Pakistani Christians demand protection
Demonstrators burn furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. An enraged mob torched dozens of houses located in a Christian-dominated neighborhood of Lahore on Saturday, local media reported. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain more
Demonstrators burn furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. An enraged mob torched dozens of houses located in a Christian-dominated neighborhood of Lahore on Saturday, local media reported. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain
A demonstrator burns a cross during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain
A demonstrator burns a cross during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain
Demonstrators burn furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Demonstrators burn furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
An angry demonstrator burns furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
An angry demonstrator burns furniture during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Demonstrators watch as personal belongings of Christians are burnt during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain
Demonstrators watch as personal belongings of Christians are burnt during a protest in the Badami Bagh area of Lahore March 9, 2013. REUTERS/Adrees Hassain
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. Hundreds of Pakistani Christians took to the streets across the country on Sunday, demanding better protection after a...more
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. Hundreds of Pakistani Christians took to the streets across the country on Sunday, demanding better protection after a Christian neighbourhood was torched in the city of Lahore a day earlier in connection with the country's controversial anti-blasphemy law. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Police beat and detain a Pakistani Christian protester during a demonstration against Saturday's burning of Christian houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Police beat and detain a Pakistani Christian protester during a demonstration against Saturday's burning of Christian houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A Pakistani Christian throws a tear-gas canister to the police during a protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A Pakistani Christian throws a tear-gas canister to the police during a protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A police runs to arrest Pakistani Christian protesters during a demonstration against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
A police runs to arrest Pakistani Christian protesters during a demonstration against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Pakistani Christians protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian sits in her damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian sits in her damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian cries during a protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian cries during a protest against Saturday's burning of their houses and belongings, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian collects his belonging inside a damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian collects his belonging inside a damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian sits with her son in her damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
A Pakistani Christian sits with her son in her damaged house after it was burnt by mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Pakistani Christians stand inside a damaged house after it was burnt by a mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Pakistani Christians stand inside a damaged house after it was burnt by a mob a day earlier in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 10, 2013. REUTERS/Mani Rana
Shumaila, 48, looks through her family belongings at a section of her home, after it was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Shumaila, 48, looks through her family belongings at a section of her home, after it was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Anzila Semeul cries while sitting with her daughter in front of their home, after it was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Anzila Semeul cries while sitting with her daughter in front of their home, after it was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Azra, 68, looks at her dead pet bird in a cage at her home, which was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Azra, 68, looks at her dead pet bird in a cage at her home, which was burnt by a mob two days earlier, in Badami Bagh, Lahore March 11, 2013. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza
Next Slideshows
Venezuela mourns Chavez
Venezuelans mourns the death of President Hugo Chavez.
State funeral of Hugo Chavez
Hugo Chavez supporters wait for a chance to view his body lying in state, at the military academy in Caracas.
Kenya decides
A tight presidential race grips Kenya.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.