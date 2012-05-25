Painting the streets orange

Graffiti artists decorate the orange tarpaulin on a house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. In several cities, fans of the Netherlands' national soccer team have already started their preparations for the Euro 2012 soccer championship. Streets are rapidly changing into an orange landscape as fans show their appreciation. In Helmond, south of the Netherlands, the inhabitants of Jan Tooropstrat have decorated their streets with over 4 km (2.49 miles) of red, white and orange flags. Fans predicted the streets will remain orange until after the final of the Euro 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren