Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jun 24, 2015 | 4:17pm BST

Pakistan heat wave kills hundreds

A policeman sprinkles water on a colleague, who collapsed due to the heat, in a police van outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. A heat wave has killed more than 780 people in the southern city of Karachi over the past four days. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A policeman sprinkles water on a colleague, who collapsed due to the heat, in a police van outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. A heat wave has killed more than 780 people in the southern city of Karachi...more

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A policeman sprinkles water on a colleague, who collapsed due to the heat, in a police van outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. A heat wave has killed more than 780 people in the southern city of Karachi over the past four days. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
1 / 19
A relative (R) waits while volunteers search for a body of a deceased among people who died due to an intense heat wave, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A relative (R) waits while volunteers search for a body of a deceased among people who died due to an intense heat wave, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A relative (R) waits while volunteers search for a body of a deceased among people who died due to an intense heat wave, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
2 / 19
A volunteer prepares a coffin of a deceased who died due to an intense heat wave, before handing over to relatives, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A volunteer prepares a coffin of a deceased who died due to an intense heat wave, before handing over to relatives, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A volunteer prepares a coffin of a deceased who died due to an intense heat wave, before handing over to relatives, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
3 / 19
A woman wets her burqa to cool her father's head outside the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A woman wets her burqa to cool her father's head outside the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A woman wets her burqa to cool her father's head outside the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
4 / 19
A woman uses a piece of cardboard to fan her son, while waiting for their turn for a medical checkup, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A woman uses a piece of cardboard to fan her son, while waiting for their turn for a medical checkup, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A woman uses a piece of cardboard to fan her son, while waiting for their turn for a medical checkup, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
5 / 19
A man cools off under a public tap, while others wait to fill their bottles, during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man cools off under a public tap, while others wait to fill their bottles, during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A man cools off under a public tap, while others wait to fill their bottles, during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
6 / 19
People receive drinking water from a volunteer at a stall, set up outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

People receive drinking water from a volunteer at a stall, set up outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
People receive drinking water from a volunteer at a stall, set up outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
7 / 19
Relatives sit beside a body of a deceased who died due to an intense heat wave, while waiting for an ambulance, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Relatives sit beside a body of a deceased who died due to an intense heat wave, while waiting for an ambulance, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Relatives sit beside a body of a deceased who died due to an intense heat wave, while waiting for an ambulance, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
8 / 19
A woman wets her face to cool off, while sitting outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A woman wets her face to cool off, while sitting outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A woman wets her face to cool off, while sitting outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
9 / 19
A woman sprinkles water on her feet to cool off in the heat in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A woman sprinkles water on her feet to cool off in the heat in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A woman sprinkles water on her feet to cool off in the heat in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
10 / 19
Men sleep in shade under a bridge during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Men sleep in shade under a bridge during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
Men sleep in shade under a bridge during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
11 / 19
A man uses a hand-held fan to cool down his son, while waiting for their turn for a medical checkup, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man uses a hand-held fan to cool down his son, while waiting for their turn for a medical checkup, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A man uses a hand-held fan to cool down his son, while waiting for their turn for a medical checkup, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
12 / 19
A volunteer sits beside a window, while waiting for the relatives of a deceased who died due to intense hot weather to collect the body, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A volunteer sits beside a window, while waiting for the relatives of a deceased who died due to intense hot weather to collect the body, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, June 21, 2015
A volunteer sits beside a window, while waiting for the relatives of a deceased who died due to intense hot weather to collect the body, at Edhi Foundation morgue in Karachi, Pakistan, June 21, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
13 / 19
A man takes bath to cool off in a river during a hot day in Peshawar, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A man takes bath to cool off in a river during a hot day in Peshawar, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A man takes bath to cool off in a river during a hot day in Peshawar, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
14 / 19
A man, who collapsed due to the heat, lies on a stretcher with his belongings of sandals and water bottles, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man, who collapsed due to the heat, lies on a stretcher with his belongings of sandals and water bottles, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A man, who collapsed due to the heat, lies on a stretcher with his belongings of sandals and water bottles, outside Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
15 / 19
A child grabs her mother's scarf as they are both covered with a water-soaked towel, to beat the heat, in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A child grabs her mother's scarf as they are both covered with a water-soaked towel, to beat the heat, in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
A child grabs her mother's scarf as they are both covered with a water-soaked towel, to beat the heat, in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
16 / 19
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, June 23, 2015
A man cools off from a public tap after filling bottles during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 23, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
17 / 19
People buy ice blocks from a vendor along a road during a heat wave in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

People buy ice blocks from a vendor along a road during a heat wave in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
People buy ice blocks from a vendor along a road during a heat wave in Karachi, Pakistan, June 24, 2015. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Close
18 / 19
A family visits Clifton beach during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

A family visits Clifton beach during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Reuters / Monday, June 22, 2015
A family visits Clifton beach during intense hot weather in Karachi, Pakistan, June 22, 2015. REUTERS/Athar Hussain
Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
Pope Francis' nun fan club

Pope Francis' nun fan club

Next Slideshows

Pope Francis' nun fan club

Pope Francis' nun fan club

The Pontiff attracts attention from nuns wherever he goes.

24 Jun 2015
Sleeping volcano awakens

Sleeping volcano awakens

Chile's Volcano Villarrica has recently entered a more active phase.

24 Jun 2015
Baby refugees

Baby refugees

These young migrants will grow up in a country other than their own.

23 Jun 2015
Armenians protest energy hike

Armenians protest energy hike

Police use water cannons to disperse thousands of people protesting against a hike in electricity prices.

23 Jun 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel stands silent to mark Holocaust

Israel observes Holocaust Remembrance Day.

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

U.S. versus Islamic State: Airsoft edition

Players depicting Islamic State militants battle others depicting soldiers from the U.S.-led coalition using airsoft replica weapons during a game in Spain.

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

Where the Mother of All Bombs dropped

The aftermath in Afghanistan's Achin district, where a MOAB, or ''mother of all bombs''struck an Islamic State position.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.

March for Science

March for Science

Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Eve of the French election

Eve of the French election

With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures