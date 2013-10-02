Pakistan's Hurt Locker
Technicians from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit talk with a police officer at a bazaar during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. Twelve years into the war on militancy, Pakistan's police are chronically under-funded. This year's...more
Technicians from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit talk with a police officer at a bazaar during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. Twelve years into the war on militancy, Pakistan's police are chronically under-funded. This year's federal budget gave the military about $6 billion and the police $686 million, a lopsided allocation mirrored in the disbursement of foreign aid. While the United States has given Pakistan about $30 billion since 2001, the police have got a tiny fraction compared with the military. A little of that reached the country's top police bomb disposal unit in the city of Peshawar. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit is helped into his protective suit during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit is helped into his protective suit during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit kneels down to rest, due to wearing a heavy protective suit, during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit kneels down to rest, due to wearing a heavy protective suit, during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Shafqat Malik (C), head of a police bomb disposal unit, watches his team display their equipment during a demonstration at the unit's headquarters in Peshawar September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Shafqat Malik (C), head of a police bomb disposal unit, watches his team display their equipment during a demonstration at the unit's headquarters in Peshawar September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit walks during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit walks during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of a police bomb squad patrols with his sniffer dog during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A member of a police bomb squad patrols with his sniffer dog during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit uses plastic bags as gloves during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit uses plastic bags as gloves during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Technicians from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit prepare their equipment during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Technicians from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit prepare their equipment during a bomb search operation in Peshawar October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Technicians from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit prepare an improvised detonator, by fixing a cord into a plastic water bottle, to demonstrate how to destroy militant bombs at the unit's headquarters in Peshawar September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra...more
Technicians from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit prepare an improvised detonator, by fixing a cord into a plastic water bottle, to demonstrate how to destroy militant bombs at the unit's headquarters in Peshawar September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A technician (C) from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit is helped into his protective suit during a demonstration at the unit's headquarters in Peshawar September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A technician (C) from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit is helped into his protective suit during a demonstration at the unit's headquarters in Peshawar September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit is helped into his protective suit during a demonstration at at the unit's headquarters in Peshawar September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit is helped into his protective suit during a demonstration at at the unit's headquarters in Peshawar September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit walks after a demonstration at the unit's headquarters in Peshawar September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
A technician from Pakistan's top bomb disposal unit walks after a demonstration at the unit's headquarters in Peshawar September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: September
Our top photos from the past month.
New protests in Tahrir Square
Supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohammed Mursi protested in Cairo's Tahrir Square for the first time since the army forced him from office in July.
The elderly boom
A United Nations report says the world may not be ready to support its growing elderly population. By 2050, estimates say seniors over 60 will outnumber...
Paris Fashion Week
Catwalk creations and designs at Paris fashion week.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.