Tue Feb 26, 2013

Panda hotel

<p>An employee dressed in a panda costume poses for a photo during the soft opening of a panda-themed hotel at the foot of Emei Mountain, Southwest China's Sichuan province, February 25, 2013. According to local media, the hotel is the first panda-themed hotel in the world and will officially open in May with room rates from 300 to 500 yuan ($48 to $80) per night. Picture taken February 25, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

Tuesday, February 26, 2013

<p>An employee dressed in a panda costume poses for a photo during the soft opening of a panda-themed hotel at the foot of Emei Mountain, Southwest China's Sichuan province, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>An employee dressed in a panda costume poses for a photo during the soft opening of a panda-themed hotel at the foot of Emei Mountain, Southwest China's Sichuan province, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>An employee dressed in a panda costume talks to a customer during the soft opening of a panda-themed hotel at the foot of Emei Mountain, in southwest China's Sichuan province, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>An employee dressed in a panda costume poses for a photo during the soft opening of a panda-themed hotel at the foot of Emei Mountain, in southwest China's Sichuan province, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>An employee dressed in a panda costume poses for a photo during the soft opening of a panda-themed hotel at the foot of Emei Mountain, in southwest China's Sichuan province, February 25, 2013. According to local media, the hotel is the first panda-themed hotel in the world and will officially open in May with room rates from 300 ($48) to 500 yuan per night. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

<p>Customers chat in the yard during the soft opening of a panda-themed hotel at the foot of Emei Mountain, Southwest China's Sichuan province, February 25, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily</p>

