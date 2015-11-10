Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Nov 10, 2015 | 3:50pm GMT

Palestinian boys stab guard

Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, which lies on occupied land that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war, November 10, 2015. An Israeli police spokeswoman said two Palestinians, who she said were aged 12 to 13, stabbed a security guard on the Jerusalem light-rail train in Pisgat Zeev. The guard shot back at them wounding one. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, which lies on occupied land that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war, November 10, 2015. An Israeli police...more

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, which lies on occupied land that Israel annexed to Jerusalem after the 1967 Middle East war, November 10, 2015. An Israeli police spokeswoman said two Palestinians, who she said were aged 12 to 13, stabbed a security guard on the Jerusalem light-rail train in Pisgat Zeev. The guard shot back at them wounding one. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
1 / 8
Israeli police lead away a Palestinian minor (C) they said stabbed an Israeli security guard in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police lead away a Palestinian minor (C) they said stabbed an Israeli security guard in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Israeli police lead away a Palestinian minor (C) they said stabbed an Israeli security guard in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
2 / 8
Israeli medics and emergency personnel evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli medics and emergency personnel evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Israeli medics and emergency personnel evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
3 / 8
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
4 / 8
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
5 / 8
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Israeli medics evacuate a wounded Palestinian minor, who police said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
6 / 8
Israeli medics and emergency personnel evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli medics and emergency personnel evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Israeli medics and emergency personnel evacuate a wounded Israeli from the scene of a stabbing in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
7 / 8
Israeli police lead away a Palestinian minor they said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Israeli police lead away a Palestinian minor they said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Tuesday, November 10, 2015
Israeli police lead away a Palestinian minor they said stabbed an Israeli security guard, in Pisgat Zeev, November 10, 2015. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Surface of Mars

Surface of Mars

Next Slideshows

Surface of Mars

Surface of Mars

What the Red Planet looks like up close.

09 Nov 2015
Ben Carson country

Ben Carson country

Scenes from Baltimore, where the Republican front-runner is regarded as a local hero who used his wealth to help the poor.

09 Nov 2015
Dam bursts in Brazil

Dam bursts in Brazil

A dam holding back waste water from an iron ore mine bursts in Mariana, Brazil, devastating a nearby town with mudslides.

09 Nov 2015
Brooklyn's best beards

Brooklyn's best beards

Hundreds of facial hair enthusiasts compete in Brooklyn.

09 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures