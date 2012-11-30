" /> " />
Palestinians celebrate UN vote

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinians take part in a rally while the speech of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is projected in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. The 193-nation U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to upgrade the Palestinian Authority's observer status at the United Nations from "entity" to "non-member state," implicitly recognizing a Palestinian state. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinians take part in a rally while the speech of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is projected in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. The 193-nation U.N. General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to upgrade the Palestinian Authority's observer status at the United Nations from "entity" to "non-member state," implicitly recognizing a Palestinian state. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, November 30, 2012

A Palestinian man shouts slogans during a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, November 30, 2012

A Palestinian man shouts slogans during a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters, in New York, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas addresses the United Nations General Assembly at UN Headquarters, in New York, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinians celebrate on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinians celebrate on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki (2nd from L) applaud as members address the United Nations General Assembly during a meeting at UN Headquarters, in New York, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas (L) and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad Malki (2nd from L) applaud as members address the United Nations General Assembly during a meeting at UN Headquarters, in New York, November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Chip East

Friday, November 30, 2012

A masked Palestinian gestures as he celebrates on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, November 30, 2012

A masked Palestinian gestures as he celebrates on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinians hold a giant flag during a rally in front of Israel's controversial barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinians hold a giant flag during a rally in front of Israel's controversial barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, November 30, 2012

A Palestinian man shouts slogans during a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, November 30, 2012

A Palestinian man shouts slogans during a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinians take part in a rally where Palestinian Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's speech is projected on Israel's controversial barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinians take part in a rally where Palestinian Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas's speech is projected on Israel's controversial barrier in the West Bank city of Bethlehem November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinians hold posters depicting President Mahmoud Abbas as they celebrate on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinians hold posters depicting President Mahmoud Abbas as they celebrate on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinian take part in a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamad Torokman

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinian take part in a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamad Torokman

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinians sit in a cafe, as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is seen on a television, in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamad Torokman

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinians sit in a cafe, as Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is seen on a television, in the West Bank city of Ramallah November 29, 2012. REUTERS/ Mohamad Torokman

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinians celebrate on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinians celebrate on a street in Gaza City November 30, 2012. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Friday, November 30, 2012

People carry a large Palestinian flag during a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, November 30, 2012

People carry a large Palestinian flag during a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, November 30, 2012

A child wears a keffiyeh headdress during a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Friday, November 30, 2012

A child wears a keffiyeh headdress during a rally in the West Bank city of Ramallah, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Friday, November 30, 2012

Members of a Palestinian boy scout marching band play their instruments during a rally in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, November 30, 2012

Members of a Palestinian boy scout marching band play their instruments during a rally in the West Bank town of Bethlehem, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, November 30, 2012

A Palestinian gestures during a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, November 30, 2012

A Palestinian gestures during a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, November 30, 2012

A man holds a poster depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during a rally in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, November 30, 2012

A man holds a poster depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during a rally in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Friday, November 30, 2012

People carry large Palestinian flags during a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, November 30, 2012

People carry large Palestinian flags during a rally in the West Bank city of Hebron, supporting the resolution that would change the Palestinian Authority's United Nations observer status from "entity" to "non-member state" November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinians take part in a rally in support of the efforts of President Mahmoud Abbas to secure a diplomatic upgrade at the United Nations, in Gaza City November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Friday, November 30, 2012

Palestinians take part in a rally in support of the efforts of President Mahmoud Abbas to secure a diplomatic upgrade at the United Nations, in Gaza City November 29, 2012. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

