Pageantry in Pyongyang
Dancers perform under the portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and the late leader Kim Jong-il during a gala show in Pyongyang on the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A dancer dressed as a soldier takes part in a gala show in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Soldiers march past the podium during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Dancers perform in front of a fireworks display during a gala show in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A soldier wearing military medals joins thousands of soldiers taking part in a ceremony, attended by North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, at a stadium in Pyongyang, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A North Korean girl holding a balloon attends an unveiling ceremony of statues of North Korean Founder Kim Il-sung and his son Kim Jong-il , in Pyongyang, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Dancers perform under the portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and the late leader Kim Jong-il during a gala show in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. T REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Soldiers carry an image of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of his birth in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Soldiers stand in front of the podium with portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and the late leader Kim Jong-il after a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip...more
North Korean residents attend the unveiling ceremony of bronze statues of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Soldiers applaud North Korea leader Kim Jong-un during a ceremony at a stadium in Pyongyang, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
People walk past a government building featuring a portrait of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and a North Korean flag in Pyongyang, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un waves to the crowd during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean residents attend the unveiling ceremony of the bronze statues of the late North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and Leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Singers perform during a concert in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Soldiers carrying a flag march past the podium during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Koreans sit in front of the podium with portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and the late leader Kim Jong-il after a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby...more
Fighter jets fly past during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Soldiers applaud to North Korea leader Kim Jong-un at a stadium in Pyongyang, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean residents carrying plastic flowers walk back home after attending the unveiling ceremony of the bronze statues of the late North Korean founder Kim Il-sung and Leader Kim Jong-il in Pyongyang, April 13, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip more
People wave to North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un during a military parade in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
North Korea leader Kim Jong-un waves to the crowd during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A soldier stands guard in front of the portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and the late leader Kim Jong-il during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip more
Singers and soldiers perform during a concert in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Soldiers on a military truck take part in a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
People walk under portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and the late leader Kim Jong-il before a gala show as part of the celebration on the centenary of the birth of Kim, in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Soldiers run into a stadium to join a ceremony, attended by North Korea leader Kim Jong-un, in Pyongyang, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Dancers perform in front of a portrait of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung during a gala show in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A rocket is carried by a military vehicle during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Soldiers applaud North Korea leader Kim Jong-un during a ceremony at a stadium in Pyongyang, April 14, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un speaks during a mass parade to celebrate founder Kim Il-sung's 100th birthday in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean soldiers carry an image of Kim Il-sung during a mass parade to celebrate the North Korea founder's 100th birthday in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean soldiers take part in a mass parade to celebrate founder Kim Il-sung's 100th birthday in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
A North Korean military band takes part in a mass parade to celebrate founder Kim Il-sung's 100th birthday in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean soldiers take part in a mass parade to celebrate founder Kim Il-sung's 100th birthday in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean soldiers take part in a mass parade to celebrate founder Kim Il-sung's 100th birthday in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
North Korean soldiers carry an image of Kim Jong-il during a mass parade to celebrate founder Kim Il-sung's 100th birthday in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
A soldier salutes from a military vehicle during a military parade to celebrate the centenary of the birth of North Korea's founder Kim Il-sung in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean soldiers take part in a mass parade to celebrate founder Kim Il-sung's 100th birthday in Pyongyang, April 15, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via Reuters TV
Mosaic portraits of North Korea founder Kim Il-sung and late leader Kim Jong-il are displayed in front of lit up buildings in Pyongyang, April 16, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
