Paddling to Europe
A local man helps a Syrian refugee who jumped off board from a dinghy as he swims exhausted at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A local surveys a huge pile of deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by arriving refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan refugees walk moments after arriving by an overcrowded dinghy at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees take a "selfie" after arriving on a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan and Syrian refugees struggle to swim from a dinghy with a broken engine that drifts out of control to a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees arrive on a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Hundreds of refugees and migrants arrive on dinghies at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee collapses moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Locals survey a huge pile of deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by arriving refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Migrants and refugees jump off a dinghy after arriving at beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey (seen in the background), September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Afghan refugee women and volunteers surround three months old Afghan refugee baby girl Zainab moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis...more
A Greek fisherman powers his boat, as a dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees approaches the Greek island of Lesbos while crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A volunteer helps a Syrian woman to jump off a dinghy after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee struggles as he approaches a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after jumping from an overcrowded dinghy while crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Syrian refugees help a woman relative off a dinghy after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A local volunteer signals to refugees overcrowding a dinghy to approach at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background), September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A refugee holds her baby after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee collapses as he exits a dinghy moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee collapses moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan refugee tries to hold onto a rock as others frantically swim from a dinghy with a broken engine that drifts out of control to a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18,...more
An Afghan refugee kisses his child after arriving on a dinghy with a broken engine to a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy overcrowded with refugees arrives at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey (seen in the background), September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
An Afghan refugee holds her three-month-old baby girl Zainab after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee supports friend, who is an amputee, after they arrived on a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A Syrian refugee is seen as hundreds of refugees and migrants arrive on dinghies at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A dinghy with Syrian refugees approaches a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background), September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis?
Next Slideshows
The road to Greece
A growing crowd of several thousand migrants resume their bid to march on Turkey's Greek border.
Chile rocked by earthquake
A magnitude 8.3 earthquake slammed powerful waves into coastal towns in Chile, forcing more than a million people from their homes.
Croatia overwhelmed
Croatia says it is unable to cope with a flood of migrants seeking a new route into the EU after Hungary blocked them.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
USS Carl Vinson on patrol
The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group heads for Korean waters as North Korea warns it is ready to sink the aircraft carrier to demonstrate its military might.
London Marathon
Thousands of spectators filled London's streets to witness a double for Kenya, with wins by Daniel Wanjiru and Mary Keitany.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Obama's first post-presidential appearance
Former President Barack Obama makes his first public appearance since leaving office, holding a discussion with youth leaders in Chicago on strategies for community organization and civic engagement.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or "mother of all bombs" struck an Islamic State position.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.