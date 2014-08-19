Edition:
United Kingdom
Wed Aug 20, 2014 | 12:40am BST

Pakistan's Freedom March

Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, carry a man injured by a rubber bullet, during a Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, carry a man injured by a rubber bullet, during a Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, carry a man injured by a rubber bullet, during a Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Supporters of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, participate during the Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, participate during the Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Supporters of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, participate during the Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, climb on container barricades as they participate during a Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, climb on container barricades as they participate during a Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Supporters of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, climb on container barricades as they participate during a Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A supporter of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, uses a bolt cutter to remove the container barricades during Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, uses a bolt cutter to remove the container barricades during Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A supporter of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, uses a bolt cutter to remove the container barricades during Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gestures to his supporters from the window of a container while addressing them outside the parliament house in Islamabad August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gestures to his supporters from the window of a container while addressing them outside the parliament house in Islamabad August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gestures to his supporters from the window of a container while addressing them outside the parliament house in Islamabad August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
A supporter of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a mask as he stands with others in front of container barricades during the Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a mask as he stands with others in front of container barricades during the Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A supporter of former international cricketer Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a mask as he stands with others in front of container barricades during the Freedom March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a shirt with Khan's image on it as he rests with others in a tent during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a shirt with Khan's image on it as he rests with others in a tent during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a shirt with Khan's image on it as he rests with others in a tent during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A supporter of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, prays in front of a container barricade wearing protective gear, during Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A supporter of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, prays in front of a container barricade wearing protective gear, during Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A supporter of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, prays in front of a container barricade wearing protective gear, during Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Policemen stand guard against supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Policemen stand guard against supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Policemen stand guard against supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, during the Revolution March to the parliament house in Islamabad August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Indian security personnel walk past the main gate of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Indian security personnel walk past the main gate of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Indian security personnel walk past the main gate of Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Supporters of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, react while listening during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mhmood

Supporters of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, react while listening during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mhmood

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Supporters of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, react while listening during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mhmood
Supporters of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gesture as they chant slogans during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gesture as they chant slogans during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Supporters of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, gesture as they chant slogans during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, wave party flags during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, wave party flags during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, wave party flags during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, sleeps on chairs early in the morning during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, sleeps on chairs early in the morning during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, sleeps on chairs early in the morning during the Freedom March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Men and supporters react, after a bunch of balloons burst in the air, on-stage where Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, was addressing the crowd during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Men and supporters react, after a bunch of balloons burst in the air, on-stage where Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, was addressing the crowd during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Men and supporters react, after a bunch of balloons burst in the air, on-stage where Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, was addressing the crowd during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, with the party's flag painted on their faces, clap as they listen during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, with the party's flag painted on their faces, clap as they listen during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Supporters of Mohammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, with the party's flag painted on their faces, clap as they listen during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A supporter of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, uses tree branches to clean a portion of the road so he can sit and sleep there with others during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, uses tree branches to clean a portion of the road so he can sit and sleep there with others during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A supporter of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, uses tree branches to clean a portion of the road so he can sit and sleep there with others during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, waves his hand while addressing his supporters during the fourth day of the Freedom March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, waves his hand while addressing his supporters during the fourth day of the Freedom March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, waves his hand while addressing his supporters during the fourth day of the Freedom March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, smiles to his supporters after his speech during the fourth day of the Freedom March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, smiles to his supporters after his speech during the fourth day of the Freedom March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, smiles to his supporters after his speech during the fourth day of the Freedom March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, wave party flags as they listen to his speech during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, wave party flags as they listen to his speech during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Supporters of Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, wave party flags as they listen to his speech during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Supporters of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, listen to Qadri speak during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, listen to Qadri speak during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Supporters of Muhammad Tahir ul-Qadri, Sufi cleric and leader of political party Pakistan Awami Tehreek, listen to Qadri speak during the Revolution March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, sits with a stick behind the barricade of barbwires upon his arrival with others to participate in the Freedom March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

A supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, sits with a stick behind the barricade of barbwires upon his arrival with others to participate in the Freedom March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A supporter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, sits with a stick behind the barricade of barbwires upon his arrival with others to participate in the Freedom March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition-politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a badge with a photo of him while attending the Freedom March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition-politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a badge with a photo of him while attending the Freedom March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A supporter of Imran Khan, cricketer-turned-opposition-politician and chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf political party, wears a badge with a photo of him while attending the Freedom March in Islamabad August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, hurl stones in reaction to residents throwing stones at the participants of Freedom March, in Gujranwala August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, hurl stones in reaction to residents throwing stones at the participants of Freedom March, in Gujranwala August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, a political party led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, hurl stones in reaction to residents throwing stones at the participants of Freedom March, in Gujranwala August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Policemen move to disperse residents after they threw stones at the participants of the Freedom March, which was led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, in Gujranwala August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Policemen move to disperse residents after they threw stones at the participants of the Freedom March, which was led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, in Gujranwala August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Policemen move to disperse residents after they threw stones at the participants of the Freedom March, which was led by cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan, in Gujranwala August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Supporters of cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan head to Islamabad on the highway outside Peshawar August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Supporters of cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan head to Islamabad on the highway outside Peshawar August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
Supporters of cricketer-turned-opposition politician Imran Khan head to Islamabad on the highway outside Peshawar August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A army truck goes through a security checkpoint on the approach to the parliament building in Islamabad August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

A army truck goes through a security checkpoint on the approach to the parliament building in Islamabad August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Wednesday, August 20, 2014
A army truck goes through a security checkpoint on the approach to the parliament building in Islamabad August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Caren Firouz
