Pakistan's polio problem

A girl receives polio vaccine drops at a government dispensary in a Karachi slum October 21, 2014. Pakistan authorities have arrested hundreds of parents who refuse to vaccinate their children against polio as community opposition and Taliban threats block efforts to eradicate the crippling disease. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
A polio vaccinator (2nd L) administers polio vaccine drops to a boy while a colleague takes notes nearby, along a street in a Karachi slum October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
Polio vaccinators sit with boxes of the vaccine in a bus as they leave to administer it to children in different parts of Karachi October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
Neila, a female polio worker, marks a house as visited after vaccinating children at a Christian colony slum in Islamabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Thursday, December 20, 2012
A polio worker gives polio vaccine drops to a child in Islamabad February 26, 2014. REUTERS/Sara Farid

Reuters / Wednesday, February 26, 2014
A man (2nd L) mourns over the covered body of his brother who was among four workers of an anti-polio drive campaign shot by gunmen, at a hospital morgue in Quetta November 26, 2014. REUTERS/Naseer Ahmed

Reuters / Wednesday, November 26, 2014
The feet of a female worker of an anti-polio drive are tied by rescue workers after her body was brought to Jinnah Hospital morgue in Karachi December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2012
Syed Riaz Shah Shirazi, husband of Fehmida Shah, an anti-polio health worker and mother of six, who was killed by unknown gunmen, sits in a room at his residence on the third day of mourning after her funeral in Karachi December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, December 23, 2012
A rescue worker checks blood-stained forms which belong to Nasima Bibi, a female worker of an anti-polio drive campaign who was shot by gunmen, after the papers were brought to the hospital morgue in Karachi December 18, 2012. REUTERS/Athar Hussain

Reuters / Tuesday, December 18, 2012
Bushra Arian, head of the All Pakistan Lady Health Workers Welfare Association, shouts slogan during a protest against the killing of anti-polio drive campaign workers, in Islamabad December 19, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Wednesday, December 19, 2012
Polio workers give polio vaccine drops to a child as police stand guard during a vaccination campaign in Peshawar, the capital of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Sunday, March 30, 2014
Children walk past a policeman with a weapon accompanying polio vaccinators as they work to administer the vaccine, along a street in a Karachi slum October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Reuters / Sunday, October 26, 2014
Female polio workers are seen during their anti-polio vaccination campaign at a Christian colony slum in Islamabad December 20, 2012. REUTERS/Faisal Mahmood

Reuters / Thursday, December 20, 2012
A girl receives polio vaccine drops at a government children's hospital in Peshawar, March 3, 2015. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz

Reuters / Tuesday, March 03, 2015
A worker of Synergy international lights a candle during a candle light vigil in commemoration of killed polio workers in Lahore December 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mohsin Raza

Reuters / Friday, December 21, 2012
