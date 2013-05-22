Panama neighborhood ablaze
A woman carries a dog as a fire blazes in the background at El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. More than seventy wooden homes were set on fire by unknown causes, leaving more that one hundred people homeless. There were no reports...more
A woman carries a dog as a fire blazes in the background at El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. More than seventy wooden homes were set on fire by unknown causes, leaving more that one hundred people homeless. There were no reports of injuries or deaths so far, according to local media. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People look on next to a blaze affecting wooden houses at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People look on next to a blaze affecting wooden houses at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A firefighter is seen as wooden houses burn in the background at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A firefighter is seen as wooden houses burn in the background at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman shouts as a fire blazes behind her at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A woman shouts as a fire blazes behind her at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A boy gestures as a fire burns in the background at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A boy gestures as a fire burns in the background at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People stand along a street as a fire blazes in the background at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People stand along a street as a fire blazes in the background at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire affecting wooden houses in El Chorrillo neighborhood of Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire affecting wooden houses in El Chorrillo neighborhood of Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A firefighter is seen as wooden houses burn in the background at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
A firefighter is seen as wooden houses burn in the background at the El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at wooden houses in the El Chorrillo neighborhood of Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire at wooden houses in the El Chorrillo neighborhood of Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Firefighters extinguish a fire that affected wooden houses in El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Firefighters extinguish a fire that affected wooden houses in El Chorrillo neighborhood in Panama City May 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Next Slideshows
Tornado chasers
Storm chasers brave danger and debris as they try to capture photos of tornadoes' destructive power.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Tornadoes tear through Texas
Three tornadoes rip through a stretch of Texas near the Dallas-Fort Worth area, killing six and injuring almost 100.
Obama's second term
A look at Barack Obama during the second term of his presidency.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.