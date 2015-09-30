Edition:
Palestinian flag raised outside U.N.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas kisses a Palestinian flag before raising it during United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations in Manhattan, September 30, 2015. Even though Palestine is not a member of the United Nations, the General Assembly adopted a Palestinian-drafted resolution that permits non-member observer states to fly their flags alongside those of full member states. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Palestinians wave Palestinian flags as they watch on a large screen the speech of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly, near Damascus Gate, outside Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Onlookers take photographs of the Palestinian flag as it is being raised by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a ceremony outside the United Nations. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Onlookers take photographs as the Palestinian flag is being raised by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (not pictured) in a ceremony outside the United Nations. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Palestinians wave Palestinian flags as they watch on a large screen the speech of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly,near Damascus Gate, outside Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas stands beside U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon during a ceremony in which the Palestinian flag was raised during the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
The Palestinian flag flies after being raised by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a ceremony outside the United Nations. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Palestinians wave Palestinian flags as they watch on a large screen the speech of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly, near Damascus Gate, outside Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
The Palestinian flag flies beside the flag of the United Nations after being raised by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a ceremony during the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
The Palestinian flag flies after being raised by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a ceremony the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
The Palestinian flag flies after being raised by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a ceremony outside the United Nations. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon (L) speaks beside President of the United Nations General Assembly Mogens Lykketoft and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (R) during a ceremony in which the Palestinian flag was raised during the United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
The Palestinian flag flies after being raised by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a ceremony outside the United Nations. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas holds a Palestinian flag before raising it during United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
A woman takes photographs as the Palestinian flag is being raised by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a ceremony outside the United Nations. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
The Palestinian flag flies after being raised by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a ceremony outside the United Nations. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas kisses a Palestinian flag before raising it during United Nations General Assembly at the United Nations . REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
The Palestinian flag flies after being raised by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in a ceremony at the United Nations. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
