of the U.S., November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Filipino fans in Tacloban city celebrate Manny Pacquiao's victory in his boxing match against Brandon Rios of the U.S., November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Former England soccer team captain David Beckham (L) and celebrity Paris Hilton (2nd L) watch Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fight with Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing...more
Former England soccer team captain David Beckham (L) and celebrity Paris Hilton (2nd L) watch Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fight with Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Philippines' Manny Pacquiao (L) fights Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Philippines' Manny Pacquiao (L) fights Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Former England soccer team captain David Beckham (C) watches a performance before Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fought Brandon Rios of the U.S. in their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the...more
Former England soccer team captain David Beckham (C) watches a performance before Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fought Brandon Rios of the U.S. in their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines punches Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu more
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines punches Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013....more
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Filipino fans celebrate while watching a live stream of the fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines against Brandon Rios of the U.S. at a park in Marikina city, east of Manila November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Filipino fans celebrate while watching a live stream of the fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines against Brandon Rios of the U.S. at a park in Marikina city, east of Manila November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Philippines' Manny Pacquiao throws a punch at Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone...more
Philippines' Manny Pacquiao throws a punch at Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Filipino fans in Tacloban city celebrate Manny Pacquiao's victory in his boxing match against Brandon Rios of the U.S., November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Filipino fans in Tacloban city celebrate Manny Pacquiao's victory in his boxing match against Brandon Rios of the U.S., November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013....more
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013....more
Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Next Slideshows
Big wave surfing
Surfer Garrett McNamara returns to Portugal to beat his very own big wave record.
Red Sox fans celebrate
Boston Red Sox fans celebrate their team winning the World Series after beating the St. Louis Cardinals.
Countdown to Sochi
With just months to go before Russia is due to host the 2014 Winter Olympics, cranes still tower over muddy construction sites in the palm tree-lined city, as...
A-Rod's career
The baseball career of star New York Yankees player Alex Rodriguez.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.