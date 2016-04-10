Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Apr 10, 2016 | 1:50pm BST

Painting away the border

Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give the illusion of transparency during the "Borrando la Frontera" (Erasing the Border) Art Project in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give the illusion of transparency during the "Borrando la Frontera" (Erasing the Border) Art Project in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give the illusion of transparency during the "Borrando la Frontera" (Erasing the Border) Art Project in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
1 / 20
Volunteers Dan Watman, Brooke Collins, Maria Teresa Fernandez, Genaro Fernandez and Ana Lucia Lopez paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Volunteers Dan Watman, Brooke Collins, Maria Teresa Fernandez, Genaro Fernandez and Ana Lucia Lopez paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Volunteers Dan Watman, Brooke Collins, Maria Teresa Fernandez, Genaro Fernandez and Ana Lucia Lopez paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
2 / 20
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence to give it the illusion of transparency in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence to give it the illusion of transparency in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence to give it the illusion of transparency in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
3 / 20
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez paints the border fence. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez paints the border fence. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez paints the border fence. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
4 / 20
Volunteers paint the border fence in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Volunteers paint the border fence in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Volunteers paint the border fence in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
5 / 20
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
6 / 20
Artist Maria Teresa Fernandez paints a political slogan on the border fence with Brooke Collins, (back) in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Artist Maria Teresa Fernandez paints a political slogan on the border fence with Brooke Collins, (back) in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Artist Maria Teresa Fernandez paints a political slogan on the border fence with Brooke Collins, (back) in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
7 / 20
Part of the border fence is seen after artist Ana Teresa Fernandez and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" painted it, to give it the illusion of transparency in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Part of the border fence is seen after artist Ana Teresa Fernandez and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" painted it, to give it the illusion of transparency in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Part of the border fence is seen after artist Ana Teresa Fernandez and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" painted it, to give it the illusion of transparency in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
8 / 20
Volunteers Brooke Collins (L) and Ana Lucia Lopez paint the border fence, while two doves sit on top of the wall in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Volunteers Brooke Collins (L) and Ana Lucia Lopez paint the border fence, while two doves sit on top of the wall in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Volunteers Brooke Collins (L) and Ana Lucia Lopez paint the border fence, while two doves sit on top of the wall in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
9 / 20
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
10 / 20
Genaro Fernandez (L) and Dan Watman prepare to paint the border fence in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Genaro Fernandez (L) and Dan Watman prepare to paint the border fence in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Genaro Fernandez (L) and Dan Watman prepare to paint the border fence in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
11 / 20
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
12 / 20
Volunteers paint the border fence in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Volunteers paint the border fence in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Volunteers paint the border fence in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
13 / 20
The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
14 / 20
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Artist Ana Teresa Fernandez (in black) and members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
15 / 20
Genaro Fernandez paints the border fence with Brooke Collins and Dan Watman, in back, in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Genaro Fernandez paints the border fence with Brooke Collins and Dan Watman, in back, in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Genaro Fernandez paints the border fence with Brooke Collins and Dan Watman, in back, in Mexicali, Mexico. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
16 / 20
Artist Maria Teresa Fernandez paints the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Artist Maria Teresa Fernandez paints the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Artist Maria Teresa Fernandez paints the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
17 / 20
Members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

Reuters / Sunday, April 10, 2016
Members of cultural organization "Border/Arte" paint the border fence. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez
Close
18 / 20
The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
The border fence is seen after volunteers painted it Sky Blue. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
19 / 20
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker

Reuters / Saturday, April 09, 2016
Volunteers paint the border fence between the United States and Mexico to give it the illusion of transparency. REUTERS/Sandy Huffaker
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Drought and hunger in Africa

Drought and hunger in Africa

Next Slideshows

Drought and hunger in Africa

Drought and hunger in Africa

People face hunger in large parts of Africa because of a drought that has been exacerbated by an El Nino weather pattern.

08 Apr 2016
The art of Shaolin

The art of Shaolin

Mesmerizing demonstrations of Shaolin Kung Fu.

07 Apr 2016
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top news photography this week.

07 Apr 2016
Misery in Idomeni

Misery in Idomeni

Stranded in a filthy makeshift camp, angry migrants try to break down a fence at the Macedonia border.

07 Apr 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures