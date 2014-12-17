Pakistan in mourning
A woman prays for Zulfiqar, 45, a teacher who survived an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, as he lies on a hospital bed in Peshawar December 17, 2014.
People light candles in memory of victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School, along with others in a rally in Peshawar, December 17, 2014.
People carry the coffin of a male student who was killed in Tuesday's attack on the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, during his funeral in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Shoes lie in blood on the auditorium floor at the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Mehran Khan, 14, who survived an attack by Taliban gunmen on the Army Public School, received his medicine as he lies on a hospital bed in Peshawar December 17, 2014.
Rescue team members go through debris inside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Ahmed Qazi sprinkles rose water on the fresh grave of his mother Tahira Qazi, the principal of Army Public School who was killed in the attack, after her burial in Peshawar, December 17, 2014.
People light candles in memory of victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School, during a rally in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
People hold funeral prayers for the victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
An army soldier stands in the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People hold funeral prayers for the victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, at the Badshahi Mosque in Lahore, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A boy walks where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to a block a road outside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A woman holds a placard during a protest to condemn the Taliban attack on the Army Public School, during a rally in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
A local reporter walks past a damaged wall of the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A student, wearing a black ribbon and holding a rose, takes part in a prayer for victims of the Taliban attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, in Karachi, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
An army soldier stands guard on the roof of one of the buildings of the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People attend funeral prayers for two male students who were killed in Tuesday's attack on the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, before their burial in Peshawar, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A boy stands where people said Taliban gunmen burnt a car to block a road outside the Army Public School, which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Army soldiers enter the Army Public School which was attacked by Taliban gunmen, in Peshawar December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
People chant slogans to condemn Tuesday's attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, during a rally in Karachi, December 17, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Next Slideshows
Revolutionary Cuba
Images from the early years of revolutionary Cuba.
Cuba's retro rides
The streets of Havana are still filled with cars that predate the 1959 communist revolution.
Inside the Peshawar school
The aftermath inside the Pakistan school where at least 132 students and nine staff members were killed by Taliban gunmen.
Taliban attack Pakistan school
Taliban gunmen storm a school in the Pakistani city of Peshawar.
MORE IN PICTURES
Famine strikes South Sudan
Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.
The sniper wars of Mosul
As an outnumbered and outgunned Islamic State defend their last stronghold in Iraq, snipers have been one of their most effective weapons.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Battleground Mosul
The urban neighborhoods of Mosul shows the devastation of the battle to retake the Iraqi city from Islamic State control.
Drought-hit Somalia faces famine
A devastating drought is killing livestock and driving people to flee in search of water, leaving the Horn of Africa nation facing the possibility of famine.
Cherry blossoms in bloom
The arrival of cherry blossoms heralds the beginning of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Running of the Brides
Couples take part in the "Running of the Brides" race as they compete for wedding prizes in Bangkok.
Russian police detain hundreds of protesters
Police detain hundreds of protesters across Russia, including opposition leader Alexei Navalny, after thousands took to the streets to demonstrate against corruption.