Pictures | Mon Nov 25, 2013 | 5:20pm GMT

Pacquiao vs. Rios

<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau, November 24, 2013.REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

1 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau, November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

2 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines punches on Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

3 / 20
<p>Filipino fans gather at a park to watch a live stream of the fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines and Brandon Rios of the U.S. at a park in Marikina city, east of Manila November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

4 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

5 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines lands a punch on Brandon Rios (R) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

6 / 20
<p>Brandon Rios of the U.S. gets up after falling during his World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight against Philippines' Manny Pacquiao at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

7 / 20
<p>Filipino fans in Tacloban city celebrate Manny Pacquiao's victory in his boxing match against Brandon Rios of the U.S., November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

8 / 20
<p>Former England soccer team captain David Beckham (L) and celebrity Paris Hilton (2nd L) watch Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fight with Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

9 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

10 / 20
<p>Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fights Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

11 / 20
<p>Philippines' Manny Pacquiao (L) fights Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

12 / 20
<p>Former England soccer team captain David Beckham (C) watches a performance before Philippines' Manny Pacquiao fought Brandon Rios of the U.S. in their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

13 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines punches Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

14 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

15 / 20
<p>Filipino fans celebrate while watching a live stream of the fight between Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines against Brandon Rios of the U.S. at a park in Marikina city, east of Manila November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

16 / 20
<p>Philippines' Manny Pacquiao throws a punch at Brandon Rios (L) of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

17 / 20
<p>Filipino fans in Tacloban city celebrate Manny Pacquiao's victory in his boxing match against Brandon Rios of the U.S., November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

18 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

19 / 20
<p>Manny Pacquiao of the Philippines celebrates his victory over Brandon Rios of the U.S. during their World Boxing Organisation (WBO) International 12-round welterweight boxing title fight at the Venetian Macao hotel in Macau November 24, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu</p>

Monday, November 25, 2013

20 / 20
