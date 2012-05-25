Edition:
United Kingdom

Painting the streets orange

Friday, May 25, 2012

Graffiti artists decorate the orange tarpaulin on a house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. In several cities, fans of the Netherlands' national soccer team have already started their preparations for the Euro 2012 soccer championship. Streets are rapidly changing into an orange landscape as fans show their appreciation. In Helmond, south of the Netherlands, the inhabitants of Jan Tooropstrat have decorated their streets...more

Friday, May 25, 2012

Graffiti artists decorate the orange tarpaulin on a house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. In several cities, fans of the Netherlands' national soccer team have already started their preparations for the Euro 2012 soccer championship. Streets are rapidly changing into an orange landscape as fans show their appreciation. In Helmond, south of the Netherlands, the inhabitants of Jan Tooropstrat have decorated their streets with over 4 km (2.49 miles) of red, white and orange flags. Fans predicted the streets will remain orange until after the final of the Euro 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
1 / 15
Friday, May 25, 2012

A statue of a lion, the symbol of the Dutch national soccer team, is seen painted in the national colours in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Friday, May 25, 2012

A statue of a lion, the symbol of the Dutch national soccer team, is seen painted in the national colours in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
2 / 15
Friday, May 25, 2012

Joop de Jong and Joey van Dam sit in front of their house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Friday, May 25, 2012

Joop de Jong and Joey van Dam sit in front of their house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
3 / 15
Friday, May 25, 2012

People sit in front of their house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Friday, May 25, 2012

People sit in front of their house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
4 / 15
Friday, May 25, 2012

A giant Netherlands' national flag covers the wall of a house at Jan Tooropstraat in Helmond May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Friday, May 25, 2012

A giant Netherlands' national flag covers the wall of a house at Jan Tooropstraat in Helmond May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
5 / 15
Friday, May 25, 2012

A woman rides her bicycle past a house decorated with Euro-related flags on the Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Friday, May 25, 2012

A woman rides her bicycle past a house decorated with Euro-related flags on the Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
6 / 15
Friday, May 25, 2012

Joop de Jong (L) and Joey van Dam sit in front of their house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Friday, May 25, 2012

Joop de Jong (L) and Joey van Dam sit in front of their house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
7 / 15
Friday, May 25, 2012

Two girls ride their bicycles in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Friday, May 25, 2012

Two girls ride their bicycles in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
8 / 15
Friday, May 25, 2012

Joop van de Pol (R) and his son Ron enjoy the shade in front ot their house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Friday, May 25, 2012

Joop van de Pol (R) and his son Ron enjoy the shade in front ot their house in the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
9 / 15
Friday, May 25, 2012

Gerrie de Jager stands in front of her house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Friday, May 25, 2012

Gerrie de Jager stands in front of her house decorated in orange in the Larixstraat in Utrecht May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
10 / 15
Friday, May 25, 2012

A view shows the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Friday, May 25, 2012

A view shows the Irenestraat in Goirle May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
11 / 15
Friday, May 25, 2012

A large flag used by supporters of the Dutch National soccer team hangs at the beginning of the Vlierboomstraat in Utrecht in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Friday, May 25, 2012

A large flag used by supporters of the Dutch National soccer team hangs at the beginning of the Vlierboomstraat in Utrecht in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
12 / 15
Friday, May 25, 2012

Thousands of orange flags decorate the houses at Jan Tooropstraat in Helmond May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Friday, May 25, 2012

Thousands of orange flags decorate the houses at Jan Tooropstraat in Helmond May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
13 / 15
Friday, May 25, 2012

A man rides his segway past a house decorated with Euro-related flags on the Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Friday, May 25, 2012

A man rides his segway past a house decorated with Euro-related flags on the Prins Hendrikkade in Amsterdam in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
14 / 15
Friday, May 25, 2012

A woman rides her bicycle past orange decorated houses in the Vlierboomstraat in Utrecht in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Friday, May 25, 2012

A woman rides her bicycle past orange decorated houses in the Vlierboomstraat in Utrecht in this picture taken May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Kooren

Close
15 / 15

Painting the streets orange

Painting the streets orange Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Egypt votes

Egypt votes
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

1:45am GMT

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

1:30am GMT

Islamic State militants behind bars

All Collections

Islamic State militants behind bars

Friday, February 17, 2017

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

All Collections

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Friday, February 17, 2017

Flooding in Gaza

All Collections

Flooding in Gaza

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Friday, February 17, 2017

Editor's Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editor's Choice Pictures

Friday, February 17, 2017

View More Slideshows »