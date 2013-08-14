Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Aug 14, 2013 | 6:35pm BST

Palestinian prisoners freed

<p>Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa (3rd R), who was held by Israel for 20 years, hugs his father upon arriving at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa (3rd R), who was held by Israel for 20 years, hugs his father upon arriving at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa (3rd R), who was held by Israel for 20 years, hugs his father upon arriving at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
1 / 25
<p>Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas holds hands with Palestinian prisoners who were released from Israeli prisons during celebrations in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas holds hands with Palestinian prisoners who were released from Israeli prisons during celebrations in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas holds hands with Palestinian prisoners who were released from Israeli prisons during celebrations in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
2 / 25
<p>Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa, who was held by Israel for 20 years, is kissed by his father upon his arrival at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa, who was held by Israel for 20 years, is kissed by his father upon his arrival at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa, who was held by Israel for 20 years, is kissed by his father upon his arrival at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
3 / 25
<p>Freed Palestinian prisoner Hosni Sawalha (C) is greeted by his sister upon arrival in the West Bank village of Azmout near Nablus early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini</p>

Freed Palestinian prisoner Hosni Sawalha (C) is greeted by his sister upon arrival in the West Bank village of Azmout near Nablus early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Freed Palestinian prisoner Hosni Sawalha (C) is greeted by his sister upon arrival in the West Bank village of Azmout near Nablus early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Close
4 / 25
<p>A relative greets a Palestinian prisoner (back facing camera) as he arrives in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A relative greets a Palestinian prisoner (back facing camera) as he arrives in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A relative greets a Palestinian prisoner (back facing camera) as he arrives in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
5 / 25
<p>Freed Palestinian prisoner Midhat Barbakh kisses his sister at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013.REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Freed Palestinian prisoner Midhat Barbakh kisses his sister at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013.REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Freed Palestinian prisoner Midhat Barbakh kisses his sister at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013.REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
6 / 25
<p>Freed Palestinian prisoner Midhat Barbakh mourns near the grave of his mother at a cemetery in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Freed Palestinian prisoner Midhat Barbakh mourns near the grave of his mother at a cemetery in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Freed Palestinian prisoner Midhat Barbakh mourns near the grave of his mother at a cemetery in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
7 / 25
<p>Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (L) is hugged by a relative upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (L) is hugged by a relative upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (L) is hugged by a relative upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
8 / 25
<p>Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa, who was held by Israel since 1994, hugs his mother at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa</p>

Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa, who was held by Israel since 1994, hugs his mother at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa, who was held by Israel since 1994, hugs his mother at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Close
9 / 25
<p>Relatives and friends of Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh celebrate his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Relatives and friends of Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh celebrate his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Relatives and friends of Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh celebrate his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
10 / 25
<p>Freed Palestinian prisoner Hosni Sawalha (L) is greeted by his niece upon his arrival in the West Bank village of Azmout near Nablus early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini</p>

Freed Palestinian prisoner Hosni Sawalha (L) is greeted by his niece upon his arrival in the West Bank village of Azmout near Nablus early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Freed Palestinian prisoner Hosni Sawalha (L) is greeted by his niece upon his arrival in the West Bank village of Azmout near Nablus early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Close
11 / 25
<p>A Palestinian man waits near the Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, for the arrival of Palestinian prisoners due for release from Israeli jails to help underpin renewed peace talks, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A Palestinian man waits near the Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, for the arrival of Palestinian prisoners due for release from Israeli jails to help underpin renewed peace talks, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A Palestinian man waits near the Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, for the arrival of Palestinian prisoners due for release from Israeli jails to help underpin renewed peace talks, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
12 / 25
<p>People wait near Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, for the arrival of Palestinian prisoners due for release from Israeli jails to help underpin renewed peace talks, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

People wait near Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, for the arrival of Palestinian prisoners due for release from Israeli jails to help underpin renewed peace talks, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

People wait near Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, for the arrival of Palestinian prisoners due for release from Israeli jails to help underpin renewed peace talks, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
13 / 25
<p>Palestinians wave flags and shout as they await the release of prisoners outside the Israeli prison of Ofer, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Palestinians wave flags and shout as they await the release of prisoners outside the Israeli prison of Ofer, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Palestinians wave flags and shout as they await the release of prisoners outside the Israeli prison of Ofer, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
14 / 25
<p>People greet freed Palestinian prisoners in a bus upon their arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

People greet freed Palestinian prisoners in a bus upon their arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

People greet freed Palestinian prisoners in a bus upon their arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
15 / 25
<p>A freed Palestinian prisoner looks out of a bus as people celebrate upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A freed Palestinian prisoner looks out of a bus as people celebrate upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A freed Palestinian prisoner looks out of a bus as people celebrate upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
16 / 25
<p>A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
17 / 25
<p>A freed Palestinian prisoner (top) is greeted upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A freed Palestinian prisoner (top) is greeted upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A freed Palestinian prisoner (top) is greeted upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
18 / 25
<p>A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem</p>

A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Close
19 / 25
<p>A freed Palestinian prisoner hugs a relative after his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

A freed Palestinian prisoner hugs a relative after his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A freed Palestinian prisoner hugs a relative after his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
20 / 25
<p>A freed Palestinian prisoner (C) is surrounded by people upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

A freed Palestinian prisoner (C) is surrounded by people upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A freed Palestinian prisoner (C) is surrounded by people upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
21 / 25
<p>Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomes Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli prisons in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomes Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli prisons in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomes Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli prisons in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
22 / 25
<p>Freed Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (R) is greeted by his mother upon his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Freed Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (R) is greeted by his mother upon his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Freed Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (R) is greeted by his mother upon his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
23 / 25
<p>A freed Palestinian prisoner is carried upon his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

A freed Palestinian prisoner is carried upon his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

A freed Palestinian prisoner is carried upon his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
24 / 25
<p>Palestinians celebrate the arrival of freed prisoners in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman</p>

Palestinians celebrate the arrival of freed prisoners in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Wednesday, August 14, 2013

Palestinians celebrate the arrival of freed prisoners in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Clashes over Jewish grave

Clashes over Jewish grave

Next Slideshows

Clashes over Jewish grave

Clashes over Jewish grave

Haredi protesters clash with police at a construction site they believe contains ancient graves.

14 Aug 2013
Fidel Castro turns 87

Fidel Castro turns 87

Largely out of sight but not out of mind, the former Cuban leader reaches his 87th birthday.

13 Aug 2013
Mali votes

Mali votes

Poll workers count votes in Mali's high stakes presidential runoff.

12 Aug 2013
California wildfires

California wildfires

Firefighters battle to contain a wildfire in Southern California.

12 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Damage to the Great Barrier Reef

Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.

Exodus from Mosul

Exodus from Mosul

Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch PM fends off far right challenge

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures