Painting with tears
Artist Leandro Granato cries out paint onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. Granato paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out...more
Artist Leandro Granato cries out paint onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. Granato paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out through his eyes onto a canvas. Granato sends each customer of his artwork a video that demonstrates how he has made the painting they have bought, and explains that the paints he uses do not hurt his eyes. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Artist Leandro Granato squirts paint from his eye onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Artist Leandro Granato squirts paint from his eye onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Artist Leandro Granato cries out paint onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Artist Leandro Granato cries out paint onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Artist Leandro Granato squirts paint from his eye onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Artist Leandro Granato squirts paint from his eye onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Artist Leandro Granato squirts paint from his eye onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Artist Leandro Granato squirts paint from his eye onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Artist Leandro Granato inhales paint as he prepares to paint at his studio in Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Artist Leandro Granato inhales paint as he prepares to paint at his studio in Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Argentine painter Leandro Granato prepares a canvas to paint at his studio in Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Argentine painter Leandro Granato prepares a canvas to paint at his studio in Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Artist Leandro Granato shows one of his works at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Artist Leandro Granato shows one of his works at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian
Next Slideshows
Cricket Fighting Competition
In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history.
The Gaza shore
Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.
Concept cars
Automakers big and small share their visions for the future.
Greenpeace in focus
The organization has made headlines after Russia arrested some 30 activists aboard a Greenpeace ship used in a protest against offshore Arctic drilling.
MORE IN PICTURES
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Several hundred people have defied winter conditions to walk across the border into Canada from the U.S. as they flee President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants, migrants and refugee agencies say.
Demolition day
Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.
North Korea's secretive missile program
Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.