Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Jan 20, 2016 | 2:35pm GMT

Pakistan university militant attack

Blood stains and flak jackets used by attackers remain in the hallway of a dormitory where a militant attack took place, at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Blood stains and flak jackets used by attackers remain in the hallway of a dormitory where a militant attack took place, at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Blood stains and flak jackets used by attackers remain in the hallway of a dormitory where a militant attack took place, at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
1 / 20
A student holding his books talks on a mobile phone, after he was rescued in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A student holding his books talks on a mobile phone, after he was rescued in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A student holding his books talks on a mobile phone, after he was rescued in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
2 / 20
A man walks down the blood-stained stairs leading down from the roof of a dormitory where a militant attack took place, at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

A man walks down the blood-stained stairs leading down from the roof of a dormitory where a militant attack took place, at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A man walks down the blood-stained stairs leading down from the roof of a dormitory where a militant attack took place, at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
3 / 20
A soldier stands guard at the entrance to a dormitory where a militant attack took place, in Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

A soldier stands guard at the entrance to a dormitory where a militant attack took place, in Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A soldier stands guard at the entrance to a dormitory where a militant attack took place, in Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
4 / 20
A teacher (L) walks with a pair of crutches following her rescue after a group of militants stormed the Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A teacher (L) walks with a pair of crutches following her rescue after a group of militants stormed the Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A teacher (L) walks with a pair of crutches following her rescue after a group of militants stormed the Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
5 / 20
People react outside Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

People react outside Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
People react outside Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
6 / 20
Blood remains on the floor of a student's room in the dormitory where a militant attack took place, at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Blood remains on the floor of a student's room in the dormitory where a militant attack took place, at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Blood remains on the floor of a student's room in the dormitory where a militant attack took place, at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
7 / 20
Soldiers gather outside Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Soldiers gather outside Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Soldiers gather outside Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
8 / 20
Forensic experts examine the bodies of attackers in a dorm room at Bacha Khan University, where a militant attack took place, in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Forensic experts examine the bodies of attackers in a dorm room at Bacha Khan University, where a militant attack took place, in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Forensic experts examine the bodies of attackers in a dorm room at Bacha Khan University, where a militant attack took place, in Charsadda, Pakistan January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
Close
9 / 20
Medical officers attend to a person injured in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, at a hospital in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Medical officers attend to a person injured in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, at a hospital in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Medical officers attend to a person injured in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, at a hospital in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
10 / 20
Relatives and friends surround a man injured in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, at a hospital in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Relatives and friends surround a man injured in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, at a hospital in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Relatives and friends surround a man injured in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, at a hospital in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Khuram Parvez
Close
11 / 20
A rescue worker guides students, after they were rescued in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

A rescue worker guides students, after they were rescued in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A rescue worker guides students, after they were rescued in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
12 / 20
Soldiers holds their caps as a helicopter flies past during an operation, after a militant attack at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Soldiers holds their caps as a helicopter flies past during an operation, after a militant attack at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Soldiers holds their caps as a helicopter flies past during an operation, after a militant attack at Bacha Khan University in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
13 / 20
Army soldiers walk outside the Bacha Khan university in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. . REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Army soldiers walk outside the Bacha Khan university in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. . REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Army soldiers walk outside the Bacha Khan university in Charsadda, Pakistan, January 20, 2016. . REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
Close
14 / 20
People carry a casualty in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, on a stretcher in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

People carry a casualty in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, on a stretcher in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
People carry a casualty in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, on a stretcher in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
15 / 20
Medical officers attend to a man injured in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, at a hospital in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Medical officers attend to a man injured in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, at a hospital in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Medical officers attend to a man injured in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, at a hospital in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
16 / 20
Soldiers gather outside Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Soldiers gather outside Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Soldiers gather outside Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
17 / 20
Medical officers attend to people injured in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, at a hospital in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Medical officers attend to people injured in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, at a hospital in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Medical officers attend to people injured in a militant attack at Bacha Khan University, at a hospital in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
18 / 20
Ambulances are seen outside Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Ambulances are seen outside Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Ambulances are seen outside Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
19 / 20
A helicopter is seen at Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

A helicopter is seen at Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A helicopter is seen at Bacha Khan University where an attack by militants took place, in Charsadda, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan in this still image taken from a video January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Reuters TV
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The politics of Palin

The politics of Palin

Next Slideshows

The politics of Palin

The politics of Palin

Sarah Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate, has endorsed Donald Trump for president.

20 Jan 2016
Haitians protest election results

Haitians protest election results

Violent protests continue in Haiti following official results of last year's election.

20 Jan 2016
Merkel, commander-in-chief

Merkel, commander-in-chief

German chancellor Angela Merkel leads the Bundeswehr, the German armed forces, through conflict and peace.

19 Jan 2016
The mark of Islamic State

The mark of Islamic State

Islamic State's distinctive black flag adorns buildings, is waved through the streets and is displayed by rival groups.

19 Jan 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby

Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures