Pictures | Fri Jul 4, 2014 | 11:40pm BST

Painted bodies

A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. The event takes place from July 4 to 6 at lake Worthersee in Austria's southern Carinthia province. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, July 04, 2014
An artists paints a model during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, July 04, 2014
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, July 04, 2014
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, July 04, 2014
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, July 04, 2014
Models pose during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, July 04, 2014
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, July 04, 2014
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, July 04, 2014
Models pose during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, July 04, 2014
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, July 04, 2014
A model poses during the annual World Bodypainting Festival in Poertschach July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Friday, July 04, 2014
