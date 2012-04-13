Edition:
Pakistan and America: a tenuous alliance

Friday, April 13, 2012

Children peep through a torn U.S flag hanging from their makeshift shelter in a slum area on the outskirts of Karachi May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Children peep through a torn U.S flag hanging from their makeshift shelter in a slum area on the outskirts of Karachi May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Policemen walk past while demolition work is carried out on the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad February 26, 2012. Pakistani forces began demolishing the house where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces, in an unexplained move carried out in the dark of night. REUTERS/Sultan Dogar

Policemen walk past while demolition work is carried out on the building where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces last May, in Abbottabad February 26, 2012. Pakistani forces began demolishing the house where al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden was killed by U.S. special forces, in an unexplained move carried out in the dark of night. REUTERS/Sultan Dogar

A supporter of the Pakistani religious political party Jamaat-e-Islami is reflected in a mirror of a motorbike during an anti American and NATO demonstration in Karachi March 23, 2012. About 400 protesters gathered to take part in a protest against the possible re-opening of supply routes through Pakistan to NATO troops in Afghanistan, which have been closed since a cross-border attack by NATO forces in Afghanistan that killed 24...more

A supporter of the Pakistani religious political party Jamaat-e-Islami is reflected in a mirror of a motorbike during an anti American and NATO demonstration in Karachi March 23, 2012. About 400 protesters gathered to take part in a protest against the possible re-opening of supply routes through Pakistan to NATO troops in Afghanistan, which have been closed since a cross-border attack by NATO forces in Afghanistan that killed 24 Pakistani soldiers on the Pakistan border on November 26, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Activists associated with the social group Muthahida Shehri Mahaz (United Citizens Alliance) burn national flags of the U.S, India and Israel as they shout anti-American slogans during a protest rally against the visit of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Multan May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Activists associated with the social group Muthahida Shehri Mahaz (United Citizens Alliance) burn national flags of the U.S, India and Israel as they shout anti-American slogans during a protest rally against the visit of Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in Multan May 27, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

World Food Programme (WFP) workers load bags of flour for flood victim relief onto a U.S. Marine CH-53E helicopter while waiting for weather to clear at an airbase in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

World Food Programme (WFP) workers load bags of flour for flood victim relief onto a U.S. Marine CH-53E helicopter while waiting for weather to clear at an airbase in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

An aerial view shows the damage caused by flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan August 5, 2010. The United States announced an additional $20 million to help Pakistani flood victims amid growing concern over the political, economic and security ramifications of the disaster. REUTERS/Horace Murray/U.S. Army/Handout

An aerial view shows the damage caused by flooding in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan August 5, 2010. The United States announced an additional $20 million to help Pakistani flood victims amid growing concern over the political, economic and security ramifications of the disaster. REUTERS/Horace Murray/U.S. Army/Handout

A Pakistani flood victim carries her sick child as she looks for medical help at a relief camp in Sukkur, Pakistan's Sindh province August 30, 2010. Flood-stricken Pakistan urgently needs more international aid to combat potential instability and extremism, influential U.S. Senator John Kerry said, as hunger and disease threaten millions of victims. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A Pakistani flood victim carries her sick child as she looks for medical help at a relief camp in Sukkur, Pakistan's Sindh province August 30, 2010. Flood-stricken Pakistan urgently needs more international aid to combat potential instability and extremism, influential U.S. Senator John Kerry said, as hunger and disease threaten millions of victims. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A crew member on a U.S. Navy MH-53E helicopter films flood-damaged areas while transporting food for flood victims in the Swat Valley in north-west Pakistan August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A crew member on a U.S. Navy MH-53E helicopter films flood-damaged areas while transporting food for flood victims in the Swat Valley in north-west Pakistan August 16, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

Fire-fighters work to extinguish fires after a bomb explosion in Peshawar, located in Pakistan's restive North West Frontier Province October 28, 2009. Pakistan suffered its worst militant attack in two years when a car bomb killed more than 80 people in a crowded market in the city of Peshawar. The blast, which pushed the year's total for deaths in militant attacks close to 500, came several hours after Secretary of State Hillary...more

Fire-fighters work to extinguish fires after a bomb explosion in Peshawar, located in Pakistan's restive North West Frontier Province October 28, 2009. Pakistan suffered its worst militant attack in two years when a car bomb killed more than 80 people in a crowded market in the city of Peshawar. The blast, which pushed the year's total for deaths in militant attacks close to 500, came several hours after Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrived in the country, pledging a fresh start in relations. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A man injured by a suicide bomb attack in Charsadda awaits treatment at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar May 13, 2011. A suicide bomber on a motorcycle killed at least 69 people at a paramilitary force academy in northwest Pakistan on Friday, in what Pakistani Taliban militants said was retaliation for the U.S. raid that killed Osama bin Laden in the country. REUTERS/K. Parvez

A man injured by a suicide bomb attack in Charsadda awaits treatment at the Lady Reading hospital in Peshawar May 13, 2011. A suicide bomber on a motorcycle killed at least 69 people at a paramilitary force academy in northwest Pakistan on Friday, in what Pakistani Taliban militants said was retaliation for the U.S. raid that killed Osama bin Laden in the country. REUTERS/K. Parvez

Shopkeepers gather around television screens showing a speech by President Barack Obama as he announced the death of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden at a market in Quetta May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Shopkeepers gather around television screens showing a speech by President Barack Obama as he announced the death of al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden at a market in Quetta May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Part of a damaged helicopter is seen lying near the compound after U.S. Navy SEAL commandos killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Part of a damaged helicopter is seen lying near the compound after U.S. Navy SEAL commandos killed al Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden in Abbottabad, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Supporters of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, an Islamic charity organization widely reported to be an alias of the banned militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, are silhouetted against the sun as they hold their party flags during a rally against U.S. national Raymond Davis in Lahore February 26, 2011. A Pakistani court adjourned the trial of Davis, a CIA contractor charged with killing two Pakistanis until March 3, dismissing U.S. demands for his...more

Supporters of Jamaat-ud-Dawa, an Islamic charity organization widely reported to be an alias of the banned militant group Lashkar-e-Taiba, are silhouetted against the sun as they hold their party flags during a rally against U.S. national Raymond Davis in Lahore February 26, 2011. A Pakistani court adjourned the trial of Davis, a CIA contractor charged with killing two Pakistanis until March 3, dismissing U.S. demands for his release. Davis shot dead two men in the eastern city of Lahore. He said he acted in self-defence and the United States says he has diplomatic immunity and should be repatriated. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Police detain an activist of the Pakistani religious and political party Hizb ut Tahrir during an anti-American protest in Lahore April 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Police detain an activist of the Pakistani religious and political party Hizb ut Tahrir during an anti-American protest in Lahore April 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Protestors, who are demonstrating against a NATO cross-border attack, help a man attach Pakistan's national flag on barbed wire surrounding the U.S. consulate in Karachi November 27, 2011. Thousands of people gathered outside the U.S. consulate in the city of Karachi to protest against the air attack that killed 24 Pakistani troops. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Protestors, who are demonstrating against a NATO cross-border attack, help a man attach Pakistan's national flag on barbed wire surrounding the U.S. consulate in Karachi November 27, 2011. Thousands of people gathered outside the U.S. consulate in the city of Karachi to protest against the air attack that killed 24 Pakistani troops. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A supporter of Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamic political party, marches with hundreds of others during an anti-U.S. rally through Lahore May 10, 2009. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A supporter of Jamaat-e-Islami, an Islamic political party, marches with hundreds of others during an anti-U.S. rally through Lahore May 10, 2009. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

A man walking down a dirt road is silhouetted with the Pakarab (Pak-Arab) fertilizer factory in the background in Multan December 15, 2011. U.S. lawmakers are ready to freeze up to $700 million in aid to Pakistan until Congress gets assurances that Islamabad is helping fight the spread of homemade bombs in the region, a move one Pakistani senator called unwise and likely to strain ties further. U.S. lawmakers said many Afghan bombs...more

A man walking down a dirt road is silhouetted with the Pakarab (Pak-Arab) fertilizer factory in the background in Multan December 15, 2011. U.S. lawmakers are ready to freeze up to $700 million in aid to Pakistan until Congress gets assurances that Islamabad is helping fight the spread of homemade bombs in the region, a move one Pakistani senator called unwise and likely to strain ties further. U.S. lawmakers said many Afghan bombs are made with fertilizer smuggled by militants across the border from Pakistan into Afghanistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A currency dealer counts U.S. dollars at his shop in Karachi October 17, 2008. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A currency dealer counts U.S. dollars at his shop in Karachi October 17, 2008. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Actress Angelina Jolie (C) arrives at the Jalozai flood victim relief camp during her visit to flood affected areas and relief camps supported by the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, September 7, 2010. Jolie called for constant and long-term assistance for Pakistan to help it cope with its worst ever floods that have wreaked havoc on the impoverished...more

Actress Angelina Jolie (C) arrives at the Jalozai flood victim relief camp during her visit to flood affected areas and relief camps supported by the UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees), in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province, September 7, 2010. Jolie called for constant and long-term assistance for Pakistan to help it cope with its worst ever floods that have wreaked havoc on the impoverished country. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Supporters of the religious political party Sunni Tehreek set ablaze an effigy of U.S. President Barack Obama during an anti-American rally in Hyderabad September 27, 2011. Pakistan, facing a crisis in relations with the United States, appears to be seeking more support from powerful ally China. Washington accuses Pakistan's powerful ISI spy agency of directly backing the Afghan Taliban-allied Haqqani network and providing support...more

Supporters of the religious political party Sunni Tehreek set ablaze an effigy of U.S. President Barack Obama during an anti-American rally in Hyderabad September 27, 2011. Pakistan, facing a crisis in relations with the United States, appears to be seeking more support from powerful ally China. Washington accuses Pakistan's powerful ISI spy agency of directly backing the Afghan Taliban-allied Haqqani network and providing support for the Sept. 13 attack on the U.S. Kabul mission. Pakistan furiously rejected the allegations and warned the United States that it risked losing an ally if it kept publicly criticising Pakistan over the militant groups. The banner in the background reads, 'Long Live Pakistan's Army.' REUTERS/Akram Shahid

A cloud of smoke rises after an explosion near the U.S. consulate in Peshawar April 5, 2010. Militants using a car bomb and firing weapons attacked the U.S. consulate in the Pakistani city of Peshawar hours after a suicide bomber killed 38 people elsewhere in the northwest, officials said. Pakistani Taliban militants claimed responsibility for the attack on the consulate, in which eight people including three militants were killed...more

A cloud of smoke rises after an explosion near the U.S. consulate in Peshawar April 5, 2010. Militants using a car bomb and firing weapons attacked the U.S. consulate in the Pakistani city of Peshawar hours after a suicide bomber killed 38 people elsewhere in the northwest, officials said. Pakistani Taliban militants claimed responsibility for the attack on the consulate, in which eight people including three militants were killed but no one in the mission was hurt. REUTERS/K. Parvez

A boy, injured during a bomb attack targeting the U.S. consulate in Peshawar, rests after receiving treatment at the Lady Reading hospital April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A boy, injured during a bomb attack targeting the U.S. consulate in Peshawar, rests after receiving treatment at the Lady Reading hospital April 5, 2010. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A Pakistani soldier stands guard as a helicopter carrying U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Richard Holbrooke takes off from the Shah Mansoor camp for internally displaced persons in Swabi, about 120 km (75 miles) north west of Pakistan's capital Islamabad on June 4, 2009. Visiting a camp for families who have fled the conflict in Pakistan's Swat Valley, Holbrooke called on European and Muslim nations to...more

A Pakistani soldier stands guard as a helicopter carrying U.S. Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Richard Holbrooke takes off from the Shah Mansoor camp for internally displaced persons in Swabi, about 120 km (75 miles) north west of Pakistan's capital Islamabad on June 4, 2009. Visiting a camp for families who have fled the conflict in Pakistan's Swat Valley, Holbrooke called on European and Muslim nations to shoulder more of the burden needed to avert a humanitarian crisis. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A girl stands in the entrance to her family's tent at an assistance centre for flood victims in Nowshera in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A girl stands in the entrance to her family's tent at an assistance centre for flood victims in Nowshera in Pakistan's northwest Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province August 25, 2010. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne

A supporter of religious political party Sunni Tehreek set ablaze the images of U.S. President Barack Obama (L), U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R), the NATO and the U.S. flags during a demonstration in Karachi December 1, 2011. Pakistan, enraged by a NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24 soldiers, could withdraw its support for the U.S.-led war on militancy if its sovereignty is violated again, the foreign minister...more

A supporter of religious political party Sunni Tehreek set ablaze the images of U.S. President Barack Obama (L), U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (R), the NATO and the U.S. flags during a demonstration in Karachi December 1, 2011. Pakistan, enraged by a NATO cross-border air attack that killed 24 soldiers, could withdraw its support for the U.S.-led war on militancy if its sovereignty is violated again, the foreign minister suggested in comments published. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A policeman hits an activist of the Pakistani religious political party Jamaat-e-Islami as he marches towards the U.S. consulate with others during a protest rally in Karachi September 24, 2010, to condemn the verdict against scientist Aafia Siddiqui. Pakistan vowed on Friday to repatriate Siddiqui who was sentenced to an effective life term in the United States as hundreds of people protested against the ruling, denouncing their...more

A policeman hits an activist of the Pakistani religious political party Jamaat-e-Islami as he marches towards the U.S. consulate with others during a protest rally in Karachi September 24, 2010, to condemn the verdict against scientist Aafia Siddiqui. Pakistan vowed on Friday to repatriate Siddiqui who was sentenced to an effective life term in the United States as hundreds of people protested against the ruling, denouncing their government and its ally Washington. Many in Pakistan, a key U.S. ally in the war against militants and where anti-U.S. sentiment also run high, believe Siddiqui, a 38-year-old neuroscientist, is innocent. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Supporters of the political party Tehreek-e-Insaf scuffle with police blocking them from reaching the U.S. embassy, during protest against the accused killing of Pakistanis by a U.S. consulate employee during a demonstration in Islamabad, January 28, 2011. A Pakistani court on Friday ruled that a U.S. consulate employee would remain in police custody for six days for interrogation, after he was accused of killing two men in a...more

Supporters of the political party Tehreek-e-Insaf scuffle with police blocking them from reaching the U.S. embassy, during protest against the accused killing of Pakistanis by a U.S. consulate employee during a demonstration in Islamabad, January 28, 2011. A Pakistani court on Friday ruled that a U.S. consulate employee would remain in police custody for six days for interrogation, after he was accused of killing two men in a shootout in the eastern city of Lahore. REUTERS/Mian Khursheed

Supporters of a political party pose with masks and point toy guns at a man on the ground, as he pretends to be dead, during a protest against a U.S diplomat accused of killing two Pakistanis in Karachi February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Supporters of a political party pose with masks and point toy guns at a man on the ground, as he pretends to be dead, during a protest against a U.S diplomat accused of killing two Pakistanis in Karachi February 2, 2011. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Trucks loaded with supplies for NATO forces wait to cross the southwest Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman September 6, 2008. Pakistan blocked a major fuel supply route in the northwest on Saturday in response to a raid by U.S. forces into northwest Pakistan this week, the defence minister said. REUTERS/Saeed Ali Achakzai

Trucks loaded with supplies for NATO forces wait to cross the southwest Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing in Chaman September 6, 2008. Pakistan blocked a major fuel supply route in the northwest on Saturday in response to a raid by U.S. forces into northwest Pakistan this week, the defence minister said. REUTERS/Saeed Ali Achakzai

Pakistani Shi'ite activists from the Imamia Student Organisation set fire to an effigy of U.S. President Barack Obama to protest against Israel's 62nd anniversary during a demonstration in Islamabad May 16, 2010. The picture has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Pakistani Shi'ite activists from the Imamia Student Organisation set fire to an effigy of U.S. President Barack Obama to protest against Israel's 62nd anniversary during a demonstration in Islamabad May 16, 2010. The picture has been rotated 180 degrees. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

