Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinians protesters following a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held by Israel, near Qalandiya checkpoint near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians protesters react to tear gas fired by Israeli troops during clashes following a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners held by Israel. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli soldier aims his weapon during clashes with Palestinians protesters. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israeli soldiers take position during clashes with Palestinians protesters. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians take part in a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops as they protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah....more
Palestinian protesters push a garbage container during clashes with Israeli troops near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Men play the role of jailed Palestinians and Israeli soldiers during a rally in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A Palestinian protester holds a sling as he prepares to hurl stones towards Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israelis have a BBQ outside Ofer Prison while Palestinians rally in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails over the fence, outside Ofer Prison near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
A Palestinian demonstrator shouts at an Israeli border policeman in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Demonstrators hold pictures of jailed relatives during a protest in solidarity with Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in East Jerusalem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian protesters run during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester kicks a burning tire during clashes with Israeli troops in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
An Israeli border policeman aims his weapon during clashes at a protest in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
A wounded Palestinian protester is evacuated during clashes with Israeli troops near the West Bank city of Ramallah. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian protester gestures as he lies on the ground during clashes with Israeli troops at a protest in the West Bank town of Bethlehem. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinian demonstrators burn an Israeli flag during a rally in the West Bank city of Nablus. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A Palestinian protester pushes a cart with a fellow protester in it during clashes with Israeli troops following a protest in the West Bank city of Hebron. REUTERS/Mussa Qawasma
Next Slideshows
China's home-grown jet takes first flight
China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost...
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of The South Pole.
Oddly around the world
Odd and unusual images from around the world this week.
Celebrating Star Wars Day
Fans around the world celebrate Star Wars day on May the 4th.
MORE IN PICTURES
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase
Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.