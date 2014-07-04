Painted bodies
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. The event takes place from July 4 to 6 at lake Worthersee in Austria's southern Carinthia province. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
An artists paints a model during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Models pose during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Models pose during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Next Slideshows
Hot dog wars
The world's best competitive eaters square off in hot dog eating competitions in New York.
Burger battle
Top competitive eaters vie to see who can eat the most hamburgers in ten minutes.
Strange and unusual
A recent sampling of odd photos from around the world.
Zombies take over Coney Island
A zombie crawl hits Coney Island with people taking part in a brain eating contest.
MORE IN PICTURES
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Clashes break out at Trump rally
Supporters of Trump clash with counter-protesters at a rally in Huntington Beach, California.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.