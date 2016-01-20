Pakistan university militant attack
Blood stains and flak jackets used by attackers remain in the hallway of a dormitory where a militant attack took place, at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A student holding his books talks on a mobile phone, after he was rescued in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A man walks down the blood-stained stairs leading down from the roof of a dormitory where a militant attack took place, at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A soldier stands guard at the entrance to a dormitory where a militant attack took place, in Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
A teacher (L) walks with a pair of crutches following her rescue after a group of militants stormed the Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
People react outside Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Blood remains on the floor of a student's room in the dormitory where a militant attack took place, at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Soldiers gather outside Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Forensic experts examine the bodies of attackers in a dorm room at Bacha Khan University, where a militant attack took place, in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Medical officers attend to a person injured in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, at a hospital in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Relatives and friends surround a man injured in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, at a hospital in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
A rescue worker guides students, after they were rescued in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Soldiers holds their caps as a helicopter flies past during an operation, after a militant attack at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Army soldiers walk outside the Bacha Khan university in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. . REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
People carry a casualty in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, on a stretcher in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Medical officers attend to a man injured in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, at a hospital in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Soldiers gather outside Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Medical officers attend to people injured in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, at a hospital in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Ambulances are seen outside Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
A helicopter is seen at Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
