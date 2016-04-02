Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Apr 2, 2016 | 3:10am BST

Palmyra: Before and after ISIS

A 2010 view shows the intact Temple of Bel in the historic Syrian city of Palmyra. The temple, an ancient fusion of Near Eastern and Greco-Roman architecture named for the Mesopotamian god Bel, was dedicated in 32 AD. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

A 2010 view shows the intact Temple of Bel in the historic Syrian city of Palmyra. The temple, an ancient fusion of Near Eastern and Greco-Roman architecture named for the Mesopotamian god Bel, was dedicated in 32 AD. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
A 2010 view shows the intact Temple of Bel in the historic Syrian city of Palmyra. The temple, an ancient fusion of Near Eastern and Greco-Roman architecture named for the Mesopotamian god Bel, was dedicated in 32 AD. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
Close
1 / 26
Referring to the building as a 'pagan temple', Islamic State members detonated explosives around the interior and exterior of the structure. Damage to the temple was extensive, with most of the stones shattered to pieces by the explosives. REUTERS/Social Media

Referring to the building as a 'pagan temple', Islamic State members detonated explosives around the interior and exterior of the structure. Damage to the temple was extensive, with most of the stones shattered to pieces by the explosives....more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Referring to the building as a 'pagan temple', Islamic State members detonated explosives around the interior and exterior of the structure. Damage to the temple was extensive, with most of the stones shattered to pieces by the explosives. REUTERS/Social Media
Close
2 / 26
The remains of the Temple of Bel today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

The remains of the Temple of Bel today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
The remains of the Temple of Bel today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
3 / 26
A statue of Athena, the Greek goddess of peace and war, seen here intact at the Palmyra museum. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A statue of Athena, the Greek goddess of peace and war, seen here intact at the Palmyra museum. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Thursday, May 21, 2015
A statue of Athena, the Greek goddess of peace and war, seen here intact at the Palmyra museum. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
4 / 26
The same statue, seen here at the end of the hallway, with its arm and head missing. REUTERS/SANA

The same statue, seen here at the end of the hallway, with its arm and head missing. REUTERS/SANA

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
The same statue, seen here at the end of the hallway, with its arm and head missing. REUTERS/SANA
Close
5 / 26
The Arch of Triumph, seen here intact, in the eastern section of Palmyra's colonnade, was destroyed by Islamic State in August 2015. Work on the eastern section began in 175 AD and continued into the early 3rd century. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

The Arch of Triumph, seen here intact, in the eastern section of Palmyra's colonnade, was destroyed by Islamic State in August 2015. Work on the eastern section began in 175 AD and continued into the early 3rd century. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

Reuters / Monday, August 31, 2015
The Arch of Triumph, seen here intact, in the eastern section of Palmyra's colonnade, was destroyed by Islamic State in August 2015. Work on the eastern section began in 175 AD and continued into the early 3rd century. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
Close
6 / 26
The Monumental Arch today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

The Monumental Arch today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
The Monumental Arch today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
7 / 26
An aerial view shows an explosion at the wall of the Fakhr al-Din al-Maani citadel as Syrian government forces pushed their way into Palmyra. The castle, believed to have been built by Mamluks in the 13th century, remains intact, although retreating Islamic State fighters detonated the stairway leading to the entrance. REUTERS/RURTR

An aerial view shows an explosion at the wall of the Fakhr al-Din al-Maani citadel as Syrian government forces pushed their way into Palmyra. The castle, believed to have been built by Mamluks in the 13th century, remains intact, although retreating...more

Reuters / Saturday, March 26, 2016
An aerial view shows an explosion at the wall of the Fakhr al-Din al-Maani citadel as Syrian government forces pushed their way into Palmyra. The castle, believed to have been built by Mamluks in the 13th century, remains intact, although retreating Islamic State fighters detonated the stairway leading to the entrance. REUTERS/RURTR
Close
8 / 26
The stairway at the Fakhr al-Din al-Maani citadel today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

The stairway at the Fakhr al-Din al-Maani citadel today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
The stairway at the Fakhr al-Din al-Maani citadel today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
9 / 26
The Valley of Tombs, west of the city's ancient walls, was home to 50 monuments, mostly sandstone tower-shaped chambers that held the graves of wealthy Palmyrenes. The Tower of Elahbel and the Tower of Iamblichus, two of the better preserved monuments, were destroyed by Islamic State in August 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Auger

The Valley of Tombs, west of the city's ancient walls, was home to 50 monuments, mostly sandstone tower-shaped chambers that held the graves of wealthy Palmyrenes. The Tower of Elahbel and the Tower of Iamblichus, two of the better preserved...more

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
The Valley of Tombs, west of the city's ancient walls, was home to 50 monuments, mostly sandstone tower-shaped chambers that held the graves of wealthy Palmyrenes. The Tower of Elahbel and the Tower of Iamblichus, two of the better preserved monuments, were destroyed by Islamic State in August 2015. REUTERS/Sandra Auger
Close
10 / 26
An image distributed by Islamic State in August 2015 appeared to show the total destruction of the Roman-era Baal Shamin temple. One of the most complete ancient buildings in Palmyra before its demolition, archaeologists hope to rebuild the structure, as well as the destroyed Temple of Bel and Monument Arch, by using the advanced reconstruction technique known as anastylosis. REUTERS/Social Media

An image distributed by Islamic State in August 2015 appeared to show the total destruction of the Roman-era Baal Shamin temple. One of the most complete ancient buildings in Palmyra before its demolition, archaeologists hope to rebuild the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
An image distributed by Islamic State in August 2015 appeared to show the total destruction of the Roman-era Baal Shamin temple. One of the most complete ancient buildings in Palmyra before its demolition, archaeologists hope to rebuild the structure, as well as the destroyed Temple of Bel and Monument Arch, by using the advanced reconstruction technique known as anastylosis. REUTERS/Social Media
Close
11 / 26
The Great Tetrapylon, linking the west and central sections of the colonnade, is seen intact prior to the arrival of Islamic State. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

The Great Tetrapylon, linking the west and central sections of the colonnade, is seen intact prior to the arrival of Islamic State. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
The Great Tetrapylon, linking the west and central sections of the colonnade, is seen intact prior to the arrival of Islamic State. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
Close
12 / 26
The Great Tetrapylon can be seen still intact in this aerial view taken shortly after Syrian forces retook the city. REUTERS/Rossiya 24

The Great Tetrapylon can be seen still intact in this aerial view taken shortly after Syrian forces retook the city. REUTERS/Rossiya 24

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
The Great Tetrapylon can be seen still intact in this aerial view taken shortly after Syrian forces retook the city. REUTERS/Rossiya 24
Close
13 / 26
The Great Tetrapylon today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

The Great Tetrapylon today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
The Great Tetrapylon today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
14 / 26
The Roman theater, used by Islamic State to film executions, remains intact. REUTERS/Rossiya 24

The Roman theater, used by Islamic State to film executions, remains intact. REUTERS/Rossiya 24

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
The Roman theater, used by Islamic State to film executions, remains intact. REUTERS/Rossiya 24
Close
15 / 26
The Roman theater today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

The Roman theater today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
The Roman theater today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
16 / 26
Damage in the museum was extensive with an unknown number of relics either destroyed or looted. REUTERS/SANA

Damage in the museum was extensive with an unknown number of relics either destroyed or looted. REUTERS/SANA

Reuters / Sunday, March 27, 2016
Damage in the museum was extensive with an unknown number of relics either destroyed or looted. REUTERS/SANA
Close
17 / 26
Smoke rises from the modern city as seen from the historic city of Palmyra today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Smoke rises from the modern city as seen from the historic city of Palmyra today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Smoke rises from the modern city as seen from the historic city of Palmyra today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
18 / 26
Graffiti sprayed by Islamic State militants which reads "We remain" on a stone at the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Graffiti sprayed by Islamic State militants which reads "We remain" on a stone at the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Graffiti sprayed by Islamic State militants which reads "We remain" on a stone at the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
19 / 26
Syrian army soldiers standing on the ruins of the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian army soldiers standing on the ruins of the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Syrian army soldiers standing on the ruins of the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
20 / 26
Damaged artifacts inside the museum. REUTERS/SANA

Damaged artifacts inside the museum. REUTERS/SANA

Reuters / Monday, March 28, 2016
Damaged artifacts inside the museum. REUTERS/SANA
Close
21 / 26
Graffiti sprayed by Islamic State militants which reads "No shooting is allowed without the permission of the Emir" on a stone among the remains of the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Graffiti sprayed by Islamic State militants which reads "No shooting is allowed without the permission of the Emir" on a stone among the remains of the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Graffiti sprayed by Islamic State militants which reads "No shooting is allowed without the permission of the Emir" on a stone among the remains of the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
22 / 26
A Syrian national flag in the historic city today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

A Syrian national flag in the historic city today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
A Syrian national flag in the historic city today. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
23 / 26
Damage to the Monumental Arch. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Damage to the Monumental Arch. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Damage to the Monumental Arch. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
24 / 26
Syrian soldiers on the ruins of the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Syrian soldiers on the ruins of the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Syrian soldiers on the ruins of the Temple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
25 / 26
Graffiti sprayed by Islamic State militants which reads "We remain" at theTemple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Graffiti sprayed by Islamic State militants which reads "We remain" at theTemple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki

Reuters / Friday, April 01, 2016
Graffiti sprayed by Islamic State militants which reads "We remain" at theTemple of Bel. REUTERS/Omar Sanadiki
Close
26 / 26

Palmyra: Before and after ISIS

Palmyra: Before and after ISIS Share
Replay Slideshow

Next Slideshows

Smuggled animals

Smuggled animals

From cockatoos in water bottles to fish under a dress, some of the exotic animals that are illegally trafficked around the world.

29 Mar 2016
Disappearing Arctic

Disappearing Arctic

Arctic sea ice is at a record low wintertime maximum extent for the second straight year.

29 Mar 2016
Holy Week

Holy Week

Christians celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

28 Mar 2016
Dressed for Purim

Dressed for Purim

The Jewish holiday of Purim, is a celebration of the Jews' salvation from genocide in ancient Persia.

25 Mar 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures