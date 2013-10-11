Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Oct 11, 2013 | 4:05am BST

Painting with tears

<p>Artist Leandro Granato cries out paint onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. Granato paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out through his eyes onto a canvas. Granato sends each customer of his artwork a video that demonstrates how he has made the painting they have bought, and explains that the paints he uses do not hurt his eyes. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Artist Leandro Granato cries out paint onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. Granato paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out...more

Friday, October 11, 2013

Artist Leandro Granato cries out paint onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. Granato paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out through his eyes onto a canvas. Granato sends each customer of his artwork a video that demonstrates how he has made the painting they have bought, and explains that the paints he uses do not hurt his eyes. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
1 / 8
<p>Artist Leandro Granato squirts paint from his eye onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Artist Leandro Granato squirts paint from his eye onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, October 11, 2013

Artist Leandro Granato squirts paint from his eye onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
2 / 8
<p>Artist Leandro Granato cries out paint onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Artist Leandro Granato cries out paint onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, October 11, 2013

Artist Leandro Granato cries out paint onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
3 / 8
<p>Artist Leandro Granato squirts paint from his eye onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Artist Leandro Granato squirts paint from his eye onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, October 11, 2013

Artist Leandro Granato squirts paint from his eye onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
4 / 8
<p>Artist Leandro Granato squirts paint from his eye onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Artist Leandro Granato squirts paint from his eye onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, October 11, 2013

Artist Leandro Granato squirts paint from his eye onto a canvas at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
5 / 8
<p>Artist Leandro Granato inhales paint as he prepares to paint at his studio in Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Artist Leandro Granato inhales paint as he prepares to paint at his studio in Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, October 11, 2013

Artist Leandro Granato inhales paint as he prepares to paint at his studio in Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
6 / 8
<p>Argentine painter Leandro Granato prepares a canvas to paint at his studio in Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Argentine painter Leandro Granato prepares a canvas to paint at his studio in Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, October 11, 2013

Argentine painter Leandro Granato prepares a canvas to paint at his studio in Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires, October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
7 / 8
<p>Artist Leandro Granato shows one of his works at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian</p>

Artist Leandro Granato shows one of his works at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Friday, October 11, 2013

Artist Leandro Granato shows one of his works at his studio in the Alejandro Korn town in greater Buenos Aires October 10, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Cricket Fighting Competition

Cricket Fighting Competition

Next Slideshows

Cricket Fighting Competition

Cricket Fighting Competition

In Beijing, autumn marks cricket fighting season, a traditional Chinese sport with more than 1,000 years of history.

10 Oct 2013
The Gaza shore

The Gaza shore

Gaza's sandy beach is a favorite spot for locals to relax.

10 Oct 2013
Concept cars

Concept cars

Automakers big and small share their visions for the future.

01 Nov 2013
Greenpeace in focus

Greenpeace in focus

The organization has made headlines after Russia arrested some 30 activists aboard a Greenpeace ship used in a protest against offshore Arctic drilling.

09 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Several hundred people have defied winter conditions to walk across the border into Canada from the U.S. as they flee President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigrants, migrants and refugee agencies say.

Demolition day

Demolition day

Bringing down structures in a controlled fashion.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

North Korea's secretive missile program

North Korea's secretive missile program

Inside North Korea's secretive missile program.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures