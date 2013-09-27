Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Sep 27, 2013 | 5:00pm BST

Palestinian teen wedding

<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, kisses his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, kisses his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, kisses his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
1 / 25
<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, drinks with his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, drinks with his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, drinks with his bride-to-be's father a day before his wedding to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
2 / 25
<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, is welcomed by his relatives a day before his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, is welcomed by his relatives a day before his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. ...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, is welcomed by his relatives a day before his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 23, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
3 / 25
<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, shows his traditional paint on his hands before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, shows his traditional paint on his hands before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, shows his traditional paint on his hands before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
4 / 25
<p>Relatives of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, and his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) take part in their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Relatives of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, and his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) take part in their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Relatives of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, and his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) take part in their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
5 / 25
<p>The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013....more

Friday, September 27, 2013

The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
6 / 25
<p>Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh, 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15, leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh, 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15, leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh, 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15, leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
7 / 25
<p>Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh (2nd L), 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15 leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh (2nd L), 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15 leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Young Palestinian bride Tala Soboh (2nd L), 14, and her groom Ahmed, 15 leave Tala's house, which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
8 / 25
<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, prepares before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, prepares before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 27, 2013

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, prepares before his wedding party to his bride Tala, 14, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
9 / 25
<p>The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013....more

Friday, September 27, 2013

The mother of young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15, helps him prepare for his wedding party with his bride Tala, 14, (not pictured) in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
10 / 25
<p>Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15 and his bride Tala, 14, stand inside Tala's house which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15 and his bride Tala, 14, stand inside Tala's house which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Young Palestinian groom Ahmed Soboh, 15 and his bride Tala, 14, stand inside Tala's house which was damaged during an Israeli strike in 2009, during their wedding party in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israeli and northern Gaza Strip September 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
11 / 25
<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
12 / 25
<p>Newly married Ahmed Soboh, 15, plays with his brother (top) outside their house two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Ahmed Soboh, 15, plays with his brother (top) outside their house two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. ...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Ahmed Soboh, 15, plays with his brother (top) outside their house two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
13 / 25
<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, washes clothes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, washes clothes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, washes clothes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
14 / 25
<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, dresses herself as her 15-year-old husband Ahmed is seen reflected in a mirror two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, dresses herself as her 15-year-old husband Ahmed is seen reflected in a mirror two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013....more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, dresses herself as her 15-year-old husband Ahmed is seen reflected in a mirror two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
15 / 25
<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, sweeps the house of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013.. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, sweeps the house of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013.. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, sweeps the house of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed, two days after their marriage, in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013.. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
16 / 25
<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, prepares tea at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, prepares tea at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, prepares tea at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
17 / 25
<p>Newlywed couple Ahmed and Tala Soboh, who are 15 and 14 years old respectively, eat breakfast at their house two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newlywed couple Ahmed and Tala Soboh, who are 15 and 14 years old respectively, eat breakfast at their house two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013....more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newlywed couple Ahmed and Tala Soboh, who are 15 and 14 years old respectively, eat breakfast at their house two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
18 / 25
<p>Newlywed Ahmed Soboh, 15, sits inside his bedroom two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newlywed Ahmed Soboh, 15, sits inside his bedroom two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newlywed Ahmed Soboh, 15, sits inside his bedroom two days after his marriage to 14-year-old Tala in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
19 / 25
<p>Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, washes dishes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, washes dishes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, washes dishes at the home of her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
20 / 25
<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and Ahmed, 15, watch a video of their wedding party two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and Ahmed, 15, watch a video of their wedding party two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and Ahmed, 15, watch a video of their wedding party two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
21 / 25
<p>Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, closes the door of her bedroom before going out with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, closes the door of her bedroom before going out with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. ...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newlywed Tala Soboh, 14, closes the door of her bedroom before going out with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
22 / 25
<p>Newlyweds Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed (R) ride on a donkey cart on the way to Gaza's beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newlyweds Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed (R) ride on a donkey cart on the way to Gaza's beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013....more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newlyweds Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed (R) ride on a donkey cart on the way to Gaza's beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
23 / 25
<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed walk on the beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed walk on the beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, and her 15-year-old husband Ahmed walk on the beach two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, in the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
24 / 25
<p>Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem</p>

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Newly married Tala Soboh, 14, poses for a photograph with her 15-year-old husband Ahmed two days after their marriage in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza Strip September 26, 2013. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Camper hotel

Camper hotel

Next Slideshows

Camper hotel

Camper hotel

The world's first camping trailer hostel opens in Bonn, Germany, with 15 various camping caravans in vintage style.

27 Sep 2013
Hungary for paprika

Hungary for paprika

Hungary is hoping for a return to its once booming paprika business, a powdered spice long a staple in local cooking.

26 Sep 2013
Rubber Duck craze

Rubber Duck craze

An inflatable Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman has been spotted in cities across Asia.

26 Sep 2013
Pizza school

Pizza school

Students attend a four-week professional training course in pizza making in France.

26 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry: 1926-2017

Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures