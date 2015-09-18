Edition:
Paddling to Europe

A local man helps a Syrian refugee who jumped off board from a dinghy as he swims exhausted at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A local surveys a huge pile of deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by arriving refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Afghan refugees walk moments after arriving by an overcrowded dinghy at a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Syrian refugees take a "selfie" after arriving on a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Afghan and Syrian refugees struggle to swim from a dinghy with a broken engine that drifts out of control to a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Syrian refugees arrive on a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Hundreds of refugees and migrants arrive on dinghies at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A Syrian refugee collapses moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Locals survey a huge pile of deflated dinghies, tubes and life vests left by arriving refugees and migrants on the Greek island of Lesbos, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Migrants and refugees jump off a dinghy after arriving at beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey (seen in the background), September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Afghan refugee women and volunteers surround three months old Afghan refugee baby girl Zainab moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A Greek fisherman powers his boat, as a dinghy overcrowded with Syrian refugees approaches the Greek island of Lesbos while crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A volunteer helps a Syrian woman to jump off a dinghy after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A Syrian refugee struggles as he approaches a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after jumping from an overcrowded dinghy while crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
Syrian refugees help a woman relative off a dinghy after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A local volunteer signals to refugees overcrowding a dinghy to approach at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background), September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A refugee holds her baby after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A Syrian refugee collapses as he exits a dinghy moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A Syrian refugee collapses moments after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
An Afghan refugee tries to hold onto a rock as others frantically swim from a dinghy with a broken engine that drifts out of control to a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
An Afghan refugee kisses his child after arriving on a dinghy with a broken engine to a rocky beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A dinghy overcrowded with refugees arrives at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey (seen in the background), September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
An Afghan refugee holds her three-month-old baby girl Zainab after arriving at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean sea from Turkey, September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Thursday, September 17, 2015
A Syrian refugee supports friend, who is an amputee, after they arrived on a dinghy at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A Syrian refugee is seen as hundreds of refugees and migrants arrive on dinghies at a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey, September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
A dinghy with Syrian refugees approaches a beach on the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing a part of the Aegean Sea from Turkey (seen in the background), September 18, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis?

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
