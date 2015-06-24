Pakistan heat wave kills hundreds
A policeman sprinkles water on a colleague, who collapsed due to the heat, in a police van outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. A heat wave has killed more than 780 people in the southern city of Karachi...more
A relative (R) waits while volunteers search for a body of a deceased among people who died due to an intense heat wave, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A volunteer prepares a coffin of a deceased who died due to an intense heat wave, before handing over to relatives, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman wets her burqa to cool her father's head outside the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman uses a piece of cardboard to fan her son, while waiting for their turn for a medical checkup, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man cools off under a public tap, while others wait to fill their bottles, during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
People receive drinking water from a volunteer at a stall, set up outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Relatives sit beside a body of a deceased who died due to an intense heat wave, while waiting for an ambulance, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman wets her face to cool off, while sitting outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A woman sprinkles water on her feet to cool off in the heat in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Men sleep in shade under a bridge during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man uses a hand-held fan to cool down his son, while waiting for their turn for a medical checkup, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A volunteer sits beside a window, while waiting for the relatives of a deceased who died due to intense hot weather to collect the body, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man takes bath to cool off in a river during a hot day in Peshawar, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A man, who collapsed due to the heat, lies on a stretcher with his belongings of sandals and water bottles, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A child grabs her mother's scarf as they are both covered with a water-soaked towel, to beat the heat, in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
People buy ice blocks from a vendor along a road during a heat wave in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A family visits Clifton beach during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Next Slideshows
Pope Francis' nun fan club
The Pontiff attracts attention from nuns wherever he goes.
Sleeping volcano awakens
Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.
Baby refugees
These young migrants will grow up in a country other than their own.
Armenians protest energy hike
Police use water cannons to disperse thousands of people protesting against a hike in electricity prices.
MORE IN PICTURES
Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust
Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.
U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition
Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.
Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped
The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs''struck an Islamic State position.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.