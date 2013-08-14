Palestinian prisoners freed
Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa (3rd R), who was held by Israel for 20 years, hugs his father upon arriving at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas holds hands with Palestinian prisoners who were released from Israeli prisons during celebrations in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013.REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa, who was held by Israel for 20 years, is kissed by his father upon his arrival at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Freed Palestinian prisoner Hosni Sawalha (C) is greeted by his sister upon arrival in the West Bank village of Azmout near Nablus early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A relative greets a Palestinian prisoner (back facing camera) as he arrives in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Freed Palestinian prisoner Midhat Barbakh kisses his sister at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013.REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Freed Palestinian prisoner Midhat Barbakh mourns near the grave of his mother at a cemetery in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (L) is hugged by a relative upon his arrival to the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Freed Palestinian prisoner Ateya Abu Moussa, who was held by Israel since 1994, hugs his mother at his family's house in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
Relatives and friends of Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh celebrate his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Freed Palestinian prisoner Hosni Sawalha (L) is greeted by his niece upon his arrival in the West Bank village of Azmout near Nablus early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini
A Palestinian man waits near the Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, for the arrival of Palestinian prisoners due for release from Israeli jails to help underpin renewed peace talks, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
People wait near Erez crossing between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, for the arrival of Palestinian prisoners due for release from Israeli jails to help underpin renewed peace talks, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Palestinians wave flags and shout as they await the release of prisoners outside the Israeli prison of Ofer, near the West Bank city of Ramallah, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People greet freed Palestinian prisoners in a bus upon their arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A freed Palestinian prisoner looks out of a bus as people celebrate upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A freed Palestinian prisoner (top) is greeted upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A freed Palestinian prisoner gestures upon his arrival near Erez crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
A freed Palestinian prisoner hugs a relative after his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A freed Palestinian prisoner (C) is surrounded by people upon his arrival near Erez Crossing, between Israel and northern Gaza Strip, August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas welcomes Palestinian prisoners released from Israeli prisons in the West Bank city of Ramallah early August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Freed Palestinian prisoner Jamil Nabi Annatsheh (R) is greeted by his mother upon his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A freed Palestinian prisoner is carried upon his arrival in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians celebrate the arrival of freed prisoners in the West Bank city of Ramallah August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
